Identification of biomarkers of brown adipose tissue aging highlights the role of dysfunctional energy and nucleotide metabolism pathways

By Carola Mancini
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrown adipose tissue function declines during aging and may contribute to the onset of metabolic disorders such as diabetes and obesity. Only limited understanding of the mechanisms leading to the metabolic impairment of brown adipocytes during aging exists. To this end, interscapular brown adipose tissue samples were collected from young and aged mice for quantification of differential gene expression and metabolite levels. To identify potential processes involved in brown adipocyte dysfunction, metabolite concentrations were correlated to aging and significantly changed candidates were subsequently integrated with a non-targeted proteomic dataset and gene expression analyses. Our results include novel age-dependent correlations of polar intermediates in brown adipose tissue. Identified metabolites clustered around three biochemical processes, specifically energy metabolism, nucleotide metabolism and vitamin metabolism. One mechanism of brown adipose tissue dysfunction may be linked to mast cell activity, and we identify increased histamine levels in aged brown fat as a potential biomarker. In addition, alterations of genes involved in synthesis and degradation of many metabolites were mainly observed in the mature brown adipocyte fraction as opposed to the stromal vascular fraction. These findings may provide novel insights on the molecular mechanisms contributing to the impaired thermogenesis of brown adipocytes during aging.

Related
Nature.com

Further delineation of the clinical spectrum of White"“Sutton syndrome: 12 new individuals and a review of the literature

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. White"“Sutton syndrome (WHSUS) is a neurodevelopmental disorder caused by heterozygous loss-of-function variants in POGZ. Through the Deciphering Developmental Disorders study and clinical testing, we identified 12 individuals from 10 families with pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants in POGZ (eight de novo and two inherited). Most individuals had delayed development and/or intellectual disability. We analyzed the clinical findings in our series and combined it with data from 89 previously reported individuals. The results demonstrate WHSUS is associated with variable developmental delay or intellectual disability, increased risk of obesity, visual defects, craniofacial dysmorphism, sensorineural hearing loss, feeding problems, seizures, and structural brain malformations. Our series includes further individuals with rod-cone dystrophy, cleft lip and palate, congenital diaphragmatic hernia, and duplicated renal drainage system, suggesting these are rare complications of WHSUS. In addition, we describe an individual with a novel, de novo missense variant in POGZ and features of WHSUS. Our work further delineates the phenotypic spectrum of WHSUS highlighting the variable severity of this disorder and the observation of familial pathogenic POGZ variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Increased oxidative stress contributes to enhance brain amyloidogenesis and blunts energy metabolism in sucrose-fed rat: effect of AMPK activation

Metabolic disturbances are linked to neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer disease (AD). However, the cellular mechanisms underlying this connection are unclear. We evaluated the role of oxidative stress (OS), during early metabolic syndrome (MetS), on amyloidogenic processes in a MetS rat model induced by sucrose. MetS caused OS damage as indicated by serum and hypothalamus lipid peroxidation and elevated serum catalase activity. Tissue catalase and superoxide dismutase activity were unchanged by MetS, but gene expression of nuclear factor erythroid-derived 2-like 2 (NFE2L2), which up-regulates expression of antioxidant enzymes, was higher. Expression of amyloid-β cleaving enzyme 1 (BACE-1) and amyloid precursor protein (APP), key proteins in the amyloidogenesis pathway, were slightly increased by sucrose-intake in the hippocampus and hypothalamus. Activation and expression of protein kinase B (PKB) and AMP-dependent protein kinase (AMPK), pivotal proteins in metabolism and energy signaling, were similarly affected in the hippocampus and hypothalamus of MetS rats. Brain creatine kinase activity decreased in brain tissues from rats with MetS, mainly due to irreversible oxidation. Chronic metformin administration partially reversed oxidative damage in sucrose-fed animals, together with increased AMPK activation; probably by modulating BACE-1 and NFE2L2. AMPK activation may be considered as a preventive therapy for early MetS and associated neurodegenerative diseases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identification of potential metabolic biomarkers in predicting esophageal varices needing treatment in patients with liver cirrhosis

The goal of this study was to determine the diagnostic performance of in vivo quantitative proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy (1H-MRS) to identify the presence of esophageal varices needing treatment (VNT), as well as investigate its correlation with clinical characteristics in patients with liver cirrhosis. Forty cirrhotic patients without VNT showing the negative red color sign, and 40 cirrhotic patients with VNT showing positive red color sign underwent laboratory tests, esophago-gastro-duodenoscopy, and 1H-MRS with single-voxel localization in the cirrhotic liver parenchyma. The levels of lactate + triglyceride (TG) and choline in cirrhotic patients with VNT were significantly higher than those in cirrhotic patients without VNT. In multivariate analysis, spleen diameter, platelet count, and platelet count/spleen diameter ratio, as well as lactate + TG, and choline were associated with the presence of VNT. Moreover, lactate + TG and choline levels were positively correlated with spleen diameter and negatively correlated with platelet count in the combined group of cirrhotic patients with and without VNT. Our study demonstrated that higher hepatic lactate + TG and choline levels in cirrhotic patients in conjunction with longer spleen diameter, lower platelet counts, and lower ratios of platelet count to spleen diameter were associated with the presence of esophageal VNT and the risk of developing variceal bleeding. Therefore, in vivo 1H-MRS might be an effective tool for diagnosing and predicting esophageal VNT in patients with liver cirrhosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

GnRH pulse frequency and irregularity play a role in male aging

Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) has a role in hypothalamic control of aging, but the underlying patterns and relationship with downstream reproductive hormones are still unclear. Here we report that hypothalamic GnRH pulse frequency and irregularity increase before GnRH pulse amplitude slowly decreases during aging. GnRH is inhibited by nuclear factor (NF)-κB, and GnRH pulses were controlled by oscillations in the transcriptional activity of NF-κB. Exposure to testosterone under pro-inflammatory conditions stimulated both NF-κB oscillations and GnRH pulses. While castration of middle-aged mice induced short-term anti-aging effects, preventing elevation of luteinizing hormone (LH) levels after castration led to long-term anti-aging effects and lifespan extension, indicating that high-frequency GnRH pulses and high-magnitude LH levels coordinately mediate aging. Reprogramming the endogenous GnRH pulses of middle-aged male mice via an optogenetic approach revealed that increasing GnRH pulses frequency causes LH excess and aging acceleration, while lowering the frequency of and stabilizing GnRH pulses can slow down aging. In conclusion, GnRH pulses are important for aging in male mice.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Senescence markers in focal nodular hyperplasia of the liver: pathogenic considerations on the basis of immunohistochemical results

Focal nodular hyperplasia (FNH) is a polyclonal tumour-like hepatic lesion characterised by parenchymal nodules, connective tissue septa without interlobular bile ducts, pronounced ductular reaction and inflammation. It may represent a response to local arterial hyperperfusion and hyperoxygenation resulting in oxidative stress. We aimed at obtaining closer insight into the pathogenesis of FNH with its characteristic morphologic features. Immunohistochemistry and immunofluorescence microscopy was performed on FNH specimens using antibodies against keratins (K) 7 and 19, neural cell adhesion molecule (NCAM), lamin B1, senescence markers (CDK inhibitor 1/p21Cip1, CDK inhibitor /p16Ink4a, senescence-associated (SA) Î²- galactosidase activity), proliferation markers (Ki-67, proliferating-cell nuclear antigen (PCNA)), and the abnormally phosphorylated histone Î³-H2AX, indicating DNA double strand breaks; moreover SA Î²- galactosidase activity was determined histochemically. Ductular metaplasia of hepatocytes indicated by K7 expression in the absence of K19 plays a major role in the development of ductular reaction in FNH. Moreover, the expression of senescence markers (p21Cip1, p16Ink4a, Î³-H2AX, SAÂ Î²-galactosidase activity) in hepatocytes and cholangiocytes suggests that stress-induced cellular senescence contributes to fibrosis and inflammation via production of components of the senescence-associated secretory phenotype. Expression of proliferation markers (Ki-67, PCNA) was not enhanced in hepatocytes and biliary cells. Senescence and ductular metaplasia of hepatocytes may thus be involved in inflammation, fibrosis and apoptosis resistance. Hence, fibrosis, inflammation and reduced apoptotic cell death, rather than proliferation (hyperplasia) may be responsible for increased tissue mass and tumour-like appearance of FNH.
CANCER
Nature.com

Magnetic topological quantum chemistry

For over 100 years, the group-theoretic characterization of crystalline solids has provided the foundational language for diverse problems in physics and chemistry. However, the group theory of crystals with commensurate magnetic order has remained incomplete for the past 70 years, due to the complicated symmetries of magnetic crystals. In this work, we complete the 100-year-old problem of crystalline group theory by deriving the small corepresentations, momentum stars, compatibility relations, and magnetic elementary band corepresentations of the 1,421 magnetic space groups (MSGs), which we have made freely accessible through tools on the Bilbao Crystallographic Server. We extend Topological Quantum Chemistry to the MSGs to form a complete, real-space theory of band topology in magnetic and nonmagnetic crystalline solids "“ Magnetic Topological Quantum Chemistry (MTQC). Using MTQC, we derive the complete set of symmetry-based indicators of electronic band topology, for which we identify symmetry-respecting bulk and anomalous surface and hinge states.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

p107 mediated mitochondrial function controls muscle stem cell proliferative fates

Muscle diseases and aging are associated with impaired myogenic stem cell self-renewal and fewer proliferating progenitors (MPs). Importantly, distinct metabolic states induced by glycolysis or oxidative phosphorylation have been connected to MP proliferation and differentiation. However, how these energy-provisioning mechanisms cooperate remain obscure. Herein, we describe a mechanism by which mitochondrial-localized transcriptional co-repressor p107 regulates MP proliferation. We show p107 directly interacts with the mitochondrial DNA, repressing mitochondrial-encoded gene transcription. This reduces ATP production by limiting electron transport chain complex formation. ATP output, controlled by the mitochondrial function of p107, is directly associated with the cell cycle rate. Sirt1 activity, dependent on the cytoplasmic glycolysis product NAD+, directly interacts with p107, impeding its mitochondrial localization. The metabolic control of MP proliferation, driven by p107 mitochondrial function, establishes a cell cycle paradigm that might extend to other dividing cell types.
Nature.com

