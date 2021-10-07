CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleJoin Rocketown and their founder, Michael W. Smith, for a night full of food and laughter with comedian Keith Alberstadt at Comedy for a Cause annual dinner and auction. Originally from Nashville, Keith Alberstadt now lives in New York City. He's been seen on The Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Last Comic Standing, The Late Show with Stephen Colbers, and has made several tours to the Middle East and around the world to entertain US troops.

