CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Adidas and Y-3 have one of the coolest sneaker boots you'll see all winter

By Ian Servantes
inputmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleY-3, the fashionable sportswear line from Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto and Adidas, is turning to another offshoot from the Three Stripes banner ahead of winter. Together with Adidas Terrex, Y-3 is launching a brand new sneaker-boot silhouette that’s as menacing in its appearance as it is in function. The Swift R3 GTX boasts a GORE-Tex lining and membrane for waterproofing as well as a Continental outsole favored in the outdoor space for its traction in both wet and dry conditions. To keep your feet secure, a wide lacing system is combined with a zip closure, underneath which is a neoprene gusset that’ll hug you like a sock.

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Flat Shoes Are Back! Here Are 5 Styles We’re Wearing This Autumn

For some, the high heel is a tool of the patriarchy and a symbol of hypersexualisation. For others, it is simply a shoe that becomes uncomfortable five minutes into wearing it. Controversial reputation aside though, most fashion lovers can agree that the high heel is a feat of engineering. Coming in every colour, shape and style imaginable, heels are often regarded as the most imaginative footwear out there.
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 ‘University Gold’ Is Selling for $1,400 and Up

Without any warning, the coveted Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “University Gold” collab dropped on the SNKRS app at 4 p.m. ET via a draw yesterday and as expected, the shoe sold out quickly. Now, the secondary market is the place to look for fans who want to buy a pair. On StockX, for instance, the collab is reselling for an average price of $1,951 at the time of publication with a low ask of $1,648 for a men’s size 4 and a high bid of $2,318 for a men’s size 8. Pricing at GOAT for the shoe starts at...
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Huarache LE “Bison” Coming Soon

Thanks to its decades’ worth of notable releases, Nike has no shortage of references and pantones to draw from. And with this upcoming Air Huarache LE, the brand is ushering back in the “Bison” colorway. Though not an exact nod to the “Bison” SB Dunk, the pair makes use of...
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Women’s Exclusive Air Jordan 5 ‘Bluebird’ Debuts Next Month

A new iteration of the Air Jordan 5 is releasing next month and this time, it will be available exclusively for female sneaker fans. Jordan Brand revealed via the Nike SNKRS app that the “Bluebird” colorway of Michael Jordan’s fifth signature basketball shoe is releasing next week. The latest look dons a light blue color scheme predominantly on the premium suede upper, which replaces the traditional leather construction that was featured on many of the previous releases of the silhouette. Giving this style a luxurious feel is the metallic silver tongue as well as a satin sock liner. Adding to the look...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Boots#Sneaker#Goose#Japanese#Continental
inputmag.com

Adidas channels the Kawasaki Ninja for a rousing ZX 8000 sneaker

Adidas is bringing motorcycles into its ever-increasing list of collaborators as the Kawasaki Ninja informs two pairs of sneakers from the ZX line. The ZX 8000 is every bit as exhilarating as Kawasaki’s iconic sportbike by combining electric blue with the motorcycle’s signature shade of neon green. Replacing the stripes on the sneaker’s lateral side is the can’t-miss “Ninja” logo, and perhaps the best detail of all is a chrome cage on the heel to invoke wheels.
ADIDAS
Hypebae

Afropunk x adidas' Triple Platforum Hi Sneaker Is an Ode to Self-Expression

Afropunk, a platform dedicated to building spaces that empower the Black community, has partnered up with adidas to reimagine the Triple Platforum sneaker. “What has brought Afropunk and adidas together is a set of shared values of wanting to provide a platform for young, black creative voices to express themselves freely through art, fashion and music. Partnering with adidas is a special moment for us,” said Anita Asante, head of global strategic partnerships at Afropunk, in a press release. “Our community continues to move culture forward with ingenuity and resistance, and this year we will celebrate the innovators across our global community of tastemakers who are creating a new world before your eyes.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
inputmag.com

Nike’s ‘Mummy’ SB Dunk Low may be the best Halloween sneaker of 2021

Nike’s annual collection of Halloween sneakers continues to grow bigger, and it may be time to anoint the best spooky kicks of the year. Images have surfaced for an SB Dunk Low “Mummy” that’s not only the highlight of the season, but one of the brand’s most fun concepts of the year. A bandage-liked canvas is used for the sneaker’s upper, complete with pre-distressing and a nominal amount of faux smudging. The rich detailing doesn’t stop there, though, with eery red eyes appearing on a cut-out mustache sitting deeper than the rest of the heel.
APPAREL
Telegraph

'If I buy only one pair of winter boots, what should they be?'

It’s been the year style has been put on ice in favour of track suit pants and slippers. But now it’s time to rediscover your fashion confidence and dip your toe back into something braver. In our Wardrobe Whisperer column, our team will find a solution for every style crisis.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
onmsft.com

Xbox announces new sneaker collaboration with adidas

Microsoft has teamed up with adidas to create cool sneakers to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox. The adidas Xbox 20th Forum Tech design features different shades of green and translucent soles, and in place of an adidas logo on the tongue, there's the original Xbox logo right there. If...
TECHNOLOGY
Harper's Bazaar

The Coolest Chelsea Boots to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe

Chelsea boots have long been a fall staple—they're sleek, versatile, and lend just the right amount of cool to any look. Designers from Stella McCartney to Proenza Schouler are also breathing new life into the classic ankle boot style this fall, with details like ultra-thick platform soles and contrasting stitching. Whether you stick to basic black, or like yours with a little more statement-making capabilities, shop the best Chelsea boots of the season ahead.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Crocs x Balenciaga's $695 Boots Are Winter Must-Have

Listen, whoever said Crocs were just a fad was so wrong because Balenciaga has wholeheartedly embraced the rubber shoe, and has even turned it into a boot. Yes, you read that right. There's something so wrong yet so right about wearing a pair of Crocs that retail at $695, especially...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Y-3 Taps adidas Terrex's Functional Expertise for FW21 Capsule

Y-3 has continued the outdoors influence from its Fall/Winter 2021 collection with a new capsule collection alongside adidas Terrex. Mixing Yohji Yamamoto’s signature aesthetic with Terrex’s technical expertise, the capsule includes two outerwear pieces and introduces the new Y-3 TERREX SWIFT R3 GTX sneaker in two colorways. Both apparel items...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

adidas Y-3 Journeys Into Nature With The Terrex Swift R3 GTX

With their latest collection, adidas Y-3 further journeys into nature, bracing themselves with waterproof outerwear and two new colorways of the Terrex Swift R3 GTX. Comprised of the Rugged GTX Jacket and Melton GTX Down Parka, the apparel selection offers Yohji Yamamoto’s signature taste for all black. The first focuses more on protecting from the wind and rain, while its goose down-filled counterpart adds cold to the list.
APPAREL
videogameschronicle.com

Xbox partners with Adidas for a range of console-inspired sneakers

Xbox and Adidas have partnered to create a series of sneakers designed to celebrate the console brand’s 20th anniversary. The first design to be revealed, the Xbox 20th Forum Tech, features “translucent green details inspired by the special edition release of the original Xbox console for the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved in 2001”.
BUSINESS
seattlemet.com

9 Stylish Boots You'll Want to Wear All Season Long

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. Chilly season has arrived in the Pacific Northwest. Good thing cold, rainy weather is just nature's way...
SEATTLE, WA
inputmag.com

Former Nike and Puma execs are launching a recyclable trail running shoe

Former executives from Nike, Puma, and Under Armour have decamped from their respective posts to launch Speedland, a specialist in high-performance trail-running sneakers. The company’s first footwear launch comes as the SL:PDX, a striking sneaker that’s been built to last and can be broken down for recycling at the end of its lifespan.
RECYCLING
inputmag.com

Reebok calls the ‘Ghostbusters’ for a set of spooky Halloween sneakers

There’s something strange in the neighborhood, thanks to Reebok. The brand has prepared its second collaboration with Ghostbusters ahead of the forthcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie and Halloween. Made up of five different sneakers, the extensive collection takes inspiration from the franchise’s most famous ghouls and ghosts, translating their colors and graphics into equally scary shoes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 270 Appears In Vibrant Yellow

The Nike Air Max 270 has been one of the brand’s most commercially-successful releases of the past five years. And while it’s no longer the latest proposition under the Air Max banner, it continues to be a go-to option for many. Reminiscent of pairs in the forthcoming “Go The Extra...
BEAUTY & FASHION
inputmag.com

Supreme and Nike debut a revised Cross Trainer sneaker for their latest collab

Supreme has unveiled its latest Nike collaboration, and this time it doesn’t just consist of a new color scheme. The New York City streetwear brand has taken on the Cross Trainer Low, a brand new revision from Nike’s Air Cross Trainer series. Specifically, the sneaker jumps off from the Air Cross Trainer 3, which itself took cues from Bo Jackson’s iconic Air Trainer SC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
inputmag.com

Stadium Goods taps BAPE for its first sneaker collaboration

Stadium Goods, a premier sneaker and streetwear marketplace, is releasing its first original sneakers in partnership with BAPE. Special branded editions of the iconic BAPE STA shoe are dropping alongside collaborative versions of BAPE’s newest model, the SK8 STA. The two-shoe capsule follows the launch of Stadium Good’s own streetwear...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy