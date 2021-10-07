CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, NY

'Get the Vax Facts' event in Stratford to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

The Stratford Health Department will hold an event today to answer residents' questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and administer the shot.

The "Get the Vax Facts" will take place at the Baldwin Apartments on Griffen Street from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

For those who decide to get vaccinated, shots will be available for people 18 and up.

Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered.

The event will also offer free coffee and doughnuts.

News 12

