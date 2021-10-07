Zaccagni Is Expected to Be Fit for Lazio’s Next Game Against Inter
Lazio midfielder Mattia Zaccagni is set to be fit enough for the upcoming game against Simone Inzaghi’s Inter. As reported by Italian radio broadcaster Lazio Style Radio (via LazioNews24) earlier today, the 26-year-old Italian midfielder suffered a thigh muscle injury in the Biancocelesti’s 2-2 draw against Cagliari last month and has been sidelined since, missing the last three consecutive league matches.www.yardbarker.com
