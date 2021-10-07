CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Daniel Craig honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Bond actor Daniel Craig was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame shortly after the release of “No Time to Die,” his last film playing the iconic Bond character.Oct. 7, 2021.

Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES
times-georgian.com

Daniel Craig reveals how he landed Star Wars role

Daniel Craig has revealed how being James Bond led to his 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' cameo. The 53-year-old actor - who's making his final outing as 007 in 'No Time To Die' - has recalled how being on set for 2015's 'Spectre' saw him take a shot and end up being cast by director JJ Abram's for role as a Stormtrooper.
MOVIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Daniel Craig?

Daniel Craig, 53, may have played James Bond for the fifth and final time in "No Time to Die," but he already has plenty of projects lined up to keep himself busy and his fans happy for a long while...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘No Time to Die’: How Daniel Craig’s Farewell as James Bond Got the Supersized IMAX Treatment

In honor of Daniel Craig’s farewell as James Bond, “No Time to Die” director Cary Joji Fukunaga made a romantic adventure to wrap up 007’s emotionally-charged personal journey, and linked it to the franchise’s two previous tragic love stories: “Casino Royale” and “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.” For cinematography, Fukunaga tapped Oscar-winning DP Linus Sandgren (“La La Land”), who shot on Kodak film in 35mm and 65mm large-format (including IMAX 65mm) — a franchise first. What they achieved on “No Time to Die” was an “enhanced reality,” with greater richness and scope in a grand, classical style, according to Sandgren, who...
MOVIES
flickprime.com

Daniel Craig reveals he kissed Rami Malek after every scene on sets of ‘No Time To Die’

No Time To Die hit the theatres earlier this month and has been receiving rave critiques from critics and audiences alike. The film is the twenty fifth film within the James Bond franchise and marks the tip of Daniel Craig’s period as the long-lasting British Spy. Recently the cast of the film together with Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch sat down for an interview with EW. Malek had earlier in an interview revealed that Craig has kissed him whereas capturing. Daniel opened up concerning the kiss and confirmed that that they had certainly shared various kisses on the units of No Time To Die.
MOVIES
Variety

‘No Time to Die’ Stunt Coordinator Talks Treacherous Filming Conditions and Says, ‘Daniel Wanted to Hop on a Motorcycle’

Stunt coordinator Lee Morrison is no stranger to working with Daniel Craig’s James Bond — not only has he worked with the actor on all five outings as the spy, he previously he was his stunt double as well. For “No Time to Die” in theaters, Morrison didn’t just work closely with Craig, he also collaborated with director Cary Fukunaga about working action into the film while keeping story at its center. One key sequence sees Bond riding a motorcycle in a small Italian town, jumping onto the cobbled stone streets as he tries to get back to Léa Seydoux’s Madeleine...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard Says Griffith Was in ‘Genuine Pain’ Over His Marriage During the Show

Now in their 60s, Ron and Clint Howard’s public childhood is now delivering again in the form of a new memoir titled “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” But, of course, the famous brothers have their fair share of knowledge on both topics as they grew up sharing the stage in Hollywood. The two co-wrote the book and offered a number of perspectives on their careers growing up and their experiences.
CELEBRITIES
