Cloudy morning gives way to peaks of afternoon sun for Connecticut
Connecticut will see clouds in the morning, but the sunshine is expected to return by the afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to rise from the upper-50s into the low-70s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy as temperatures drop back into the upper-50s.
Friday will be the warmer day of the week under partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.
Cloudy skies are in the forecast for Saturday with highs in the low-60s, and Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-60s. A shower is also possible for Sunday.
Comments / 0