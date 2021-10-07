CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook revenue has surged in recent years despite mounting scandals

By Thomas Barrabi
FOXBusiness
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook has faced mounting pressure from Congress due to a series of scandals regarding its business practices in recent years, but the negative publicity hasn’t prevented the social media giant from generating massive revenue. The embattled company’s earnings are under renewed scrutiny following a series of damning news reports and...

www.foxbusiness.com

A second Facebook whistleblower says she's willing to testify before Congress and that she's shared documents with a US law agency

The former Facebook employee Sophie Zhang is willing to testify before Congress, she told CNN. Zhang said she'd shared documentation about "potential criminal violations" with US law enforcement. Zhang criticized Facebook in a 7,800-word memo after she was fired in 2020. Sophie Zhang, a former Facebook data scientist who went...
‘Are You Concerned Someone You Know is Becoming Too Prepared?’ Facebook

AdvertisementsOn October 10 2021, a screenshot of a purported Facebook warning asking members of canning and prepper groups if they knew someone who was “becoming too prepared” was shared to Reddit’s r/comedyheaven:. becoming too prepared from comedyheaven. A nearly identical screenshot was shared to r/conspiracy in early September 2021. Appended...
Why this Facebook scandal is different

On Sunday evening, a former Facebook employee who has previously revealed damning internal documents about the company came forward on 60 Minutes to reveal her identity. Frances Haugen, a former product manager on Facebook’s civic integrity team, shared documents that were the basis of an explosive series of articles in the Wall Street Journal. The reports revealed that the company knew its products can cause meaningful harm — including negatively impacting the mental health of teens — but it still has not made major changes to fix such problems.
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook has left the Chat

At first, it seemed like an occasional bug in a cluttered mobile app, but after hours of refreshing, people noticed the problem was significant. Could the godfather of technology be terminated so suddenly? As Facebook faced massive scrutiny over Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuits and leaked research documents, its backbone system reached a pinpoint of balance and tipped.
Facebook “Has Known This Forever”

In 1995, 15 years before founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger would obtain seed funding for the app that would become Instagram, a meta study of the mortality of anorexia nervosa was published in the Journal of American Psychiatry . The findings were alarming. The study showed that the mortality rate associated with anorexia nervosa was more than 12 times higher than the annual death rate for females 15-24 years old in the general population, and the risk of suicide more than 200 times higher. In the decades that followed, more research was conducted. The conclusions were similar. Eating disorders including anorexia, bulimia, and EDNOS (eating disorder not otherwise specified) were not only deadly, but had a range of mortality rates that, at the high end, were comparable to the abuse of cocaine. A meta study of all-cause mortality of mental disorders conducted in 2014 found that anorexia nervosa specifically was associated with a higher mortality rate than alcohol use disorder. Only opioid use was significantly more deadly.
How Many Scandals Can Facebook Survive?

Last month, the Wall Street Journal began publishing a series of reports called “The Facebook Files.” Based on leaked internal documents, the series highlights how Facebook has stoked fear, anger, and division in order to increase user engagement—and how it then failed to effectively fight the spread of misinformation and the use of its platform to exploit and abuse vulnerable communities around the world. This week, Frances Haugen, a former data engineer at Facebook, revealed herself to be the whistle-blower who leaked the documents to the Journal, and on Tuesday she provided explosive testimony before a Senate subcommittee. The company has announced no significant plans to change its operating structure. Andrew Marantz joins Dorothy Wickenden to discuss the latest uproar over Facebook, and what can be done to drastically change its practices.
Massive Outage Dents Facebook Shares, Revenue

Facebook took a hit to its share price and advertising revenue on Monday as a massive outage shut down the social media platform for about six hours. The Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp apps went dark around noon Eastern Daylight Time, in what website monitoring group Downdetector said was the largest such failure it had ever seen, with 10.6 million problem reports globally.
Facebook stock tanks as troubles mount

Facebook's latest string of controversies is beginning to seriously weigh on its stock performance — a clear indication of the tech giant's vulnerability to long-term business headwinds, even if its ads business continues to grow for now. The big picture: In the past, investors have mostly shrugged at blows to...
Dems use Facebook scandal to ramp up speech police

Facebook’s scandals, outage adds to users’ love-hate relationship

When Facebook was down for most of the day on Oct. 4, 2021, did you miss it, were you relieved, or some of both? Social scientists have compiled an expansive body of research that shows how people have come to develop a love-hate relationship with the social media giant with nearly 3 billion users.
How will advertisers respond to Facebook’s latest scandals?

Frances Haugen, the whistleblower whose leaks served as the basis for The Wall Street Journal’s explosive Facebook Files investigation, accused the company of prioritizing growth and profit over safety on its platform during CBS’ Sunday night broadcast of 60 Minutes. According to Haugen, who was a product manager at Facebook,...
Editorial: Facebook has no one to blame but itself for latest scandal

Facebook has only itself to blame for what threatens to become the worst tech industry scandal since the infamous 2018 Cambridge Analytica disgrace. Frances Haugen’s release of internal Facebook documents and appearance before a Senate subcommittee would have never happened if the social media giant regulated itself and was more transparent about its inner workings.
Facebook 'Whistleblower' Blows Off the Real Scandal

Stop the presses: Facebook seeks to maximize profits. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee, appeared on "60 Minutes," where she slammed Facebook, a publicly owned corporation, for "optimizing for content that gets engagement." In other words, FB tries to keep users on its platform as long as possible to make money, something that a publicly held company has a fiduciary obligation to shareholders to do.
Facebook needs regulation, experts say, but they see roadblocks

WASHINGTON — Congress should enact regulations to curb harmful practices by social media companies like Facebook, cybersecurity and privacy experts say. But they are skeptical that lawmakers will act and, if they do, whether the pace of policy can parallel the ever-changing technology.  “It’s clear that some of these companies can’t always do the right thing […] The post Facebook needs regulation, experts say, but they see roadblocks appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
