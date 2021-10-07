CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Am I obligated to give a copy of birth certificate?

Sometimes when you don't HAVE to do something, you WANT to do it anyway. There is no question that a parent is entitled to have a copy of his/her child's birth certificate, and a parent can acquire that copy from the state. In that context, what is the objective of denying the other parent's request? It is at least an inconvenience to the requesting parent, but more likely an annoyance that begs revenge. Regrettably a simple act of kindness that could engender good will (the good will that every divorcing parent wishes to have more of) instead becomes a focus of contention and ill will. Despite the divorce you will both continue to be parents of your child for many years. Idaho courts will expect you to cooperate to co-parent. Denying this simple request would not be a good start on that cooperative co-parenting.

The Conversation U.S.

What is family estrangement? A relationship expert describes the problem and research agenda

Holidays are often a time of strengthening family bonds and relationships. But for those who have difficult relationships with siblings, parents and extended family, it can be a stressful and upsetting time. We asked Kristina Scharp to explain why family relationships sometimes break down – and some things to consider when talking to those in this situation. What is family estrangement? Family estrangement occurs when at least one family member intentionally distances themselves from at least one other family member because of a negative relationship – or the perception of one. Research suggests that at least 27% of adults experience family estrangement that...
Panhandle Post

2 Omaha women sue for right to appear on birth certificates

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two Omaha women have sued Nebraska's public health agency for denying their request to list both of them as parents on their children’s birth certificates. Erin Porterfield and Kristin Williams allege in their lawsuit filed Monday that state officials treat unmarried, same-sex couples differently than unmarried,...
knoxvillemoms.com

Am I Making the Right Choice?

Should I test my child over some sniffles or send them to school? Should I start homeschooling my kids in favor of health or continue sending them in favor of education and my own sanity? Should I take that vacation we have planned or cancel yet another family getaway? Should I speak up more or keep my mouth shut? Should we return to church or continue sleeping in? Should I host that party everyone has been looking forward to or cancel it? Should I let my kids have those playdates or keep them home where they’re not sharing germs? Should I let my child attend a birthday party or not even tell them about it? Should I stay abreast of the news and Facebook Covid pages or ignore them all? Should I prepare for the apocalypse or have faith everything will turn out okay?
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
flickprime.com

Farrah Abraham’s Grandmother Files Order of Protection

“Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham’s grandmother, Carmella Danielsen, filed an elder abuse protecting order towards Abraham’s mom, Debra Danielson, based on court docket paperwork cited by Starcasm on October 4, 2021. The petition was initially filed on June 16, 2021, in Iowa and lasts for one yr, learn the official papers uncovered by Starcasm.
The Independent

Capitol rioter screams and says she has right to ‘self determination’ as judge sends her to jail

A Pensylvania woman who allegedly threatened to “hang” Nancy Pelosi during the 6 January Capitol riots has been ordered back to prison ahead of her trial.Federal prosecutors had reported that Pauline Bauer was refusing to follow court orders, which led a judge to revoke her pre-trial release at a court hearing on Friday.Ms Bauer has allegedly refused to surrender her passport, confirm her address, let pretrial services inspect her home or call to check in once a week, all conditions of her release, reports Courthouse News.NBC 4 Washington’s Scott McFarlane posted on Twitter that Bauer claims she is...
International Business Times

Woman Who Is Not Terminally Ill To Die By Euthanasia: 'God Does Not Want To See Me Suffer'

A 51-year-old Colombian woman who suffers from a degenerative disease affecting her body's mobility will die by euthanasia this Sunday. Martha Sepúlveda Campo, who suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, asked for a permit to die by euthanasia in Colombia on July 26. This was four days after the Colombian Constitutional Court expanded the right to the procedure to include patients who suffer “intense physical or mental suffering from bodily injury or serious and incurable disease,” according to the EFE agency.
timesexaminer.com

How Should Christians Use Religious Exemptions for Vaccine Mandates?

After months of promising that his administration would not mandate COVID-19 vaccines, President Joe Biden has changed course. Earlier this month, the president issued an executive order requiring millions of federal employees to either get the vaccine, get tested weekly, or face dismissal from their job. Shortly after the executive order, the president handed down another mandate, requiring all employers with more than 100 employees to mandate their workers be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. Businesses that do not comply with the rule can be fined up to $14,000 per violation. The new regulation is supposed to be drafted and implemented by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) of the U.S. Department of Labor.
The Independent

Dear Fiona: My mother is constantly at our house – and it’s making things very unpleasant

The problem…“My mother moved to live nearby when my stepfather died. I thought this would make things easier for us all – we could keep an eye on her, and she could visit occasionally for a meal and see the grandchildren. Instead, she has virtually moved in.“She turns up quite early in the morning and then stays all day until my husband gets home from work. I’m trying to work from home but it’s sometimes impossible to get anything done – she just doesn’t seem to recognise I have a job to do. Sometimes she’ll leave when he gets in,...
rolling out

Dr. Dre had several mistresses and fathered a child, lawsuit claims

The most explosive celebrity divorce proceeding of the modern era has just gotten grimier, according to newly uncovered court documents. It is already known that Dr. Dre’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, wants to have three women deposed in court who were alleged mistresses of the legendary music producer: Jillian Speer, Kili Anderson, and Crystal Rogers.
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Unreliable parent leaves guilty legacy

Dear Amy: I grew up with a mom who I could never trust to reliably "show up.”. She was an alcoholic until I was 7, and I was sent back and forth between my father and her while she went through relationships with several men. She had a sober period...
talesbuzz.com

Virginia dad vilified for defending daughter shows rot at heart of system: Devine

The callousness is what is so hard to stomach from the progressive elites of Loudon County, Virginia, the wealthy dormitory community of Washington, DC. They laughed and cheered when plumber Scott Smith was crash-tackled by police and humiliated at a school board meeting on June 22 as he tried to raise the plight of his 15-year-old daughter who he says was raped and sodomized in the school bathroom by a boy in a skirt. No one expressed any concern for his daughter.
NBC News

Family of Colombian woman denied right to die call decision 'disrespectful' and 'illegal'

Denying Martha Sepúlveda a dignified death was a “disrespectful” and “illegal” decision. That is the opinion of the family and the attorneys of Sepúlveda, a 51-year-old Colombian woman, who was scheduled to die by euthanasia on Sunday morning. Sepúlveda would have been the first patient in Colombia without a terminal prognosis — expected to die in six months or less — allowed to undergo euthanasia.
Psych Centra

Relationship Real Talk: Marriage Communication Problems and Solutions

You can’t build a house without the foundation, right? That’s what communication is to a marriage: brick and mortar. Most of us have had moments in marriage where we want to say something to our partner but we simply can’t find the words. Instead, we bury it, avoid the conversation, or even hope that our spouse can magically read our minds.
Vail Daily

Carnes: I am not your Huckleberry

Why do you think the tiny minority of vaccine holdouts think I can personally do anything about their ethical quandaries?. I’m not an epidemiologist. In fact, as I have repeatedly stated for over 22 years on this very page, one of the last things I am is a journalist, yet every time I dare to so much as mention COVID-19 in any context I receive emails demanding I wake up and read some article on Infowars.com, or one by a “real” doctor in Mississippi, pull my head out of … well, you know, check out this meme, etc.
