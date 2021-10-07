CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleavage of DNA and RNA by PLD3 and PLD4 limits autoinflammatory triggering by multiple sensors

By Amanda L. Gavin ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9921-4225
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhospholipase D3 (PLD3) and PLD4 polymorphisms have been associated with several important inflammatory diseases. Here, we show that PLD3 and PLD4 digest ssRNA in addition to ssDNA as reported previously. Moreover, Pld3−/−Pld4−/− mice accumulate small ssRNAs and develop spontaneous fatal hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) characterized by inflammatory liver damage and overproduction of Interferon (IFN)-γ. Pathology is rescued in Unc93b13d/3dPld3−/−Pld4−/− mice, which lack all endosomal TLR signaling; genetic codeficiency or antibody blockade of TLR9 or TLR7 ameliorates disease less effectively, suggesting that both RNA and DNA sensing by TLRs contributes to inflammation. IFN-γ made a minor contribution to pathology. Elevated type I IFN and some other remaining perturbations in Unc93b13d/3dPld3−/−Pld4−/− mice requires STING (Tmem173). Our results show that PLD3 and PLD4 regulate both endosomal TLR and cytoplasmic/STING nucleic acid sensing pathways and have implications for the treatment of nucleic acid-driven inflammatory disease.

www.nature.com

Nautilus

The Rise of RNA Therapeutics

Most American newborns will arrive home from the hospital and start hitting their developmental milestones, to their parents’ delight. They will hold their heads up by about three months. They will sit up by six. And they will walk around their first birthday. But about 1 in 10,000 will not. They will feel limp in their caregivers’ arms, won’t lift their heads, and will never learn to sit on their own. When their alarmed parents seek medical help, the babies will be diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA, a neuromuscular disease in which certain motor neurons of the spinal cord progressively deteriorate. The disease is triggered by a genetic malfunction that boils down to the gene called SMN2 (survival motor neuron 2), which causes bits of vital proteins to assemble incorrectly, resulting in progressive muscle weakness and paralysis.
SCIENCE
Medagadget.com

DNA Sensor Rapidly Determines If a Virus is Infectious

Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have developed a sensor that can rapidly detect a virus in a sample. It can also identify whether the viral particles are still infectious. So far, the researchers have trialed the technology to detect human adenovirus and SARS-CoV-2. It can provide an answer between 30 minutes and two hours and uses DNA aptamers and nanopore technology to detect infectious viral particles. With some people still testing positive for COVID-19 long after their illness has passed, this new approach may help to put minds at ease about the risk of transmission.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Further delineation of the clinical spectrum of White"“Sutton syndrome: 12 new individuals and a review of the literature

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. White"“Sutton syndrome (WHSUS) is a neurodevelopmental disorder caused by heterozygous loss-of-function variants in POGZ. Through the Deciphering Developmental Disorders study and clinical testing, we identified 12 individuals from 10 families with pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants in POGZ (eight de novo and two inherited). Most individuals had delayed development and/or intellectual disability. We analyzed the clinical findings in our series and combined it with data from 89 previously reported individuals. The results demonstrate WHSUS is associated with variable developmental delay or intellectual disability, increased risk of obesity, visual defects, craniofacial dysmorphism, sensorineural hearing loss, feeding problems, seizures, and structural brain malformations. Our series includes further individuals with rod-cone dystrophy, cleft lip and palate, congenital diaphragmatic hernia, and duplicated renal drainage system, suggesting these are rare complications of WHSUS. In addition, we describe an individual with a novel, de novo missense variant in POGZ and features of WHSUS. Our work further delineates the phenotypic spectrum of WHSUS highlighting the variable severity of this disorder and the observation of familial pathogenic POGZ variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantitative assessment of multiple fish species around artificial reefs combining environmental DNA metabarcoding and acoustic survey

Since the early 1970s, many artificial reefs (ARs) have been deployed in Japanese coastal waters to create fisheries grounds. Recently, researchers began to use environmental DNA (eDNA) methods for biodiversity monitoring of aquatic species. A metabarcoding approach using internal standard DNAs [i.e., quantitative MiSeq sequencing (qMiSeq)] makes it possible to monitor eDNA concentrations of multiple species simultaneously. This method can improve the efficiency of monitoring AR effects on fishes. Our study investigated distributions of marine fishes at ARs and surrounding stations in the open oceanographic environment of Tateyama Bay, central Japan, using qMiSeq and echo sounder survey. Using the qMiSeq with 12S primers, we found higher quantities of fish eDNAs at the ARs than at surrounding stations and different fish species compositions between them. Comparisons with echo sounder survey also showed positive correlations between fish eDNA concentration and echo intensity, which indicated a highly localized signal of eDNA at each sampling station. These results suggest that qMiSeq is a promising technique to complement conventional methods to monitor distributions of multiple fish species.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Joint single-cell measurements of nuclear proteins and RNA in vivo

Identifying gene-regulatory targets of nuclear proteins in tissues is a challenge. Here we describe intranuclear cellular indexing of transcriptomes and epitopes (inCITE-seq), a scalable method that measures multiplexed intranuclear protein levels and the transcriptome in parallel across thousands of nuclei, enabling joint analysis of transcription factor (TF) levels and gene expression in vivo. We apply inCITE-seq to characterize cell state-related changes upon pharmacological induction of neuronal activity in the mouse brain. Modeling gene expression as a linear combination of quantitative protein levels revealed genome-wide associations of each TF and recovered known gene targets. TF-associated genes were coexpressed as distinct modules that each reflected positive or negative TF levels, showing that our approach can disentangle relative putative contributions of TFs to gene expression and add interpretability to inferred gene networks. inCITE-seq can illuminate how combinations of nuclear proteins shape gene expression in native tissue contexts, with direct applications to solid or frozen tissues and clinical specimens.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dysregulated APOBEC3G causes DNA damage and promotes genomic instability in multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma (MM) is a heterogeneous disease characterized by significant genomic instability. Recently, a causal role for the AID/APOBEC deaminases in inducing somatic mutations in myeloma has been reported. We have identified APOBEC/AID as a prominent mutational signature at diagnosis with further increase at relapse in MM. In this study, we identified upregulation of several members of APOBEC3 family (A3A, A3B, A3C, and A3G) with A3G, as one of the most expressed APOBECs. We investigated the role of APOBEC3G in MM and observed that A3G expression and APOBEC deaminase activity is elevated in myeloma cell lines and patient samples. Loss-of and gain-of function studies demonstrated that APOBEC3G significantly contributes to increase in DNA damage (abasic sites and DNA breaks) in MM cells. Evaluation of the impact on genome stability, using SNP arrays and whole genome sequencing, indicated that elevated APOBEC3G contributes to ongoing acquisition of both the copy number and mutational changes in MM cells over time. Elevated APOBEC3G also contributed to increased homologous recombination activity, a mechanism that can utilize increased DNA breaks to mediate genomic rearrangements in cancer cells. These data identify APOBEC3G as a novel gene impacting genomic evolution and underlying mechanisms in MM.
CANCER
Nature.com

Senescence markers in focal nodular hyperplasia of the liver: pathogenic considerations on the basis of immunohistochemical results

Focal nodular hyperplasia (FNH) is a polyclonal tumour-like hepatic lesion characterised by parenchymal nodules, connective tissue septa without interlobular bile ducts, pronounced ductular reaction and inflammation. It may represent a response to local arterial hyperperfusion and hyperoxygenation resulting in oxidative stress. We aimed at obtaining closer insight into the pathogenesis of FNH with its characteristic morphologic features. Immunohistochemistry and immunofluorescence microscopy was performed on FNH specimens using antibodies against keratins (K) 7 and 19, neural cell adhesion molecule (NCAM), lamin B1, senescence markers (CDK inhibitor 1/p21Cip1, CDK inhibitor /p16Ink4a, senescence-associated (SA) Î²- galactosidase activity), proliferation markers (Ki-67, proliferating-cell nuclear antigen (PCNA)), and the abnormally phosphorylated histone Î³-H2AX, indicating DNA double strand breaks; moreover SA Î²- galactosidase activity was determined histochemically. Ductular metaplasia of hepatocytes indicated by K7 expression in the absence of K19 plays a major role in the development of ductular reaction in FNH. Moreover, the expression of senescence markers (p21Cip1, p16Ink4a, Î³-H2AX, SAÂ Î²-galactosidase activity) in hepatocytes and cholangiocytes suggests that stress-induced cellular senescence contributes to fibrosis and inflammation via production of components of the senescence-associated secretory phenotype. Expression of proliferation markers (Ki-67, PCNA) was not enhanced in hepatocytes and biliary cells. Senescence and ductular metaplasia of hepatocytes may thus be involved in inflammation, fibrosis and apoptosis resistance. Hence, fibrosis, inflammation and reduced apoptotic cell death, rather than proliferation (hyperplasia) may be responsible for increased tissue mass and tumour-like appearance of FNH.
CANCER
Nature.com

An examination of active inference in autistic adults using immersive virtual reality

The integration of prior expectations, sensory information, and environmental volatility is proposed to be atypical in Autism Spectrum Disorder, yet few studies have tested these predictive processes in active movement tasks. To address this gap in the research, we used an immersive virtual-reality racquetball paradigm to explore how visual sampling behaviours and movement kinematics are adjusted in relation to unexpected, uncertain, and volatile changes in environmental statistics. We found that prior expectations concerning ball 'bounciness' affected sensorimotor control in both autistic and neurotypical participants, with all individuals using prediction-driven gaze strategies to track the virtual ball. However, autistic participants showed substantial differences in visuomotor behaviour when environmental conditions were more volatile. Specifically, uncertainty-related performance difficulties in these conditions were accompanied by atypical movement kinematics and visual sampling responses. Results support proposals that autistic people overestimate the volatility of sensory environments, and suggest that context-sensitive differences in active inference could explain a range of movement-related difficulties in autism.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

p107 mediated mitochondrial function controls muscle stem cell proliferative fates

Muscle diseases and aging are associated with impaired myogenic stem cell self-renewal and fewer proliferating progenitors (MPs). Importantly, distinct metabolic states induced by glycolysis or oxidative phosphorylation have been connected to MP proliferation and differentiation. However, how these energy-provisioning mechanisms cooperate remain obscure. Herein, we describe a mechanism by which mitochondrial-localized transcriptional co-repressor p107 regulates MP proliferation. We show p107 directly interacts with the mitochondrial DNA, repressing mitochondrial-encoded gene transcription. This reduces ATP production by limiting electron transport chain complex formation. ATP output, controlled by the mitochondrial function of p107, is directly associated with the cell cycle rate. Sirt1 activity, dependent on the cytoplasmic glycolysis product NAD+, directly interacts with p107, impeding its mitochondrial localization. The metabolic control of MP proliferation, driven by p107 mitochondrial function, establishes a cell cycle paradigm that might extend to other dividing cell types.
Nature.com

Diffraction limited photonic hook via scattering and diffraction of dual-dielectric structures

Photonic hooks have demonstrated to be great candidates for multiple applications ranging from sensing up to optical trapping. In this work, we propose a mechanism to produce such bent structured light beams by exploiting the diffraction and scattering generated by a pair of dielectric rectangles immersed in free space. It is shown how the photonic hooks are generated away from the output surface of the dielectrics by correctly engineering each individual dielectric structure to generate minimum diffraction and maximum scattering along the propagation axis. Different scenarios are studied such as dual-dielectric structures having different lateral dimensions and refractive index as well as cases when both dielectrics have the same lateral dimensions. The results are evaluated both numerically and theoretically demonstrating an excellent agreement between them. These results may open new avenues for optical trapping, focusing and sensing devices via compact and simple dual-dielectric structures.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

The expression, localisation and interactome of pigeon CRY2

Cryptochromes (CRY) are highly conserved signalling molecules that regulate circadian rhythms and are candidate radical pair based magnetoreceptors. Birds have at least four cryptochromes (CRY1a, CRY1b, CRY2, and CRY4), but few studies have interrogated their function. Here we investigate the expression, localisation and interactome of clCRY2 in the pigeon retina. We report that clCRY2 has two distinct transcript variants, clCRY2a, and a previously unreported splice isoform, clCRY2b which is larger in size. We show that clCRY2a mRNA is expressed in all retinal layers and clCRY2b is enriched in the inner and outer nuclear layer. To define the localisation and interaction network of clCRY2 we generated and validated a monoclonal antibody that detects both clCRY2 isoforms. Immunohistochemical studies revealed that clCRY2a/b is present in all retinal layers and is enriched in the outer limiting membrane and outer plexiform layer. Proteomic analysis showed clCRY2a/b interacts with typical circadian molecules (PER2, CLOCK, ARTNL), cell junction proteins (CTNNA1, CTNNA2) and components associated with the microtubule motor dynein (DYNC1LI2, DCTN1, DCTN2, DCTN3) within the retina. Collectively these data show that clCRY2 is a component of the avian circadian clock and unexpectedly associates with the microtubule cytoskeleton.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Genome-wide detection of cytosine methylations in plant from Nanopore data using deep learning

In plants, cytosine DNA methylations (5mCs) can happen in three sequence contexts as CpG, CHG, and CHH (where H"‰="‰A, C, or T), which play different roles in the regulation of biological processes. Although long Nanopore reads are advantageous in the detection of 5mCs comparing to short-read bisulfite sequencing, existing methods can only detect 5mCs in the CpG context, which limits their application in plants. Here, we develop DeepSignal-plant, a deep learning tool to detect genome-wide 5mCs of all three contexts in plants from Nanopore reads. We sequence Arabidopsis thaliana and Oryza sativa using both Nanopore and bisulfite sequencing. We develop a denoising process for training models, which enables DeepSignal-plant to achieve high correlations with bisulfite sequencing for 5mC detection in all three contexts. Furthermore, DeepSignal-plant can profile more 5mC sites, which will help to provide a more complete understanding of epigenetic mechanisms of different biological processes.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Artificial intelligence for search and discovery of quantum materials

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are becoming indispensable tools in many areas of physics, including astrophysics, particle physics, and climate science. In the arena of quantum materials, the rise of new experimental and computational techniques has increased the volume and the speed with which data are collected, and artificial intelligence is poised to impact the exploration of new materials such as superconductors, spin liquids, and topological insulators. This review outlines how the use of data-driven approaches is changing the landscape of quantum materials research. From rapid construction and analysis of computational and experimental databases to implementing physical models as pathfinding guidelines for autonomous experiments, we show that artificial intelligence is already well on its way to becoming the lynchpin in the search and discovery of quantum materials.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Contamination of multi dose eyedrops in the intra and perioperative context

In this study, we examined the rate of contamination of multi-dose ophthalmic solutions in the operating theatre and the underlying risk for infection by examining the microbiological load on the tips of the dispenser bottles. A total of 245 samples of eye drop bottles were collected and analysed between June 2018 and January 2019. All were collected in the operating theatre of the University Eye Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf. Contamination of the dropper tip occurred in 2% of the samples. Although the prevalence of contamination was low, the results of this study reveal the possibility of contamination of multi-dose eyedrops even when used by health care professionals in the controlled environment of an operating theatre. Following these results, we recommend the use of single-dose eyedrops in the pre- and intraoperative context.
HEALTH
Nature.com

PGRMC1 acts as a size-selective cargo receptor to drive ER-phagic clearance of mutant prohormones

The reticulon-3 (RTN3)-driven targeting complex promotes clearance of misfolded prohormones from the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) for lysosomal destruction by ER-phagy. Because RTN3 resides in the cytosolic leaflet of the ER bilayer, the mechanism of selecting misfolded prohormones as ER-phagy cargo on the luminal side of the ER membrane remains unknown. Here we identify the ER transmembrane protein PGRMC1 as an RTN3-binding partner. Via its luminal domain, PGRMC1 captures misfolded prohormones, targeting them for RTN3-dependent ER-phagy. PGRMC1 selects cargos that are smaller than the large size of other reported ER-phagy substrates. Cargos for PGRMC1 include mutant proinsulins that block secretion of wildtype proinsulin through dominant-negative interactions within the ER, causing insulin-deficiency. Chemical perturbation of PGRMC1 partially restores WT insulin storage by preventing ER-phagic degradation of WT and mutant proinsulin. Thus, PGRMC1 acts as a size-selective cargo receptor during RTN3-dependent ER-phagy, and is a potential therapeutic target for diabetes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Novel magnetic organic"“inorganic hybrids based on aromatic polyamides and ZnFeO nanoparticles with biological activity

Magnetic nanoparticles were creatively selected as stable, inexpensive, biodegradable, facile recoverable, and functionalizable supports for a variety of synthetic and natural polymers. Herein, for the first time, aromatic polyamide was synthesized on the magnetic core of zinc iron oxide (ZnFe2O4). Terephthaloyl chloride and derivations of phenylenediamine were employed as monomers in this polymerization process. The toxicity of the synthesized hybrid at the highest concentration (1000Â Î¼g/ml) is 13.65% and on the other hand, the cell viability percentage is 86.35%. So, the prepared hybrid is biocompatible and non-toxic to Hu02 cells. Also, it has antibacterial ability against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. Because the results show that the minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) of the synthesized polymer for bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 25923, Escherichia coli ATCC 25922, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa ATCC 27853 is in the range of 500"“1000Â Âµg/ml. Moreover, the hemolytic effect of ZnFe2O4 based hybrid was below 9% at the concentration of 1000Â Î¼g/ml. Therefore, it is compatible with red blood cells.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Clonal hematopoiesis is associated with risk of severe Covid-19

Acquired somatic mutations in hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (clonal hematopoiesis or CH) are associated with advanced age, increased risk of cardiovascular and malignant diseases, and decreased overall survival. These adverse sequelae may be mediated by altered inflammatory profiles observed in patients with CH. A pro-inflammatory immunologic profile is also associated with worse outcomes of certain infections, including SARS-CoV-2 and its associated disease Covid-19. Whether CH predisposes to severe Covid-19 or other infections is unknown. Among 525 individuals with Covid-19 from Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) and the Korean Clonal Hematopoiesis (KoCH) consortia, we show that CH is associated with severe Covid-19 outcomes (OR"‰="‰1.85, 95%=1.15"“2.99, p"‰="‰0.01), in particular CH characterized by non-cancer driver mutations (OR"‰="‰2.01, 95% CI"‰="‰1.15"“3.50, p"‰="‰0.01). We further explore the relationship between CH and risk of other infections in 14,211 solid tumor patients at MSK. CH is significantly associated with risk of Clostridium Difficile (HR"‰="‰2.01, 95% CI: 1.22"“3.30, p"‰="‰6Ã—10âˆ’3) and Streptococcus/Enterococcus infections (HR"‰="‰1.56, 95% CI"‰="‰1.15"“2.13, p"‰="‰5Ã—10âˆ’3). These findings suggest a relationship between CH and risk of severe infections that warrants further investigation.
CANCER
Nature.com

Quantitative evaluation of posture control in rats with inferior olive lesions

Impairment of inferior olivary neurons (IONs) affects whole-body movements and results in abnormal gait and posture. Because IONs are activated by unpredicted motion rather than regular body movements, the postural dysfunction caused by ION lesions is expected to involve factors other than simple loss of feedback control. In this study, we measured the postural movements of rats with pharmacological ION lesions (IO rats) trained to stand on their hindlimbs. The coordination of body segments as well as the distribution and frequency characteristics of center of mass (COM) motion were analyzed. We determined that the lesion altered the peak properties of the power spectrum density of the COM, whereas changes in coordination and COM distribution were minor. To investigate how the observed properties reflected changes in the control system, we constructed a mathematical model of the standing rats and quantitatively identified the control system. We found an increase in linear proportional control and a decrease in differential and nonlinear control in IO rats compared with intact rats. The dystonia-like changes in body stiffness explain the nature of the linear proportional and differential control, and a disorder in the internal model is one possible cause of the decrease in nonlinear control.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Slow deep breathing modulates cardiac vagal activity but does not affect peripheral glucose metabolism in healthy men

Parasympathetic nervous system innervates peripheral organs including pancreas, hepatic portal system, and gastrointestinal tract. It thereby contributes to the regulation of whole-body glucose metabolism especially in the postprandial state when it promotes secretion of insulin and enhances its action in major target organs. We now aimed to evaluate the effect of parasympathetic modulation on humanÂ glucose metabolism. We used slow deep breathing maneuvers to activate the parasympathetic nervous system and tested for effects on metabolism during an oral glucose tolerance test in a randomized, controlled, cross-over trial in 15 healthy young men. We used projections towards the heart as a readout for parasympathetic activity. When analyzing heart rate variability, there was a significant increase of RMSSD (root mean square of successive differences) when participants performed slow deep breathing compared to the control condition, indicating a modulation of parasympathetic activity. However, no statistically significant effects on peripheral glucose metabolism or energy expenditure after the glucose tolerance test were detected. Of note, we detected a significant association between mean heart rate and serum insulin and C-peptide concentrations. While we did not find major effects of slow deep breathing on glucose metabolism, our correlational results suggest a link between the autonomic nervous system and insulin secretion after oral glucose intake. Future studies need to unravel involved mechanisms and develop potentialÂ novel treatment approaches for impaired insulin secretion in diabetes.
HEALTH

