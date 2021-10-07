Charlotte Preparatory School celebrating 50 years of Excellence and Innovation
At Charlotte Preparatory School, we foster lifelong learning and provide an exemplary educational experience founded on academic excellence, positive character, and leadership development in a diverse and inclusive community. Our PreK-8th grade model and intentional size provide a community where children receive an outstanding education in a nurturing environment. We celebrate each child as an individual and ensure that every student is known, loved, and challenged by teaching and learning that fosters creative thinking, empowers rigorous problem-solving, and encourages children to grow into competent and self-assured leaders.charlottesmartypants.com
