Milan better prepared athletically than any Serie A team – what goes on at Milanello
AC Milan are going the extra mile on the training ground at Milanello in an attempt to gain an edge over their opponents, a report claims. La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews) writes that no other team are as athletically equipped as Stefano Pioli’s team, as their collective engine runs great and each gear fits perfectly with the others, and it is thanks to about thirty experts in the sports and medical areas.www.yardbarker.com
