What's New in Small Pickup Trucks

Deciding which pickup trucks you can afford can be a complicated process. You have to take so many things into account; the monthly payment, taxes, insurance, and interest. In addition, the terms of your loan (if you get one) and your credit score will affect your monthly payment. If you follow the advice given by Money Under 30, that people in their twenties can spend up to 35% of their annual income on a vehicle, and you make $50,000 per year, that means you can pay $17,500 for your pickup truck. Other pieces of advice offer ranges between 10% and 50%, so you should take into account all of your other monthly responsibilities before deciding how much you can spend.
