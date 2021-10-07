Girlfriend wants live-in beau to end his marriage

DEAR ABBY - I have been with a man for the last six years. He has been separated for 20 years. When I asked him if he was going to finalize his divorce, he said no. When I said I would like a commitment, he said he gave me one when he moved in five …
My wife and I have been together for 8 years. For the first five years, we struggled with conception. Both of us feared we were not able to have our own child and scheduled routine doctor visits which were always proven fine. I honestly felt I had the issue and blamed myself for us not having a child yet. Recently my wife had an emergency at work and had to go in early. I decided to cut my hair since I was off and needed the alcohol. I was out so knowing that she keeps a stash of wipes for her makeup I went into her vanity. I came across a folded prescription for Drospirenone. Curious as to why this one prescription was hidden seeing as we were openly on this journey together; I googled and found out she was taking birth control. I was pissed off. I immediately called and questioned her about it. She tried to explain how she just wasn't ready to be a parent but couldn't tell me because I wanted it. The most devasting part is that her doctor prescribed these pills, and because it was her body and medical info, they couldn't tell me. Yet still took my money. We've been separated for 4 months now and I'm even thinking about divorce. I don't trust her. How do I forgive her for this? -TJ90.
mother in law doesn't allow any privacyTimes of India. My husband and I are still newlyweds. We have been married for a little over a year now and I would like to say that everything has been what Disney channel marked it up to be, but it hasn't. My mother-in-law has never been too fond of me particularly because she believes her beloved baby boy could do better. Mind you I have always been financially stable without him and I am the breadwinner in our household. I never talk back or speak out about it out of not only respect for my elders, but most importantly respect because she's his mom. She makes a constant obligation to mention his exes whenever we are visiting. She casually brings them up in conversations and offers to call them while he's there because they asked about him. She has even invited certain exes to family gatherings and was sure to make their presence the center of attention. Recently while she was over visiting, she attempted to start a conversation concerning a recent run-in with his former partner and this immediately angered me. I reminded her that I was his wife and that while she seemed to find pleasure in forming irrelevant relationships with past failures she could do so on her own time. This caused a rather postponed exchange between the two of us. My husband became upset with me saying that I didn't have to be so rude. During our argument, he even went so far as to say that he wouldn't allow anyone to disrespect his mother and that I needed to grow up. I was immediately outraged. Seeing as this was my first time defending myself, my feelings were not only hurt, but I do believe in my marriage as well. It's been two months (partly due to COVID and work) since that argument and I have made subtle excuses to not partake in visits and outings that include his mother. I know this can't continue, but I am unsure of how to ameliorate our relationship. What would you do? -Khia<3.
Arguments are always a part of a relationship and sometimes all you need is a sincere apology to help smooth things over (as well as maybe a gift or two!). That's what it seemed like when this man shared his sorry note and presents to his girlfriend on Twitter. However, upon closer inspection of the apology letter, people are calling it out for where it falls short.
The problem…“My twin and I were once close, but as we grew older, it became apparent our relationship was strained. I married her husband’s college roommate, something she and her husband encouraged, and it seemed like a match made in heaven – until the abuse started.“I endured emotional, physical and mental abuse at the hands of my ex-husband. I found videos that he secretly took of our family and friends naked in our bathrooms – my twin was one of his victims. The divorce was extremely nasty, stressful, and taxing for me – but my twin told me that my...
Hello, I really need some advice. My husband and I have been married for 4 years. Our relationship is great and we really love each other but his mother since the beginning has made our relationship almost unbearable. The first couple of years she did evil mean things to get me to leave. My husband and I got pregnant very early in the relationship but right away there were issues with the pregnancy and sadly I ended up losing our daughter around 18 weeks. I went into early labor in my mother in laws garage because she refused to get off the phone with her friend and bring me to the hospital. Recently our relationship has gotten so much better but she has absolutely no boundaries. My husband and I can't celebrate our anniversary, Valentine's day, or do anything romantic because she gets jealous. I've had enough of my husband literally giving up our time just for her. He will not make her stop or do anything to help our relationship. I love this man but I don't see the two ever-changing and I'm so sick of giving him an ultimatum and nothing changes. Is there anything I can do is it just time to get out? Mind you I have mental health issues already and this situation seems to make it even worse. Please help I appreciate any advice you have. -Jane LS Doe.
Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: I just was sent a screenshot from a friend of my boyfriend on a dating app. We’ve lived together for years, and his profile photos are recent. This is clearly an active account. This is not the first time he has been caught on a dating app during our relationship. He doesn’t believe me when I say this time is different and I am done with the relationship and the lies. He’s still claiming that it’s an old account and he’s not cheating, as opposed to taking any accountability or being honest.
But it did make me a bad wife. I cheated on my husband. Let’s just get that out of the way up front. On a warm September day four years earlier, I had stood beside him while wearing cheap shoes and a ruffled white party dress that barely reached my knees and promised to love, honor, and obey. In the end, I did none of the three.
Jenée Desmond-Harris: Hi friends. Hope you had a good weekend. Let me know what you’re thinking about …. Q. Tired of guilt and the ex: I’ve been with my boyfriend for several years now. We were both married before and then divorced. We both have children with our exes. His ex-wife is remarried, but she filed for their divorced, and it devastated him. (I filed for divorce in mine.) We got an invite from his grown daughter to go to his ex-wife’s milestone birthday soon. I don’t want to go. Their “old friends” (couples they hung out with) will be there, and I’m not comfortable. He is upset with me! I have to see her enough at their children’s and grandchildren’s events! Am I wrong for not wanting to go? He’s making me feel guilty.
My good friend just found out that her husband has a grown child he's never known about. This person was born many years before my friend and her husband even knew each other. He was not in a relationship with the mother of this child. My friend is shattered. She...
Dear Carolyn: We divorced when our three children were in their early teens. My ex had been sleeping with a series of men and, despite a year of intensive couples counseling, she would not break off the relationships. I financially supported the ex and kids in the family homestead, bought a nearby house and parented the three children half-time.
My father is in his mid-80s, and my mother died over a decade ago. He started dating a woman his age 10 years ago, who subsequently moved in with him, though they are not married. She has a house nearby, but his home is more convenient because it is all on one floor and he paid for everything.
Dear Amy: My marriage of almost 16 years ended three years ago. My estranged wife is mentally ill, mentally abusive, and an alcoholic. Since separation, she has been to rehab twice and spent a month in a mental institution. I filed for divorce. My ex has been completely non-compliant to...
The other evening, my spouse and I were squabbling about something minute. I think it was something to do with our efforts to get out the door on time now that my son is in school. (My husband loves an extra-long breakfast and shower, which has been causing delays.) I made my case, expressed my goal of efficiency and—if I’m being honest—probably gave a few too many examples of where I felt we (ahem, he) could improve.
Because these “friendships” have too often come with costs I shouldn’t have paid and won’t ever pay again. One afternoon while I was supervising carpool, a former student’s parent drove up in his impeccable red Corvette, leaned out the window, and said, “Tara, would you like to go out sometime?”
Adapted from an online discussion. Hi Carolyn: My adult siblings and I, as well as our significant others, are all close and really enjoy each other’s company, with one exception. My brother’s long-term girlfriend is very draining to be around. I think she is a good person deep down, and...
I had a lockdown romance with someone I met through online dating. He was the first man I’d dated after coming out of an abusive relationship, and it was refreshing. He was open and relaxed, and made me feel really good. We met up when we could, and earlier this...
My life hasn’t been perfect. My life has been messy, but after I met my husband, I thought I would finally find love, stability, support, etc. There is a reason why most people are cautiously quiet in the times leading up to divorce and during a divorce. We fear being judged for leaving a union that we asked everyone to celebrate after saying vows that prompt us that NOTHING should separate us.
My husband and I just took a huge step in our marriage and got matching tattoos. It's something we've always talked about doing, but after we got married, we got a little busy. We bought a house, adopted our dog Stella, and got pregnant with our son, Nathan. Matt has...
It sounds like such a simple question. But the way you tell your friends, family and colleagues that you are getting divorced will frame how they view this life change you are about to embark upon, and what kind of support they will provide. It will also frame how you view yourself.
