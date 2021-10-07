Brazil confirm Premier League stars will NOT be allowed to return early from World Cup qualifiers... as they follow Argentina in delivering devastating blow to several English sides ahead of club season resumption
Brazil have followed Argentina by confirming their Premier League players will not return to England from international duty early. Brazil have nine top-flight players in their squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay after adding Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz to Manchester City's Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Liverpool's Allison and Fabinho, Chelsea's Thiago Silva, Manchester United's Fred, Tottenham's Emerson Royal and Leeds' Raphinha.www.chatsports.com
