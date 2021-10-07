Runway Recap: Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 Ready-To-Wear
Relive the looks from Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 ready-to-wear at Paris Fashion Week. Ahead of the Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 ready-to-wear show, photographers Inez & Vinoodh captured black-and-white portraits of five friends of the House in Virginie Viard’s latest collection, namely Lily-Rose Depp, Rebecca Dayan, Quannah Chasinghorse-Potts, Alma Jodorowsky and Jennie. They were photographed both in-front of and behind the camera, embodying the photographer and model.mojeh.com
