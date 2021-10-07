Identification of biomarkers of brown adipose tissue aging highlights the role of dysfunctional energy and nucleotide metabolism pathways

Levosimendan and dobutamine are extensively used to treat sepsis-associated cardiovascular failure in ICU. Nevertheless, the role and mechanism of levosimendan in patients with sepsis-induced cardiomyopathy remains unclear. Moreover, previous studies on whether levosimendan is superior to dobutamine are still controversial. More importantly, these studies did not take changes (before-after comparison to the baseline) in quantitative parameters such as ejection fraction into account with the baseline level. Here, we aimed to determine the pros and cons of the two medicines by assessing the changes in cardiac function and blood lactate, mortality, with the standardized mean difference used as a summary statistic. Relevant studies were obtained by a thorough and disciplined literature search in several notable academic databases, including Google Scholar, PubMed, Cochrane Library and Embase until November 2020. Outcomes included changes in cardiac function, lactic acid, mortality and length of hospital stay. A total of 6 randomized controlled trials were included in this study, including 192 patients. Compared with dobutamine, patients treated with levosimendan had a greater improvement of cardiac index (Î”CI) (random effects, SMD"‰="‰0.90 [0.20,1.60]; I2"‰="‰76%, P"‰<"‰0.01) and left ventricular stroke work index (Î”LVSWI) (random effects, SMD"‰="‰1.56 [0.90,2.21]; I2"‰="‰65%, P"‰="‰0.04), a significant decrease of blood lactate (Î”blood lactate) (random effects, MD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.79 [âˆ’"‰1.33,"‰âˆ’"‰0.25]; I2"‰="‰68%, P"‰<"‰0.01) at 24-h after drug intervention, respectively. There was no significant difference between levosimendan and dobutamine on all-cause mortality in ICU (fixed effect, OR"‰="‰0.72 [0.39,1.33]; I2"‰="‰0%, P"‰="‰0.99). We combine effect sizes related to different measurement parameters to evaluate cardiac function, which implied that septic patients with myocardial dysfunction might have a better improvement of cardiac function by levosimendan than dobutamine (random effects, SMD"‰="‰1.05 [0.69,1.41]; I2"‰="‰67%, P"‰<"‰0.01). This study suggested a significant improvement of CI, LVSWI, and decrease of blood lactate in septic patients with myocardial dysfunction in ICU after 24-h administration of levosimendan than dobutamine. However, the administration of levosimendan has neither an impact on mortality nor LVEF. Septic patients with myocardial dysfunction may partly benefit from levosimendan than dobutamine, mainly embodied in cardiac function improvement.

