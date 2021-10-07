Charlotte Preparatory School celebrating 50 years of Excellence and Innovation

Above: Peer academic coach Janae Dorsey (left) works with a fellow student in Addlestone Library. We’ve all heard the saying, “If you give a man a fish, he’ll eat for a day. If you teach a man to fish, he’ll eat for a lifetime.” The College of Charleston has taken this maxim one step further by teaching students not just how to learn, but also how to teach others the best ways to learn.

