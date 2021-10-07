CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloudy morning gives way to peaks of afternoon sun for Connecticut

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

Connecticut will see clouds in the morning, but the sunshine is expected to return by the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to rise from the upper-50s into the low-70s.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy as temperatures drop back into the upper-50s.

Friday will be the warmer day of the week under partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

Cloudy skies are in the forecast for Saturday with highs in the low-60s, and Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-60s. A shower is also possible for Sunday.

