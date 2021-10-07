CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Non-Profit Helps 800 Farm Families

By Travis Cleven
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNon-profit Farm Rescue reaches a milestone this fall by helping their 800th farm family during a time of need. The organization went to North Dakota to harvest soybeans for Eugene and Katie Birklid after Eugene had undergone brain surgery for the second time within the past year in late August.

WNCY

Community Helps Elkhart Lake Family During Harvest

Jim and Kim Henschel farm outside of Elkhart Lake at Deer-Vue Acres where they milk 150 cows and run 425 acres. The couple also has three children; Sarah, Austin, and Katelyn, with Sarah working full-time on the farm, Austin in college, and Katelyn in high school. This past June, the...
ELKHART LAKE, WI
WCIA

Harvest Heritage: Rader Family Farm

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — For seven weeks in the fall, upwards of 50,000 people will go to the Rader Family Farm. At that time, the 2,600-acre corn and soybean farm turns its focus to its 50-acre pumpkin patch which draws the community there. The Rader Farm is relatively new compared...
NORMAL, IL
Project Self-Sufficiency

Thanksgiving Donations Needed at Local Non-Profit Agency

Volunteers will pack Thanksgiving dinners for hundreds of local families at Project Self-Sufficiency.Project Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency is soliciting assistance for hundreds of low-income families who need a little extra help this season, by asking area residents and organizations to donate traditional Thanksgiving food, or to donate funds towards the purchase of food. The agency will gratefully receive pumpkin or apple pies; canned vegetables, including yams and cranberry sauce; dinner rolls; gravy; stuffing and mashed potato mixes. Frozen turkeys will also be accepted; however, donors are asked to alert the agency ahead of time if frozen turkeys will be donated. The non-profit agency is gearing up to distribute complete Thanksgiving dinners to approximately 500 local families this year, so monetary donations are particularly needed.
NEWTON, NJ
wbkb11.com

Non-profit volunteers at NOAA

ALPENA, Mich. — Traveling volunteers lent a hand to Alpena’s Marine Sanctuary on Monday. As part of its “30 Days of Giving” tour, the non–profit “Michigan Cares for Tourism” took care of several heavy–duty tasks on the sanctuary campus. Some volunteers gave the diving tank a fresh coat of blue paint, while others landscaped and planted a brand–new garden.
ALPENA, MI
State
North Dakota State
wtvy.com

Non-profit needs baby supply donations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One organization who helps mothers with young children says they’re running low on certain baby items. The Wiregrass Hope Group says they’re in need of diapers: sizes 4, 5 and 6, as well as newborn. Other items that they need to be donated include rattles and...
DOTHAN, AL
UPI News

Non-profit to send 12 disabled people on weightlessness flight

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Twelve people with disabilities plan to experience more than seven minutes of weightlessness on a zero-gravity airplane flight from California next week as part of a mission to advance space exploration accessibility. The adventure, organized by California-based non-profit AstroAccess, will attempt to explore how people with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
13abc.com

Thousands stolen from local non-profit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local non-profit is reeling after discovering someone stole thousands of dollars from their organization. For the last seventeen years, Heroes in Action has supported local service members, veterans, and their families. “They’re a blessing. The work that they do. They’re miracle workers,” says Verlon James,...
TOLEDO, OH
KHQ Right Now

Montana non-profit receives $400,000 grant for mental health Services

MISSOULA, Mont. - This Sunday was recognized across the country as mental health awareness day, and for one local company, they’re not celebrating their 40th anniversary in business but helping families in a big way. Through a $400,000 grant, one nonprofit youth dynamics program right here in Montana is using...
MONTANA STATE
KSN News

Local non-profit created to help migrants during a time of limbo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Helping people migrating to the United States in hopes of a better life for their families. That was the goal for one Wichitan who helped create the non-profit, Kansas Trauma Adopted Family Connections. The non-profit gives those who come to the U.S. new hope while they wait for their legal status in […]
WICHITA, KS
KFVS12

Heartland non-profit helps feed schools

A nationwide diaper shortage is also impacting non-profits that work to help families in need. Marion leaders talk about loss of Southern Illinois Miners. Marion, Ill. mayor discusses future of Rent One Park. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Marion, Ill. mayor discusses the future of Rent One Park. Saint Francis...
MARION, IL
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington City grant to help tiny home non-profit end homelessness

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thanks to the City of Wilmington, one group is one step closer to ending homelessness in the Cape Fear. Eden Village is a tiny home village for the homeless, and was just awarded a $250,000 grant from the city. Eden Village’s founder, Tom Dalton said they’ll...
WILMINGTON, NC
casscountynow.com

Weerts Family Farm recognized for conservation

Michael Weerts, the manager of the Weerts Family Farm in Cass County, received the Texas Region IV Outstanding Forestry Conservationist from the Association of Texas Soil and Water Conservation Districts and the 2021 Outstanding Forestry Conservationist from the Marion-Cass Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) for excellence in forestry conservation.Weerts ...
CASS COUNTY, TX

