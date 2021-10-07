Moneyball – John Park on Lawwell’s role when Celtic were ‘ahead of the game’

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust has gone public with questions it has for the club’s board after their request for a meeting was rejected last week.The fans group wanted to meet with senior figures at Spurs to discuss the club’s strategy and vision for the future but were turned down.THST has now released the questions they were intending to ask, insisting that fans deserve to know the answers.It said in a statement: “The club board declined to meet with the Trust board, however, that does not mean those questions are no longer relevant.“What it does mean is we now have to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 HOURS AGO