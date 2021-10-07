Zaccagni Is Expected to Be Fit for Lazio’s Next Game Against Inter

Mason Mount is fit and available again for Chelsea, manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed, as they look to bounce back from a disappointing week with a match against Southampton at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats, against Manchester City last weekend and Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night, to put a halt to the early momentum this season. The results coincided with an injury for Mount and his presence as link between midfield and attack was clearly missed, particularly in the game against City when the Blues failed to register a shot on target. The 22-year-old midfielder...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO