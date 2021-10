RB James White (hip) RB Giovani Bernard (knee) LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) The lone absence for the Patriots on Wednesday remained the lone absence on Thursday, as White’s hip subluxation is reportedly expected to end his season following further medical examinations. The 29-year-old running back and team captain had been carted off the field in Week 3. Through 22 touches this September, White accounted for 132 yards from scrimmage, one touchdown and a trusted role both in hurry-up and blitz pickup. As for Tampa Bay, Bernard at running back, Gronkowski at tight end and Pierre-Paul at outside linebacker have now been sidelined for consecutive practices this week.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO