Devin McCourty reacts to losing good friend Stephon Gilmore

By Writers
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 7 days ago
FOXBOROUGH - Devin McCourty has been in the NFL for 12 seasons, so he’s seen a lot of surprising moves go down.

Stephon Gilmore being traded to the Panthers Wednesday had to be up there on that list, especially considering how close the two are.

But speaking to the media, McCourty put it into perspective.

“The longer you’re in this league you kind get numb to news of guys — whether it’s being released, traded — I would say you just get numb to transactions,” he said. “But I got the chance to hit up Gilly and talk to him briefly. So football, career-wise I hope it works out for him in Carolina. I want him to do the best. He’s a good friend of mine. We’ve been in some heated battle games. I always say, as a friend, we don’t lose friends because guys get traded or released. That’ll still be one of my guys.

“Unfortunate we won’t get to play together. But, I feel like I’ve said that about a lot of different guys over the years. Obviously, he’s at the top of the list of guys who I have gotten an opportunity to play with. Obviously he made me a lot better football player, playing with a guy like that. Carolina is getting a great football player, obviously a great person in the locker room. A guy that some of their younger players, or even veteran players, will get a chance to see. His work ethic, what he puts into the game from a preparation standpoint going out there and covering guys.”

McCourty also praised him for making such a big impact with the Patriots after the poor start he got off to in 2017.

“I think for him, he came into this situation in ’17, not the easiest situation to come into. He [didn’t] start out great and got written about and it’s a big deal here,” he said. “I thought he did an awesome job from ’17 to come into ’18 being the best corner in the game and then winning [Defensive Player of the Year] the year after.

“Just so much respect for him and how hard he worked to understand what we were doing as a defense and to also be our best player on defense I think speaks volumes of his work ethic coming in and understanding what he had to do to obviously be successful in this defense, but to make the defense better. To me it’s a hard thing to do as a free agent to come in and he just didn’t do it well, he mastered it at an elite level.”

The Patriots will get to face their former teammate when they travel to Carolina Nov. 7.

