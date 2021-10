The McLean County Public Library is hosting its annual Family Fall Fest tomorrow afternoon. There are so many FUN things planned for the entire family! Check this out. Fall is my absolute favorite time of the year. The temperature starts to cool down, with less humidity, and the leaves start to change. There are so many fun fall events all over the tri-state. It's a perfect time to enjoy nature and to make memories. Do you love fall too? Well, the team at the McLean County Public Library celebrates the season in a BIG way and everyone is invited!

MCLEAN COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO