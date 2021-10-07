CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

RN7SK small nuclear RNA controls bidirectional transcription of highly expressed gene pairs in skin

By Roberto Bandiera
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePausing of RNA polymerase II (Pol II) close to promoters is a common regulatory step in RNA synthesis, and is coordinated by a ribonucleoprotein complex scaffolded by the noncoding RNA RN7SK. The function of RN7SK-regulated gene transcription in adult tissue homoeostasis is currently unknown. Here, we deplete RN7SK during mouse and human epidermal stem cell differentiation. Unexpectedly, loss of this small nuclear RNA specifically reduces transcription of numerous cell cycle regulators leading to cell cycle exit and differentiation. Mechanistically, we show that RN7SK is required for efficient transcription of highly expressed gene pairs with bidirectional promoters, which in the epidermis co-regulated cell cycle and chromosome organization. The reduction in transcription involves impaired splicing and RNA decay, but occurs in the absence of chromatin remodelling at promoters and putative enhancers. Thus, RN7SK is directly required for efficient Pol II transcription of highly transcribed bidirectional gene pairs, and thereby exerts tissue-specific functions, such as maintaining a cycling cell population in the epidermis.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Development of potent promoters that drive the efficient expression of genes in apple protoplasts

Protoplast transient expression is a powerful strategy for gene functional characterization, especially in biochemical mechanism studies. We herein developed a highly efficient transient expression system for apple protoplasts. The abilities of the Arabidopsis thaliana and Malus domestica ubiquitin-10 (AtUBQ10 and MdUBQ10) promoters to drive the expression of multiple genes were compared with that of the CaMV 35S promoter, and the results revealed that the AtUBQ10 and MdUBQ10 promoters were more efficient in apple protoplasts. With this system, we demonstrated that active AtMKK7ac could activate MAPK6/3/4 signaling cascades, which further regulated MdWRKY33 phosphorylation and stability in apple. Furthermore, the ligand-induced interaction between the immune receptor AtFLS2 and the coreceptor AtBAK1 was reconstituted in apple protoplasts. We also found that the stability of the bacterial effector AvrRpt2 was regulated by feedback involving auxin and the immune regulator RIN4. The system established herein will serve as a useful tool for the molecular and biochemical analyses of apple genes.
WILDLIFE
EurekAlert

Salt stress alters legume responses to symbiotic rhizobacteria by modulating gene expression

Crop legumes are an integral part of sustainable agriculture, as several of these species represent an important protein source for both human and animal populations. Legumes engage in a unique and beneficial interaction with a group of soil bacteria, collectively called rhizobia. Rhizobium-legume symbioses lead to the development of new plant organs on the roots called nodules, which host rhizobia. Competent rhizobia within these nodules use a process called nitrogen fixation to convert atmospheric nitrogen, which cannot be used by the plant, into ammonium, which can be used as a nitrogen source. This is a highly valuable process as nitrogen is limited in agricultural systems.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Recurrence-associated gene signature in patients with stage I non-small-cell lung cancer

Recurrent gene mutations and fusions in cancer patients are likely to be associated with cancer progression or recurrence by Vogelstein et al. (Science (80-) 340, 1546–1558 (2013)). In this study, we investigated gene mutations and fusions that recurrently occurred in early-stage cancer patients with stage I non-small-cell cancer (NSCLC). Targeted exome sequencing was performed to profile the variants and confirmed their fidelity at the gene and pathway levels through comparison with data for stage I lung cancer patients, which was obtained from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA). Next, we identified prognostic gene mutations (ATR, ERBB3, KDR, and MUC6), fusions (GOPC-ROS1 and NTRK1-SH2D2A), and VEGF signaling pathway associated with cancer recurrence. To infer the functional implication of the recurrent variants in early-stage cancers, the extent of their selection pattern was investigated, and they were shown to be under positive selection, implying a selective advantage for cancer progression. Specifically, high selection scores were observed in the variants with significantly high risks for recurrence. Taken together, the results of this study enabled us to identify recurrent gene mutations and fusions in a stage I NSCLC cohort and to demonstrate positive selection, which had implications regarding cancer recurrence.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Rna#Small Nuclear Rna#Stem Cell Reports#Rna Splicing#Rn7sk#Rna#Mechanistically#Drb
bcm.edu

KLF4 displays novel mechanism for influencing gene expression

Cells pack their genetic information in chromatin, a complex, compact, dense structure made of DNA and proteins. Expressing a particular gene requires that the gene expression molecular machinery has access to that stretch of DNA. Transcription factors are involved in reorganizing the chromatin to provide access and facilitate gene transcription, but it is not clear how this is accomplished.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Elucidating gene expression adaptation of phylogenetically divergent coral holobionts under heat stress

As coral reefs struggle to survive under climate change, it is crucial to know whether they have the capacity to withstand changing conditions, particularly increasing seawater temperatures. Thermal tolerance requires the integrative response of the different components of the coral holobiont (coral host, algal photosymbiont, and associated microbiome). Here, using a controlled thermal stress experiment across three divergent Caribbean coral species, we attempt to dissect holobiont member metatranscriptome responses from coral taxa with different sensitivities to heat stress and use phylogenetic ANOVA to study the evolution of gene expression adaptation. We show that coral response to heat stress is a complex trait derived from multiple interactions among holobiont members. We identify host and photosymbiont genes that exhibit lineage-specific expression level adaptation and uncover potential roles for bacterial associates in supplementing the metabolic needs of the coral-photosymbiont duo during heat stress. Our results stress the importance of integrative and comparative approaches across a wide range of species to better understand coral survival under the predicted rise in sea surface temperatures.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The NAM/ATAF1/2/CUC2 transcription factor PpNAC.A59 enhances PpERF.A16 expression to promote ethylene biosynthesis during peach fruit ripening

Peach is a typical climacteric fruit that releases ethylene during fruit ripening. Several studies have been conducted on the transcriptional regulation of ethylene biosynthesis in peach fruit. Herein, an ethylene response factor, PpERF.A16, which was induced by exogenous ethylene, could enhance ethylene biosynthesis by directly inducing the expression of 1-aminocyclopropane-1-carboxylic acid synthase (PpACS1) and 1-aminocyclopropane-1-carboxylic acid oxidase (PpACO1) genes. Moreover, the NAM/ATAF1/2/CUC2 (NAC) transcription factor (TF) PpNAC.A59 was coexpressed with PpERF.A16 in all tested peach cultivars. Interestingly, PpNAC.A59 can directly interact with the promoter of PpERF.A16 to induce its expression but not enhance LUC activity driven by any promoter of PpACS1 or PpACO1. Thus, PpNAC.A59 can indirectly mediate ethylene biosynthesis via the NAC-ERF signaling cascade to induce the expression of both PpACS1 and PpACO1. These results enrich the genetic network of fruit ripening in peach and provide new insight into the ripening mechanism of other perennial fruits.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effective gene expression prediction from sequence by integrating long-range interactions

How noncoding DNA determines gene expression in different cell types is a major unsolved problem, and critical downstream applications in human genetics depend on improved solutions. Here, we report substantially improved gene expression prediction accuracy from DNA sequences through the use of a deep learning architecture, called Enformer, that is able to integrate information from long-range interactions (up to 100 kb away) in the genome. This improvement yielded more accurate variant effect predictions on gene expression for both natural genetic variants and saturation mutagenesis measured by massively parallel reporter assays. Furthermore, Enformer learned to predict enhancer–promoter interactions directly from the DNA sequence competitively with methods that take direct experimental data as input. We expect that these advances will enable more effective fine-mapping of human disease associations and provide a framework to interpret cis-regulatory evolution.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Author Correction: CRISPR-based transcriptional activation tool for silent genes in filamentous fungi

The Supplementary Information published with this Article contained errors. In Note S2, the text formatting including green italics, red bold, yellow underline, purple text and blue underline was omitted. The original Supplementary Information file is provided below. These errors have now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that accompanies...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Astrocytic YAP prevents the demyelination through promoting expression of cholesterol synthesis genes in experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis

Cholesterols are the main components of myelin, and are mainly synthesized in astrocytes and transported to oligodendrocytes and neurons in the adult brain. It has been reported that Hippo/yes-associated protein (YAP) pathways are involved in cholesterol synthesis in the liver, however, it remains unknown whether YAP signaling can prevent the demyelination through promoting cholesterol synthesis in experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), a commonly used animal model of multiple sclerosis characterized by neuroinflammation and demyelination. Here, we found that YAP was upregulated and activated in astrocytes of spinal cords of EAE mice through suppression of the Hippo pathway. YAP deletion in astrocytes aggravated EAE with earlier onset, severer inflammatory infiltration, demyelination, and more loss of neurons. Furthermore, we found that the neuroinflammation was aggravated and the proliferation of astrocytes was decreased in YAPGFAP-CKO EAE mice. Mechanically, RNA-seq revealed that the expression of cholesterol-synthesis pathway genes such as HMGCS1 were decreased in YAP−/− astrocytes. qPCR, western blot, and immunostaining further confirmed the more significant reduction of HMGCS1 in spinal cord astrocytes of YAPGFAP-CKO EAE mice. Interestingly, upregulation of cholesterol-synthesis pathways by diarylpropionitrile (DPN) (an ERβ-ligand, to upregulate the expression of HMGCS1) treatment partially rescued the demyelination deficits in YAPGFAP-CKO EAE mice. Finally, activation of YAP by XMU-MP-1 treatment promoted the expression of HMGCS1 in astrocytes and partially rescued the demyelination and inflammatory infiltration deficits in EAE mice. These findings identify unrecognized functions of astrocytic YAP in the prevention of demyelination through promoting cholesterol synthesis in EAE, and reveal a novel pathway of YAP/HMGCS1 for cholesterol synthesis in EAE pathology.
CANCER
Nature.com

Circular RNA UBE2Q2 promotes malignant progression of gastric cancer by regulating signal transducer and activator of transcription 3-mediated autophagy and glycolysis

Gastric cancer remains the third leading cause of cancer-related mortality worldwide. Emerging evidence has shown that circular RNAs (circRNAs) play a critical regulatory role in the occurrence and development of various cancers through sponging miRNAs or acting as RNA-binding protein (RBP) sponges. We found that circUBE2Q2 was significantly upregulated in GC tissues and cell lines. Knockdown of circUBE2Q2 inhibited proliferation, migration, invasion, and glycolysis, and increased autophagy in vitro. In addition, knockdown of circUBE2Q2 inhibited GC tumorigenicity and metastasis potential in vivo. A series of experiments were performed to confirm that circUBE2Q2 regulates GC progression via the circUBE2Q2-miR-370-3p-STAT3 axis and promotes tumor metastasis through exosomal communication. Further in vivo experiments confirmed that, combination treatment of circUBE2Q2 knocking down and STAT3 inhibitor has synergistic effects on the gastric cancer growth inhibition, which provides a possibility to enhance the sensitivity of targeted drugs to gastric cancer through targeting circUBE2Q2. Our findings revealed that circUBE2Q2 may serve as a new proliferation-promoting factor and prognostic marker in gastric cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Elevated expression of nuclear receptor-binding SET domain 3 promotes pancreatic cancer cell growth

The nuclear receptor-binding SET domain 3 (NSD3) catalyzes methylation of histone H3 at lysine 36 (H3K36), and promotes malignant transformation and progression of human cancer. Its expression, potential functions and underlying mechanisms in pancreatic cancer are studied. Bioinformatics studies and results from local human tissues show that NSD3 is upregulated in human pancreatic cancer tissues, which is correlated with poor overall survival. In primary and established pancreatic cancer cells, NSD3 silencing (by shRNAs) or CRISPR/Cas9-induced NSD3 knockout potently inhibited cell proliferation, migration and invasion, while provoking cell cycle arrest and apoptosis. Conversely, ectopic expression of NSD3-T1232A mutation significantly accelerated proliferation, migration, and invasion of pancreatic cancer cells. H3K36 dimethylation, expression of NSD3-dependent genes (Prkaa2, Myc, Irgm1, Adam12, and Notch3), and mTOR activation (S6K1 phosphorylation) were largely inhibited by NSD3 silencing or knockout. In vivo, intratumoral injection of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-packed NSD3 shRNA potently inhibited pancreatic cancer xenograft growth in nude mice. These results suggest that elevated NSD3 could be an important driver for the malignant progression of pancreatic cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Joint single-cell measurements of nuclear proteins and RNA in vivo

Identifying gene-regulatory targets of nuclear proteins in tissues is a challenge. Here we describe intranuclear cellular indexing of transcriptomes and epitopes (inCITE-seq), a scalable method that measures multiplexed intranuclear protein levels and the transcriptome in parallel across thousands of nuclei, enabling joint analysis of transcription factor (TF) levels and gene expression in vivo. We apply inCITE-seq to characterize cell state-related changes upon pharmacological induction of neuronal activity in the mouse brain. Modeling gene expression as a linear combination of quantitative protein levels revealed genome-wide associations of each TF and recovered known gene targets. TF-associated genes were coexpressed as distinct modules that each reflected positive or negative TF levels, showing that our approach can disentangle relative putative contributions of TFs to gene expression and add interpretability to inferred gene networks. inCITE-seq can illuminate how combinations of nuclear proteins shape gene expression in native tissue contexts, with direct applications to solid or frozen tissues and clinical specimens.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nuclear transporter Importin-13 plays a key role in the oxidative stress transcriptional response

The importin superfamily member Importin-13 is a bidirectional nuclear transporter. To delineate its functional roles, we performed transcriptomic analysis on wild-type and Importin-13-knockout mouse embryonic stem cells, revealing enrichment of differentially expressed genes involved in stress responses and apoptosis regulation. De novo promoter motif analysis on 277 Importin-13-dependent genes responsive to oxidative stress revealed an enrichment of motifs aligned to consensus sites for the transcription factors specificity protein 1, SP1, or Kruppel like factor 4, KLF4. Analysis of embryonic stem cells subjected to oxidative stress revealed that Importin-13-knockout cells were more resistant, with knockdown of SP1 or KLF4 helping protect wild-type embryonic stem cells against stress-induced death. Importin-13 was revealed to bind to SP1 and KLF4 in a cellular context, with a key role in oxidative stress-dependent nuclear export of both transcription factors. The results are integral to understanding stress biology, highlighting the importance of Importin-13 in the stress response.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

PRC1 drives Polycomb-mediated gene repression by controlling transcription initiation and burst frequency

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. The Polycomb repressive system plays a fundamental role in controlling gene expression during mammalian development. To achieve this, Polycomb repressive complexes 1 and 2 (PRC1 and PRC2) bind target genes and use histone modification-dependent feedback mechanisms to form Polycomb chromatin domains and repress transcription. The inter-relatedness of PRC1 and PRC2 activity at these sites has made it difficult to discover the specific components of Polycomb chromatin domains that drive gene repression and to understand mechanistically how this is achieved. Here, by exploiting rapid degron-based approaches and time-resolved genomics, we kinetically dissect Polycomb-mediated repression and discover that PRC1 functions independently of PRC2 to counteract RNA polymerase II binding and transcription initiation. Using single-cell gene expression analysis, we reveal that PRC1 acts uniformly within the cell population and that repression is achieved by controlling transcriptional burst frequency. These important new discoveries provide a mechanistic and conceptual framework for Polycomb-dependent transcriptional control.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Immune checkpoint molecule expression is altered in the skin and peripheral blood in vasculitis

Dysfunction of immunoinhibitory signals and persistent T cell activation reportedly play important roles in the development of vasculitis. The skin is one of the most accessible organs, and it is suitable for the characterization of immune cell signatures. However, the inhibitory checkpoint molecules in the skin and their relevance to vasculitis have not been studied. Here, we investigated the profile of immune checkpoint molecules in the skin and peripheral blood of patients with vasculitis and healthy donors. We found that some of the inhibitory checkpoint molecules, including programmed cell death 1 receptor (PD-1), were elevated in T-cells in the blood of patients with systemic and cutaneous vasculitis. In addition, programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) expression was elevated in the skin of patients with cutaneous vasculitis. Histologically, PD-L1 was highly expressed in the vessels in the skin along with CD4+ and CD8+ T-cell infiltration in patients with cutaneous vasculitis. Notably, plasma soluble PD-L1 levels were increased, and these correlated with C-reactive protein in patients with systemic vasculitis. Our findings suggest that inhibitory checkpoint molecules might be differentially modulated in the skin and peripheral blood of patients with vasculitis, and that the alteration of the PD-L1/PD-1 axis may be associated with the regulation of T-cell activation in vasculitis.
CANCER
Nature.com

ClusterMap for multi-scale clustering analysis of spatial gene expression

Quantifying RNAs in their spatial context is crucial to understanding gene expression and regulation in complex tissues. In situ transcriptomic methods generate spatially resolved RNA profiles in intact tissues. However, there is a lack of a unified computational framework for integrative analysis of in situ transcriptomic data. Here, we introduce an unsupervised and annotation-free framework, termed ClusterMap, which incorporates the physical location and gene identity of RNAs, formulates the task as a point pattern analysis problem, and identifies biologically meaningful structures by density peak clustering (DPC). Specifically, ClusterMap precisely clusters RNAs into subcellular structures, cell bodies, and tissue regions in both two- and three-dimensional space, and performs consistently on diverse tissue types, including mouse brain, placenta, gut, and human cardiac organoids. We demonstrate ClusterMap to be broadly applicable to various in situ transcriptomic measurements to uncover gene expression patterns, cell niche, and tissue organization principles from images with high-dimensional transcriptomic profiles.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Consideration with "Intratumoral gene therapy versus intravenous gene therapy for distant metastasis control with DDMC non-viral vector"“p53"

A Baliaka et al. has reported below: "Lung cancer has not yet been resolved by new treatments. New topical targeting is a way to enhance treatment and reduce side effects. Intratumoral gene therapy is a method of topical treatment that can be used either in early-stage lung cancer before surgery or in advanced stages as palliative care. There is also an increasing demand for efficient gene transfection to target local cancer tissues using novel non-viral vectors while at the same time protecting normal tissues. In this study, C57BL/6 mice inoculated with the LL/2 cell line were divided into three groups: (a) control, (b) intravenous, and (c) intratumoral gene therapy. The novel 2-diethylaminoethyl-dextran methyl methacrylate copolymer non-viral vector (DDMC) (Ryujyu Science Corporation) was the first to conjugated to Addgene's plasmid pSicop53. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the safety and efficacy of targeted gene therapy in the Lewis lung cancer model. Indeed, different dosing regimens have different pharmacokinetics, but intratumoral administration has shown increased survival and decreased distant metastases. Intratumoral gene therapy can be considered as an efficient topical treatment for lung cancer. The average survival rate was expressed as follows from the viewpoint of efficiency: intratumor (17.4 days)> intravenous (12.6 days)> control (12.6 days)."
CANCER
Nature.com

Nobiletin-loaded composite penetration enhancer vesicles restore the normal miRNA expression and the chief defence antioxidant levels in skin cancer

Skin cancer is one of the most dangerous diseases, leading to massive losses and high death rates worldwide. Topical delivery of nutraceuticals is considered a suitable approach for efficient and safe treatment of skin cancer. Nobiletin; a flavone occurring in citrus fruits has been reported to inhibit proliferation of carcinogenesis since 1990s, is a promising candidate in this regard. Nobiletin was loaded in various vesicular systems to improve its cytotoxicity against skin cancer. Vesicles were prepared using the thin film hydration method, and characterized for particle size, zeta potential, entrapment efficiency, TEM, ex-vivo skin deposition and physical stability. Nobiletin-loaded composite penetration enhancer vesicles (PEVs) and composite transfersomes exhibited particle size 126.70"‰Â±"‰11.80Â nm, 110.10"‰Â±"‰0.90Â nm, zeta potential"‰+"‰6.10"‰Â±"‰0.40Â mV,"‰+"‰9.80"‰Â±"‰2.60Â mV, entrapment efficiency 93.50%"‰Â±"‰3.60, 95.60%"‰Â±"‰1.50 and total skin deposition 95.30%"‰Â±"‰3.40, 100.00%"‰Â±"‰2.80, respectively. These formulations were selected for cytotoxicity study on epidermoid carcinoma cell line (A431). Nobiletin-loaded composite PEVs displayed the lowest IC50 value, thus was selected for the in vivo study, where it restored skin condition in DMBA induced skin carcinogenesis mice, as delineated by histological and immuno-histochemical analysis, biochemical assessment of skin oxidative stress biomarkers, in addition to miRNA21 and miRNA29A. The outcomes confirmed that nobiletin- loaded composite PEVs is an efficient delivery system combating skin cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Magnetic topological quantum chemistry

For over 100 years, the group-theoretic characterization of crystalline solids has provided the foundational language for diverse problems in physics and chemistry. However, the group theory of crystals with commensurate magnetic order has remained incomplete for the past 70 years, due to the complicated symmetries of magnetic crystals. In this work, we complete the 100-year-old problem of crystalline group theory by deriving the small corepresentations, momentum stars, compatibility relations, and magnetic elementary band corepresentations of the 1,421 magnetic space groups (MSGs), which we have made freely accessible through tools on the Bilbao Crystallographic Server. We extend Topological Quantum Chemistry to the MSGs to form a complete, real-space theory of band topology in magnetic and nonmagnetic crystalline solids "“ Magnetic Topological Quantum Chemistry (MTQC). Using MTQC, we derive the complete set of symmetry-based indicators of electronic band topology, for which we identify symmetry-respecting bulk and anomalous surface and hinge states.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy