Video Games

PUBG Halloween Party 2021 - Official Trailer

IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PUBG Halloween Party event kicks off on October 6 and runs until November 2, 2021. Players can get their hands on weekly drops, and complete daily missions for additional rewards. There's also a Halloween version of Erangel to explore, a Partner Drops event, and more Halloween items heading to the in-game store. Check out the PUBG: Battlegrounds Halloween event trailer to see what's on offer.

www.ign.com

IGN

Lost Away - Official Announcement Trailer

Watch the intense announcement trailer for a peek at the world and dangers that await in the upcoming first-person, sci-fi survival game, Lost Away. Set in a faraway, hostile yet beautiful planet outside of our solar system, players will find themselves waking up the lone survivors of an abandoned spaceship crash. With a broken radio, inhabitable conditions, and the ship blown to pieces, the colony decides not to send for help, thus leaving the only survivor for dead. Instincts will be put to the test as explorers will be invited to wander through previously uncharted territories, forced to scramble for breathable air, resources, and building materials as they set out to overcome this unforgiving survival experience. Set plans for a base and choose to hunt or harvest the surrounding wildlife. The knowledge you obtain each day will become key towards improving your chances of survival. Lost Away is headed to PC via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chains of Fury - Official Gameplay Trailer

Check out the gameplay trailer for the unique Chains of Fury, a high-speed first-person shooter with stylized comic book-style cel-shaded graphics and Metroidvania-style gameplay. It will be launching its Kickstarter on November 9 with a goal of releasing on all platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Metroid Dread - Official Launch Trailer

Samus Aran's next mission is ready to begin in Metroid Dread. Prepare to travel to Planet ZDR and embrace the threat of the E.M.M.I. robots using your arsenal of powerful abilities. Here's the action-packed Metroid Dread launch trailer. Metroid Dread is out now on Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Punk Wars - Official Trailer

Strategy Forge along with the publisher Jujubee are thrilled to announce, that the 4X turn-based strategy game Punk Wars will launch on November 11, 2021 on PC. But before this happens you can a give Punk Wars a try thanks to a free Prologue available now via Steam!
VIDEO GAMES
#Halloween Party#Pubg#Battlegrounds Halloween
IGN

Mario Party Superstars - Overview Trailer

Watch the trailer for a deep dive into the upcoming game, Mario Party Superstars, including a look at the game boards and minigames, as well as learn about the new features, updates, and more. Mario Party Superstars launches for Nintendo Switch on October 29, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021 - Official Season Event Trailer

Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021 has begun, running from October 12 to November 2, 2021. To celebrate Halloween, players will be able to hop into Junkenstein's Revenge mode, earn weekly rewards, and play to earn Terror Loot Boxes. This year's new Halloween skins include Roadhog's 'Clown', Bastion's 'Coffin', Reinhardt's 'Draugr', and more. A brief clip towards the end of the trailer also hints at the Overwatch Winter Wonderland seasonal event, which should arrive later this year.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘PUBG’ teases a spooky Halloween Fantasy Battle Royale event

PUBG has released a new video teasing a spooky event coming to the battle royale, though no date is available just yet. PUBG previously ran a fantasy event in April called the Fantasy Battle Royale. Players would drop into a fantasy-themed version of Erangel to fight for ye olde chicken dinner. A new trailer suggests that a Halloween version of the event is on the way.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Halloween
IGN

National Treasure - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation National Treasure. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 Talk to El Tigre 01:20 Liberate Karlito 03:40 Repair Karlito 04:50 Drive Karlito 09:10 Cutscene.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Mario Party Superstars Receives Japanese Overview Trailer

Nintendo has published a new Japanese overview trailer for Mario Party Superstars. The trailer provides another look at the various boards and minigames that will be featured in the title, ahead of its impending launch at the end of this month. Check it out below:. What do you think? Let...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Zeros and Ones: Exclusive Official Trailer

An American soldier stationed in Rome when the Vatican blows up, embarks on a hero's journey to uncover and defend against an unknown enemy threatening the entire world. Abel Ferrara wrote and directed this thriller starring Ethan Hawke, Cristina Chiriac, Salvatore Ruocco, and Valerio Mastandrea. Zeros and Ones opens in theaters, On Demand, and on digital on November 19, 2021.
MOVIES
IGN

They Always Run - OffIcial Gameplay Trailer

Become Aidan, a three-armed mutant who hunts the most dangerous bounties in the galaxy. Catch, slice, dice, and destroy enemies in this exciting 2D platformer with a space-western setting. They Always Run, is set to launch on October 20th, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dead Drop - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Dead Drop. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 Meet Juan 00:10 Cutscene 01:25 Deliver the Viviro packages for Juan 03:45 Cutscene 07:00 Escape the bunker.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Room Service - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Room Service. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 Talk to Yelena 01:10 Reach the Grand Hotel Caballero 04:25 Stop the interrogation 06:20 Leave no witnesses 07:05 Cutscene.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Lumione - Launch Trailer

Watch the launch trailer for Lumione for a look at the challenges that await in this platformer game, set in an adventurous deep-sea universe. With the seabed consumed in darkness, Glimmer dreams of restoring the former beauty of his hometown and sets off to do just that. You will play the role of Glimmer, a deep-sea fairy who is summoned by the Light, as you leave the abyss to break the dark spell cast over the seabed and search for answers both in the world and in yourself. Lumione is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ratten Reich - Official Gameplay Trailer

Get a look at combat and more in this trailer for Ratten Reich, an upcoming Dieselpunk real-time strategy game that transports you to a world in which a war is being fought among anthropomorphic rats, mice, lizards, and roaches. Ratten Reich's Kickstarter campaign is currently live. The game has a planned release for late 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker's Stardew Valley Mode Sounds Relaxing as Heck

While not included in the upcoming expansion, Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker will receive a post-launch patch with a new mode that vaguely sounds like Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing called Island Sanctuary. In an interview with IGN, Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida shared more details about this upcoming mode and what you can and can't do.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost Event Goes Live

Bungie has kicked off Destiny 2’s annual Halloween event, Festival of the Lost. The event will be free to all players and it will run until November 2. Unlike previous years’ Festival of the Lost that featured Mercury’s Infinite Forest, this year’s event takes place in Haunted Sectors on the Moon. Enemies in the Haunted Sectors have their heads replaced with jack-o-lanterns, who can be killed to get candies that are used to unlock event-exclusive items like masks, cosmetics, and more. Bungie has described the Haunted Sectors storyline by saying, “An Exo and a Vex Mind have merged to become something... new, a Guardian on Nessus is being hunted for their Ghost, and headless creatures prowl through the dark chasms of the Moon. Grab your favourite mask, join a fireteam, and embark on three new tales of terror.”
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Brawlhalla - New Legend: Munin Trailer

Munin the Raven joins Brawlhalla and is available now in the fighting game. Check out the trailer for a look at the character in action. As part of an awesome musical duo called Ravenqueen, Munin rocks and defeats her enemies using her music and energy blasts.
VIDEO GAMES

