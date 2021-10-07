CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros 10/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago White Sox (93-68) will challenge the Houston Astros (95-67) in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at the Minute Maid Park in Houston on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 4:07 PM ET. Chicago managed to qualify in this series after winning 93 contests this season and six of their last seven overall. The White Sox topped all teams in the American League Central Division with a 93-69 standing and a .574 team percentage this season. The Chicago White Sox won the series over the Detroit Tigers at a 2-1 win-loss record after winning the first two matches but surrendered the finals at 2-5 on Sunday. Chicago tied the game at 2-2 after seven frames but failed to score in the last two innings but allowed three runs to Detroit resulting in their defeat. Pitcher Dylan Cease went 4.0 innings with one earned run, four hits, and two walks allowed while striking out five hitters of the Tigers in the loss.

