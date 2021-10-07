CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Brazil confirm Premier League stars will NOT be allowed to return early from World Cup qualifiers... as they follow Argentina in delivering devastating blow to several English sides ahead of club season resumption

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazil have followed Argentina by confirming their Premier League players will not return to England from international duty early. Brazil have nine top-flight players in their squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay after adding Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz to Manchester City's Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Liverpool's Allison and Fabinho, Chelsea's Thiago Silva, Manchester United's Fred, Tottenham's Emerson Royal and Leeds' Raphinha.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Video adds weight to claim Maradona ‘trafficked’ 16-year-old girl and kept her at hotel

New video has surfaced adding weight to claims by a woman that football legend Maradona seduced her when she was 16, gave her drugs and kept her locked in a hotel.Mavys Alvarez also claims that she was forced to get breast implants after being groomed and flown to Argentina from her native Cuba by Maradona’s associates, without the permission of her parents.The video, obtained by Spanish-language news outlet Infobae, came to light amid a human trafficking case against Maradona’s associates who Ms Alvarez says introduced her to the football icon in 2000 when she was 16 years old and...
SOCCER
The Independent

Estonia vs Wales result: Kieffer Moore goal keeps Dragons on course for World Cup play-off

Wales secured a precious World Cup qualifying victory over Estonia as Kieffer Moore gave them a 1-0 win in Tallinn.Cardiff striker Moore – who was later booked and will be suspended for next month’s home game against Belarus – prodded home from close range after 12 minutes.In the race for a runners-up spot behind Belgium, and the March play-off place that comes with it, Wales stay third in Group E behind the Czech Republic.The Czechs were 2-0 winners over Belarus to extend their superior goal difference and Wales may still have to rely on their Nations League success to confirm...
WORLD
ESPN

Can Brazil seal World Cup place as marathon qualifying race continues?

At the start of last month South America had only got through a third of its marathon 2022 World Cup qualification campaign. By the end of next week, two thirds will have been completed. The action is going ahead at breakneck pace, driven by the controversial triple headers -- three games per round instead of two -- and this time it's with the authorised participation of players from England's Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Douglas Luiz
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Gabriel Jesus
kion546.com

Brazil wins and Argentina draws away in World Cup qualifiers

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil and Argentina had uninspiring performances in their World Cup qualifying matches but gained competition key points as they try to secure direct spots for Qatar next year. Brazil won 3-1 at Venezuela despite Neymar’s absence. Lionel Messi’s Argentina had a goalless draw at Paraguay. Brazil leads with 27 points and Argentina has 19 after nine matches. Ecuador and Uruguay have 16 points after 10 rounds, but the Ecuadorians have more wins and hold the third place after a 3-0 win against Bolivia. The top four teams secure a spot at next year’s World Cup in Qatar.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp calls on Liverpool fans - even the guys selling hot dogs - to roar his side to victory against Manchester City and strike an early blow in the Premier League title race

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool supporters to roar them on to victory against Manchester City on Sunday. City broke their 18-year hoodoo at Anfield with a 4-1 win last February inside an empty stadium. But Klopp believes Liverpool can feed off a white-hot atmosphere to strike an early blow in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#English#Fred Tottenham#Raphinha
kion546.com

Brazil, Argentina face tests as WCup qualifying resumes

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil and Argentina will be hoping to avoid any more interruptions when World Cup qualifying resumes Thursday across South America. The game between the two rivals in Sao Paulo last month was suspended shortly after kickoff after a Brazilian health official entered the pitch to remove four Argentina players he considered should be in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols. Similar scenes should be avoided when Brazi visits last-place Venezuela and second-place Argentina travels to Asuncion to face Paraguay. This time, England-based players have been allowed to travel to South America despite Britain’s strict COVID-19 restrictions.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Clubs issue plea to South American players to come home early from World Cup qualifiers so they can play in Premier League games

Premier League, FIFA World Cup, Fabinho, Giovani Lo Celso, Emerson Aparecido Leite de Souza Junior, Gabriel Jesus, Argentina national football team, Cristian Romero, Fred, Ederson. Premier League clubs have asked their South American stars to withdraw from international duty early so they can be available to play when the season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Alisson, Cavani & Premier League stars cleared for World Cup qualifiers in Brazil as country relaxes quarantine requirements

The revised regulations follow similar efforts from the United Kingdom government to ensure players can travel across the Atlantic. Brazil's sizeable Premier League contingent has been given the all-clear to represent their nation in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers following a change in the country's quarantine protocols. The likes of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
idownloadblog.com

Ted Lasso signs deal with English Premier League ahead of season 2 finale

Ted Lasso is kind of a success story for Apple TV+, with a fledgling video streaming service hosting a legitimate hit. The first season was a resounding winner for Apple, and everyone involved with the creation of the show. And with the second season just about to wrap up (with a lot more people offering up “negative opinions” about the show), it looks like the show has just secured a pretty big deal for one of the world’s largest sporting bodies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Tottenham and Aston Villa dealt major blow as Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni confirms Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Emi Martinez WILL stay with his squad for their three World Cup qualifiers and are likely to miss the Premier League's return

Tottenham and Aston Villa's fears have been confirmed with Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni insisting his Premier League players will remain with his squad for all three World Cup qualifiers. Clubs were hoping their stars could be withdrawn early from this fortnight's South American matches in order to be return in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Albania v Poland World Cup qualifier suspended after crowd trouble

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The World Cup Group I qualifier between Albania and Poland was suspended after bottles were thrown on the pitch from the crowd in the second half. The match was interrupted soon after forward Karol Swiderski scored from inside the box following an assist from Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich in the 77th minute.
SOCCER
SkySports

Leeds' Raphinha inspires Brazil comeback, Lionel Messi-led Argentina draw blank - World Cup qualifiers round-up

Leeds' Raphinha made two of Brazil's comeback goals on his international debut as they recovered to win 3-1 in Venezuela. Venezuela had never beaten Brazil in a World Cup qualifier in 17 previous attempts but their hopes rose after taking an early lead through Eric Ramirez, who converted Yeferson Soteldo's cross after defenders Fabinho and Marquinhos slipped at the vital moment.
WORLD
thehighlandsun.com

English Premier League club Newcastle United becomes one of world’s richest after sale to Saudi wealth fund

A Saudi-Arabian backed consortium has completed its purchase of Premier League club Newcastle United. The move signalled the end of a long-running takeover saga that the majority of the club’s supporters desired, but was stymied by the Premier League’s failure to give regulatory approval. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Alisson, Ederson & Fred among Brazil stars set to miss Premier League matches after early release refusal

Brazil and Argentina are handing unwelcome selection headaches to the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham by refusing the early release of Premier League-based players from international duty. Both of the South American nations have stated that those selected in their latest squads must complete a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC News

English Premier League soccer club Newcastle bought by Saudi sovereign fund

LONDON — Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund completed a buyout of Premier League club Newcastle on Thursday, giving hope to fans dreaming of a first title in almost a century but concerning human rights activists that the kingdom had gained a foothold in the world’s richest soccer league. Supporters descended...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Amnesty International demand meeting with Premier League after Newcastle takeover

The Premier League has been urged to meet with Amnesty International after last week’s Newcastle takeover by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium.Amnesty UK boss Sacha Deshmukh has written to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters requesting a meeting to discuss proposed changes to the English top flight’s owners’ and directors’ test.A consortium led by Saudi-based Public Investment Fund were given Premier League approval last week to take control of Newcastle, sparking widespread criticism due to the Middle East country’s poor human rights record.Amnesty International described the reported £305million deal as “an extremely bitter blow for human rights defenders”.Deshmukh said: “The way...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy