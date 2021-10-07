Adidas and Y-3 have one of the coolest sneaker boots you'll see all winter

Y-3, the fashionable sportswear line from Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto and Adidas, is turning to another offshoot from the Three Stripes banner ahead of winter. Together with Adidas Terrex, Y-3 is launching a brand new sneaker-boot silhouette that’s as menacing in its appearance as it is in function. The Swift R3 GTX boasts a GORE-Tex lining and membrane for waterproofing as well as a Continental outsole favored in the outdoor space for its traction in both wet and dry conditions. To keep your feet secure, a wide lacing system is combined with a zip closure, underneath which is a neoprene gusset that’ll hug you like a sock.