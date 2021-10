EDITOR: Paul Larkin really wants a handout from a carbon tax (“Pie vs cake,” Letters, Sunday). If they tax a company that puts out carbon, the carbon output won’t stop. The company will simply increase the cost of everything, and handout money will buy less because of inflation. The world will still have the same carbon output, and Larkin will have less purchasing power, not more.

ECONOMY ・ 20 HOURS AGO