Londonderry, NH

Rallying cries

By Julie Huss
The Derry News
The Derry News
 6 days ago
It was a big rallying cry and a return to a popular all-school event as Londonderry High School hosted an outdoor pep rally Oct. 1.

This was the first all-school pep rally in 21 months.

Traditionally, Londonderry High hosts pep rallies that joins not only students to cheer on sports teams, but also pays tribute to students’ good work supporting the community. The spotlight is also on student musicians, dancers, and other clubs and organizations within Lancer Nation.

Students joined on a school field to hear speeches, watch performances, and celebrate good things happening at Londonderry High School.