Levosimendan versus dobutamine for sepsis-induced cardiac dysfunction: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Levosimendan and dobutamine are extensively used to treat sepsis-associated cardiovascular failure in ICU. Nevertheless, the role and mechanism of levosimendan in patients with sepsis-induced cardiomyopathy remains unclear. Moreover, previous studies on whether levosimendan is superior to dobutamine are still controversial. More importantly, these studies did not take changes (before-after comparison to the baseline) in quantitative parameters such as ejection fraction into account with the baseline level. Here, we aimed to determine the pros and cons of the two medicines by assessing the changes in cardiac function and blood lactate, mortality, with the standardized mean difference used as a summary statistic. Relevant studies were obtained by a thorough and disciplined literature search in several notable academic databases, including Google Scholar, PubMed, Cochrane Library and Embase until November 2020. Outcomes included changes in cardiac function, lactic acid, mortality and length of hospital stay. A total of 6 randomized controlled trials were included in this study, including 192 patients. Compared with dobutamine, patients treated with levosimendan had a greater improvement of cardiac index (Î”CI) (random effects, SMD"‰="‰0.90 [0.20,1.60]; I2"‰="‰76%, P"‰<"‰0.01) and left ventricular stroke work index (Î”LVSWI) (random effects, SMD"‰="‰1.56 [0.90,2.21]; I2"‰="‰65%, P"‰="‰0.04), a significant decrease of blood lactate (Î”blood lactate) (random effects, MD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.79 [âˆ’"‰1.33,"‰âˆ’"‰0.25]; I2"‰="‰68%, P"‰<"‰0.01) at 24-h after drug intervention, respectively. There was no significant difference between levosimendan and dobutamine on all-cause mortality in ICU (fixed effect, OR"‰="‰0.72 [0.39,1.33]; I2"‰="‰0%, P"‰="‰0.99). We combine effect sizes related to different measurement parameters to evaluate cardiac function, which implied that septic patients with myocardial dysfunction might have a better improvement of cardiac function by levosimendan than dobutamine (random effects, SMD"‰="‰1.05 [0.69,1.41]; I2"‰="‰67%, P"‰<"‰0.01). This study suggested a significant improvement of CI, LVSWI, and decrease of blood lactate in septic patients with myocardial dysfunction in ICU after 24-h administration of levosimendan than dobutamine. However, the administration of levosimendan has neither an impact on mortality nor LVEF. Septic patients with myocardial dysfunction may partly benefit from levosimendan than dobutamine, mainly embodied in cardiac function improvement.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Phosphorylated Î±-synuclein aggregated in Schwann cells exacerbates peripheral neuroinflammation and nerve dysfunction in Parkinson's disease through TLR2/NF-ÎºB pathway

To investigate the mechanism of peripheral neuropathy in Parkinson's disease (PD), we prepared a PD mice model by long-term exposure of 1-methyl-4-phenyl-1,2,3,6-tetrahydropyridine (MPTP) to mimic PD pathology in humans and the sciatic nerves were taken for further research. It turned out that phosphorylated Î±-synuclein (p-Î±-syn) was significantly deposited in Schwann cells (SCs) of sciatic nerves possibly contributing to degenerated myelin SCs and atrophied axons in MPTP group. Further analysis confirmed that toll-like receptors (TLRs) were implicated with PD peripheral neuropathy, in which TLR2 exhibits the predominant expression. Increased expression of inflammatory factors about TLR2/nuclear factor kappa-B (NF-ÎºB) pathway was noted in MPTP group compared to saline group, with proteins on other pathways showing no changes. Moreover, MPTP-challenged mice exhibited worse motor ability and damaged nerve conduction, implicating that p-Î±-syn neurotoxicity might be relevant to impairments of motor and sensory nerves. After the treatment of CU-CPT22, a TLR2 antagonist, p-Î±-syn accumulation, motor and sensory function were ameliorated in CU-CPT22 combined with MPTP group. Thus, we demonstrated that pathological p-Î±-syn might combine TLR2 to affect SCs activation, inflammatory response as well as motor and sensory function through TLR2/nuclear factor kappa-B (NF-ÎºB) signaling pathway. This study firstly demonstrates a novel mechanism of p-Î±-syn accumulated in SCs of peripheral nerves, which extends our understanding on SCs-mediated peripheral neuroinflammation related to TLR2/NF-ÎºB signaling pathway and sheds light on potential new therapeutic avenues for PD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Defining the Gothic Arch Angle (GAA) as a radiographic diagnostic tool for instability in hip dysplasia

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99011-7, published online 30 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract and Introduction, where. "Gothic". As the result, in the Abstract,. "The aim of the study was to validate (1) the intra- and interobserver reliability of a newly defined...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

PGRMC1 acts as a size-selective cargo receptor to drive ER-phagic clearance of mutant prohormones

