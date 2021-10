An anonymous hacker leaked the source code of Twitch. Among the 125 GB of data were also the earnings of major streamers using the service. The amounts are staggering. Today, an anonymous hacker released a torrent file on 4chan, enabling users to download the full source code of the Twitch platform, as well as data on the earnings of people who stream on it. The leak - if you can call it that - is to "cause more disruption and competition among online video uploaders" because "their community is one big toxic cesspool."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO