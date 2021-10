The University of Maine will require those attending home hockey and basketball events to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test in order to attend. The policy takes effect on Friday when the women's hockey team hosts Connecticut at the Harold Alfond Sports Arena. The athletic department in its statement said that additional screenings could be put in place consisting of a symptom check and temperature scan at the discretion of the department.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO