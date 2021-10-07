CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Preparatory School celebrating 50 years of Excellence and Innovation

By Guest Blogger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Charlotte Preparatory School, we foster lifelong learning and provide an exemplary educational experience founded on academic excellence, positive character, and leadership development in a diverse and inclusive community. Our PreK-8th grade model and intentional size provide a community where children receive an outstanding education in a nurturing environment. We celebrate each child as an individual and ensure that every student is known, loved, and challenged by teaching and learning that fosters creative thinking, empowers rigorous problem-solving, and encourages children to grow into competent and self-assured leaders.