The reticulon-3 (RTN3)-driven targeting complex promotes clearance of misfolded prohormones from the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) for lysosomal destruction by ER-phagy. Because RTN3 resides in the cytosolic leaflet of the ER bilayer, the mechanism of selecting misfolded prohormones as ER-phagy cargo on the luminal side of the ER membrane remains unknown. Here we identify the ER transmembrane protein PGRMC1 as an RTN3-binding partner. Via its luminal domain, PGRMC1 captures misfolded prohormones, targeting them for RTN3-dependent ER-phagy. PGRMC1 selects cargos that are smaller than the large size of other reported ER-phagy substrates. Cargos for PGRMC1 include mutant proinsulins that block secretion of wildtype proinsulin through dominant-negative interactions within the ER, causing insulin-deficiency. Chemical perturbation of PGRMC1 partially restores WT insulin storage by preventing ER-phagic degradation of WT and mutant proinsulin. Thus, PGRMC1 acts as a size-selective cargo receptor during RTN3-dependent ER-phagy, and is a potential therapeutic target for diabetes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Artificial intelligence for search and discovery of quantum materials

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are becoming indispensable tools in many areas of physics, including astrophysics, particle physics, and climate science. In the arena of quantum materials, the rise of new experimental and computational techniques has increased the volume and the speed with which data are collected, and artificial intelligence is poised to impact the exploration of new materials such as superconductors, spin liquids, and topological insulators. This review outlines how the use of data-driven approaches is changing the landscape of quantum materials research. From rapid construction and analysis of computational and experimental databases to implementing physical models as pathfinding guidelines for autonomous experiments, we show that artificial intelligence is already well on its way to becoming the lynchpin in the search and discovery of quantum materials.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An examination of active inference in autistic adults using immersive virtual reality

The integration of prior expectations, sensory information, and environmental volatility is proposed to be atypical in Autism Spectrum Disorder, yet few studies have tested these predictive processes in active movement tasks. To address this gap in the research, we used an immersive virtual-reality racquetball paradigm to explore how visual sampling behaviours and movement kinematics are adjusted in relation to unexpected, uncertain, and volatile changes in environmental statistics. We found that prior expectations concerning ball 'bounciness' affected sensorimotor control in both autistic and neurotypical participants, with all individuals using prediction-driven gaze strategies to track the virtual ball. However, autistic participants showed substantial differences in visuomotor behaviour when environmental conditions were more volatile. Specifically, uncertainty-related performance difficulties in these conditions were accompanied by atypical movement kinematics and visual sampling responses. Results support proposals that autistic people overestimate the volatility of sensory environments, and suggest that context-sensitive differences in active inference could explain a range of movement-related difficulties in autism.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Magnetoencephalography reveals differences in brain activations for fast and slow responses to simple multiplications

Despite decades of studies, it is still an open question on how and where simple multiplications are solved by the brain. This fragmented picture is mostly related to the different tasks employed. While in neuropsychological studies patients are asked to perform and report simple oral calculations, neuroimaging and neurophysiological studies often use verification tasks, in which the result is shown, and the participant must verify the correctness. This MEG study aims to unify the sources of evidence, investigating how brain activation unfolds in time using a single-digit multiplication production task. We compared the participants' brain activity-focusing on the parietal lobes-based on response efficiency, dividing their responses in fast and slow. Results showed higher activation for fast, as compared to slow, responses in the left angular gyrus starting after the first operand, and in the right supramarginal gyrus only after the second operand. A whole-brain analysis showed that fast responses had higher activation in the right dorsolateral prefrontal cortex. We show a timing difference of both hemispheres during simple multiplications. Results suggest that while the left parietal lobe may allow an initial retrieval of several possible solutions, the right one may be engaged later, helping to identify the solution based on magnitude checking.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clinical validation of automated and rapid mariPOC SARS-CoV-2 antigen test

COVID-19 diagnostics was quickly ramped up worldwide early 2020 based on the detection of viral RNA. However, based on the scientific knowledge for pre-existing coronaviruses, it was expected that the SARS-CoV-2 RNA will be detected from symptomatic and at significant rates also from asymptomatic individuals due to persistence of non-infectious RNA. To increase the efficacy of diagnostics, surveillance, screening and pandemic control, rapid methods, such as antigen tests, are needed for decentralized testing and to assess infectiousness. A novel automated mariPOC SARS-CoV-2 test was developed for the detection of conserved structural viral nucleocapsid proteins. The test utilizes sophisticated optical laser technology for two-photon excitation and individual detection of immunoassay solid-phase particles. We validated the new method against qRT-PCR. Sensitivity of the test was 100.0% (13/13) directly from nasopharyngeal swab specimens and 84.4% (38/45) from swab specimens in undefined transport mediums. Specificity of the test was 100.0% (201/201). The test's limit of detection was 2.7 TCID50/test. It showed no cross-reactions. Our study shows that the new test can detect infectious individuals already in 20Â min with clinical sensitivity close to qRT-PCR. The mariPOC is a versatile platform for syndromic testing and for high capacity infection control screening of infectious individuals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Genomic prediction for testes weight of the tiger pufferfish, Takifugu rubripes, using medium to low density SNPs

Aquaculture production is expected to increase with the help of genomic selection (GS). The possibility of performing GS using only a small number of SNPs has been examined in order to reduce genotyping costs; however, the practicality of this approach is still unclear. Here, we tested whether the effects of reducing the number of SNPs impaired the prediction accuracy of GS for standard length, body weight, and testes weight in the tiger pufferfish (Takifugu rubripes). High values for predictive ability (0.563"“0.606) were obtained with 4000 SNPs for all traits under a genomic best linear unbiased predictor (GBLUP) model. These values were still within an acceptable range with 1200 SNPs (0.554"“0.588). However, predictive abilities and prediction accuracies deteriorated using less than 1200 SNPs largely due to the reduced power in accurately estimating the genetic relationship among individuals; family structure could still be resolved with as few as 400 SNPs. This suggests that the SNPs informative for estimation of genetic relatedness among individuals differ from those for inference of family structure, and that non-random SNP selection based on the effects on family structure (e.g., site-FST, principal components, or random forest) is unlikely to increase the prediction accuracy for these traits.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Untargeted metabolomics reveals sex-specific differences in lipid metabolism of adult rats exposed to dexamethasone in utero

Prenatal stress through glucocorticoid (GC) exposure leads to an increased risk of developing diseases such as cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome and hypertension in adulthood. We have previously shown that administration of the synthetic glucocorticoid, dexamethasone (Dex), to pregnant Wistar"“Kyoto dams produces offspring with elevated blood pressures and disrupted circadian rhythm signaling. Given the link between stress, circadian rhythms and metabolism, we performed an untargeted metabolomic screen on the livers of offspring to assess potential changes induced by prenatal Dex exposure. This metabolomic analysis highlighted 18 significantly dysregulated metabolites in females and 12 in males. Pathway analysis using MetaboAnalyst 4.0 highlighted key pathway-level metabolic differences: glycerophospholipid metabolism, purine metabolism and glutathione metabolism. Gene expression analysis revealed significant upregulation of several lipid metabolism genes in females while males showed no dysregulation. Triglyceride concentrations were also found to be significantly elevated in female offspring exposed to Dex in utero, which may contribute to lipid metabolism activation. This study is the first to conduct an untargeted metabolic profile of liver from GC exposed offspring. Corroborating metabolic, gene expression and lipid profiling results demonstrates significant sex-specific lipid metabolic differences underlying the programming of hepatic metabolism.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The expression, localisation and interactome of pigeon CRY2

