Healthy people shift positions 40 to 60 times per night. Two healthy people, shifting next to each other? Several times per hour? That can make for some sleep disruption. That’s why, at Consumer Reports, we test stabilization for all of the mattresses we rate. With innerspring mattresses, this test—essentially a gauge of bounciness—is a good indicator of whether your movements will disturb your partner or vice versa. And with foam mattresses, which aren’t generally bouncy but can be difficult to roll around on, our stabilization tests determine how easy it is to change position.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO