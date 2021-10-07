CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Anne Rhee

By Anne Rhee
Dartmouth
 7 days ago

The Black Theater Underground Association returns to campus for the first time following the pandemic with the “Poetic Healing Showcase,” a student-run production that according to the organization’s website will highlight Black poetry, prose and creativity. Featuring student and alumni artists, audience members will witness a collection of singers, poets and dancers with no admission fee required.

www.thedartmouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dies At Age 22: Report

Singer Emani 22, real name Emani Johnson, reportedly passed away this week. Unconfirmed reports claim that the rising singer was killed in a car accident, and fellow artists have been sharing tributes on social media as a means of remembering her. Emani was very close friends with rapper Bhad Bhabie,...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Melvin Van Peebles, icon of Black cinema, dead at 89

Filmmaker and author Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The rebel director known for his groundbreaking "blaxploitation" films, passed on Sept. 21 surrounded by his family, the Criterion Collection announced. "Dad knew that Black images matter," his son Mario Van Peebles said in a statement released...
MOVIES
Grosse Pointe News

Classic Ann Landers

Dear Ann Landers: Our son and his wife adopted a beautiful little girl when she was 7 days old. The child soon will be 4 years of age, and they have not told her that she is adopted. We believe this is not right but hesitate to interfere. Any suggestions? — Concerned Mom and Dad.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry
oneroomwithaview.com

Anne at 13,000 ft – Review

This film was previously reviewed as part of our coverage for Berlinale 2020. Daycare assistant Anne has fallen, literally, in love. In the opening moments of Canadian director Kazik Radwanski’s sublime third feature film, she reels at the rush of her first ever skydive – that feeling of your body suspended in air, entirely untethered. Her increasing agitation and erraticism across the subsequent 70 or so minutes of this bitesize indie flick suggest that, because of this, gravity (and by extension, real life) has now become an inconvenience, good only for keeping her tied down.
MOVIES
Variety

Indigenous Representation Is Still Scarce in Hollywood: ‘We Need More Native Stories’ (Guest Column)

Representation is revolutionary. Seeing Native people, who we are today and celebrating us, is necessary and it matters. Let’s face it, Hollywood hasn’t always been willing to see us or celebrate us. From its embarrassingly low levels of diverse representation across the board, to inaccurate and harmful portrayals of people of color, particularly Native peoples, Hollywood has been an accomplice in the institutionalized erasure of Native peoples, impacting how our non-Native children see, think, and feel about Native Americans. For too long, Native people have been erased from history, the present, and popular culture. But it doesn’t have to be...
MOVIES
Dartmouth

Review: Phoebe Bridgers Delivers an Energetic, Riveting Performance in Boston

The singer-songwriter performed songs from “Stranger in the Alps” and “Punisher.”. Since the release of her critically acclaimed second studio album, “Punisher,” in June 2020, Phoebe Bridgers has had a busy year. From her four Grammy nominations to her controversial Saturday Night Live performance, Bridgers has generated more commercial success than your average quiet, melancholic indie folk singer-songwriter. To top it all off, Bridgers is ending 2021 by going on her first tour since the beginning of the pandemic. On Sept. 27, I had the privilege of attending the second night of her performance at Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion. While her low-key musical style may not seem particularly well-suited for a venue that seats a few thousand, she gave a generally fantastic performance that captivated the audience.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

How Norm Lewis Found New Rhythms in ‘Chicken & Biscuits’

The fan-favorite Broadway veteran Norm Lewis is doing something he’s never done before: starring on Broadway in a play. After a career marked by many of the great roles in musical theater (“The Phantom of the Opera,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Porgy and Bess”), the actor’s turn in the new comedy “Chicken & Biscuits” is giving him the chance to create a performance without having a musical score around to back him up. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: “I wanted to dive deep into a character without having the limitation of following a cadence of music,” Lewis said on “Stagecraft,” Variety‘s theater podcast. “In...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Museum Of Art To Reveal Reimagined Contemporary Wing In November

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Museum of Art in November is opening what they call a “major reappraisal” of its contemporary collection. The new installation named “How Do We Know The World?” is grounded in social history rather than chronology, the museum said. The museum said the new contemporary wing “offers visitors a more meaningful way to experience and connect with the art on view by emphasizing how artists observe, understand, and respond to our shared everyday circumstances.” The reappraisal was done mostly over the pandemic, so the presentation is organized around themes of “care, progress, wayfinding, self-possession, witnessing, reckoning and legacy,”...
BALTIMORE, MD
Deadline

Jane Campion, Kenneth Branagh & Robin Wright To Receive Stockholm Film Festival Achievement Awards

Stockholm Film Festival has signed up a trio of big names to receive honorary awards – Bronze Horses – during this year’s event. Kenneth Branagh will be in Stockholm to pic up an Achievement Award after a screening of his new movie Belfast, which is seen as a hot contender in this year’s awards season, on November 20. Jane Campion, whose The Power Of The Dog screens at the fest, is receiving the festival’s Lifetime Achievement Awards this year, and will collect it on November 18. Robin Wright, whose Land is playing in Stockholm, will receive an Achievement Award on November 18. The festival has also confirmed its final program, which features 43% female directors, a new high-watermark for the event. Movies also screening include Annette, Spencer, Jane by Charlotte, The Hand Of God, and The Souvenir Part II. Stockholm Film Festival takes place November 10-21.
MOVIES
CBS New York

Queens Elementary School Brightens Each Morning With ‘Bee TV,’ Its Own Newscast Hosted By Students

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — When COVID-19 hit, we all tried to find new ways to stay in touch. A school in Queens kept its kids connected with a morning newscast featuring fellow students, CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reported Wednesday. Bee TV is a live five-minute program, broadcast throughout Public School 101 in Forest Hills, and to students at home. It has weather, sports, word of the day, and top stories. “Today we have CBS Channel 2 News here covering us for a news story, and so Bee TV welcomes reporter Cindy Hsu and Channel 2 News to our school,” a student named Ben said....
QUEENS, NY
CBS Denver

Denver Center For The Performing Arts Needs Volunteers As Curtain Calls Approach

DENVER (CBS4) – As the Denver Center for the Performing Arts prepares for their full return to the stage, hundreds of volunteers are needed to make show night once again a reality. After more than 19 months of shuttered theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DCPA is asking for 220 volunteers to help serve as ushers on show nights. (credit: CBS) Volunteer ushers often work Theater Company, Cabaret and Off-Center productions. The volunteers are asked to work one shift every other week. Duties often entail serving as an usher to seats, handing out programs, assisting ticket holders with disabilities and scanning tickets at the front door. Those who apply and are selected will be treated to occasional free tickets to Broadway and Cabaret shows, 20% discounts on DCPA education courses, offers to Off-Center experiences and a stipend to help with parking. (credit: CBS) Applicants must provide proof of vaccination from the COVID-19 virus, must be at least 18-years-old, must be capable of standing at minimum for one hour at a time and be able to navigate seating charts and stairs. The theater season begins November 18, those interested in applying should visit denvercenter.org/support-us/volunteer/.
DENVER, CO
Variety

Beanie Feldstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sharon D Clarke and Other Broadway Artists on Theater’s Comeback

After a devastating industry-wide shutdown, Broadway has finally reopened with performances of beloved shows like “Hamilton,” “Wicked” and new plays and musicals such as “Six,” “Lackawanna Blues,” and “Thoughts of a Colored Man.” In celebration of the resurgence of live theater, Variety brought together several Broadway heavyweights, including Andrew Lloyd Webber (you know what he’s done!) and director Jerry Zaks (“Hello, Dolly!”), as well as stage stars like Beanie Feldstein (the upcoming “Funny Girl” revival), Ron Cephas Jones (“Clyde’s”) and Sharon D Clarke (“Caroline, or Change”) for Legit! The Return to Broadway, a breakfast held at Second in partnership with City...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

‘Wonka’: Timothée Chalamet Debuts Costume for Upcoming Prequel

Timothée Chalamet has offered a first look of his upcoming film “Wonka,” taking to social media to share an image of himself in costume (including a familiar top hat) as the beloved chocolatier. The actor posted the picture on his Instagram with the caption “The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last,” referencing a line spoken by Gene Wilder’s portrayal of Wonka in the original 1971 adaptation “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.” Chalamet also posted the image to his Twitter, while Warner Bros. shared it through Facebook and Instagram. While plot details are being kept under wraps, the Warner Bros....
MOVIES
Variety

Fox Developing Animated Comedy ‘Dirt Girls’ From Victoria Vincent

Fox is developing the animated comedy “Dirt Girls,” Variety has learned. The series hails from Victoria Vincent, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment will provide the animation. The project came through Vincent’s participation in Bento Box’s SkunkWorks program, which is designed to discover, cultivate and develop new creators and voices. The series takes place in an alienated suburban neighborhood, where two unsupervised kid sisters, Lucy and Pia, find depraved ways to keep themselves entertained while dealing with the confusing, dark aspects of the encroaching adult world. Vincent most recently worked as director on the Netflix animated series “We...
TV SERIES
WWD

Dior Lady Art Handbag Show Lands in Moscow

SHOW TIME: Dior is keeping up its steady pace of exhibitions with the opening in Moscow of another show dedicated to its Dior Lady Art project. After stints in Shanghai, Düsseldorf, Milan, Tokyo and Berlin, the “Lady Dior As Seen By” exhibition is set to run at the Ruarts Foundation for contemporary art in the Russian capital from Saturday until Nov. 30.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy