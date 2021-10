BLOOMINGTON – More than 300 golfers from around the state will compete in the IHSA boys golf state finals Friday and Saturday in Bloomington-Normal. Class 1A will compete at Prairie Vista Golf Course, Class 2A at Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State University, and Class 3A at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course. Each tournament is open to the public with rounds starting at 8:30 a.m. each day.