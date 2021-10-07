CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debt woes crash China Inc. luxury dream

Women's clothes sit on coat hangers inside a Maje luxury clothing store, operated by SMCP Group, in Paris, France, December 21, 2017.

MILAN, Oct 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s debt woes have reached the Champs-Élysées. A unit of conglomerate Shandong Ruyi which controls 53% of accessible fashion retailer SMCP (SMCP.PA) has defaulted on 250 million euros of bonds exchangeable into the French company’s shares, according to a SMCP statement. Bondholders including asset manager BlackRock (BLK.N) and buyout firm Carlyle (CG.O) can stake a claim to a 37% stake in the group, which owns the Sandro and Maje brands, though Shandong Ruyi’s unit is fighting back.

For SMCP’s other investors, a change should come as a relief. Shandong Ruyi Chairman Qiu Yafu’s much-publicised ambition to create a Chinese version of LVMH (LVMH.PA)rested on shaky grounds. The group borrowed heavily to snap up SMCP and a raft of minor brands including Cerruti 1881 and Aquascutum. Debt concerns have surfaced ever since. Two of its purchases, Israeli tailoring specialist Bagir and Japan’s century-old apparel maker Renown, filed for bankruptcy last year. Since listing in Paris in 2017, SMCP shares have lost about two thirds of their value. For its hard-pressed minority shareholders, a change of ownership would represent the best possible outcome. (By Lisa Jucca)

