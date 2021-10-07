Am I obligated to give a copy of birth certificate?

Sometimes when you don't HAVE to do something, you WANT to do it anyway. There is no question that a parent is entitled to have a copy of his/her child's birth certificate, and a parent can acquire that copy from the state. In that context, what is the objective of denying the other parent's request? It is at least an inconvenience to the requesting parent, but more likely an annoyance that begs revenge. Regrettably a simple act of kindness that could engender good will (the good will that every divorcing parent wishes to have more of) instead becomes a focus of contention and ill will. Despite the divorce you will both continue to be parents of your child for many years. Idaho courts will expect you to cooperate to co-parent. Denying this simple request would not be a good start on that cooperative co-parenting.