Cryptochromes (CRY) are highly conserved signalling molecules that regulate circadian rhythms and are candidate radical pair based magnetoreceptors. Birds have at least four cryptochromes (CRY1a, CRY1b, CRY2, and CRY4), but few studies have interrogated their function. Here we investigate the expression, localisation and interactome of clCRY2 in the pigeon retina. We report that clCRY2 has two distinct transcript variants, clCRY2a, and a previously unreported splice isoform, clCRY2b which is larger in size. We show that clCRY2a mRNA is expressed in all retinal layers and clCRY2b is enriched in the inner and outer nuclear layer. To define the localisation and interaction network of clCRY2 we generated and validated a monoclonal antibody that detects both clCRY2 isoforms. Immunohistochemical studies revealed that clCRY2a/b is present in all retinal layers and is enriched in the outer limiting membrane and outer plexiform layer. Proteomic analysis showed clCRY2a/b interacts with typical circadian molecules (PER2, CLOCK, ARTNL), cell junction proteins (CTNNA1, CTNNA2) and components associated with the microtubule motor dynein (DYNC1LI2, DCTN1, DCTN2, DCTN3) within the retina. Collectively these data show that clCRY2 is a component of the avian circadian clock and unexpectedly associates with the microtubule cytoskeleton.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Investigating the effects of polymer plugging mechanism of liquid production decrease and improvement by the cross-linked gel performance

Mahamat Tahir Abdramane Mahamat ZeneÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4271-64752,3,. Polymer flooding, as the most successful and well-known chemical EOR method was broadly applied around the world. Mostly, contrasted with Waterflooding, the production rate decrease during polymer flooding is smaller based on field application. Nevertheless, the production liquid rate decreased critically in the middle phase to late phase due to plugging, which could lead the way to poor flooding performance and fewer cumulative oil. In this work, first, we approached the affecting polymer plugging mechanism model on liquid production decrease to investigate the parameters such as; solid-phase concentration (SOLIDMIN), reacting frequency factor (FREQFAC) and others affecting components are all investigated consecutively. Secondly the model approached by cross-linked gel for the improvement of production liquid rate.Â The physical work was designed by a physical model, and then the polymer adsorption that generating blockage emerging in permeability diminish assessed by a mathematical model. The outcomes specify that the existence of this debris, excessive assemblage of solid-phase and the excessive reactant frequency factor has major mechanical and physical parameters effects on the reservoir throughout polymer flooding. Polymer flood model base case liquid ratio loss is 11.15Â m3/day between the years 2014-08-01 to 2020-03-04. Comparing with the polymer flood model case 1, liquid ratio loss ranging to 1.97Â m3/day between the years 2014-08-02 to 2020-03-03. While the oil ratio loss of the polymer flood base case model between the years 2015-07-08 to 2020-03-04 attained 12.4Â m3/day contrasting with the polymer flood model case 1 oil ratio increase to 0.37Â m3/day between the years 2014-08-04 to 2019-04-02. The cross-linked gel model base case liquid ratio loss is 2.09Â m3/day between the years 2015-01-02 to 2020-02-03, while the oil ratio lost reached 9.15Â m3/day between the years 2015-09-01 to 2020-02-03. Contrasting with the cross-linked gel model case 2 liquid ratio recovered from the loss and attained 25.43Â m3/day in the year 2020-12-01, while the oil ratio is reached 15.22Â m3/day in the year 2020-12-01. Polymer flood model examined through cross-linked gel model performed reliable outcomes by taking out the plugging, which also occasioned the reservoir production rateÂ to decrease. With the application of cross-linked gel the affected parameters and the production rate have achieved an improvement.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Organocatalytic atroposelective heterocycloaddition to access axially chiral 2-arylquinolines

Axially chiral heterobiaryls play a vital role in asymmetric synthesis and drug discovery. However, there are few reports on the synthesis of atropisomeric heterobiaryls compared with axially chiral biaryls. Thus, the rapid enantioselective construction of optically active heterobiaryls and their analogues remains an attractive challenge. Here, we report a concise chiral amine-catalyzed atroposelective heterocycloaddition reaction of alkynes with ortho-aminoarylaldehydes, and obtain a new class of axially chiral 2-arylquinoline skeletons with high yields and excellent enantioselectivities. In addition, the axially chiral 2-arylquinoline framework with different substituents is expected to be widely used in enantioselective synthesis.
CHEMISTRY

