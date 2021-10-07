Graded heterogeneity of metabotropic signaling underlies a continuum of cell-intrinsic temporal responses in unipolar brush cells

The 2016 WHO classification introduced the category of high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL), which includes one poorly understood subset, blastoid-HGBL. Establishing the diagnosis and distinguishing blastoid-HGBL from B-acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in bone marrow can be challenging. We assessed 31 cases of blastoid-HGBL diagnosed initially in bone marrow and compared this group to 36 cases of B-ALL using immunophenotyping, fluorescence in situ hybridization, and targeted next generation sequencing analysis. The 31 blastoid-HGBL cases included 14 HGBL with MYC and BCL2 and/or BCL6 rearrangements (double hit lymphoma, DHL), 13 HGBL, not otherwise specified (NOS), and four cases with TdT expression that were difficult to classify. Compared with B-ALL, blastoid-HGBL cases more often showed increased intensity/bright expression of CD20, CD38, CD45, BCL-6, and MYC, and less frequent bright expression of CD10 and TdT. Cases of blastoid-HGBL also more frequently had MYC rearrangement, a complex karyotype and TP53 mutation (p < 0.01). With the exception of CD34, no other single factor, including TdT, was sensitive or adequately specific to distinguish blastoid-HGBL from B-ALL. We developed a scoring system using six distinctive features between 16 cases of unequivocal blastoid HGBL and 22 cases of CD34-positive B-ALL, with a score of ≥3 defining blastoid-HGBL. The system was further validated by using 15 cases of surface light chain negative, and/or CD45 dim to negative blastoid-HGBL and 14 cases of CD34-negative B-ALL. The sensitivity, specificity, positive, and negative predictive value of this scoring system were 100%, 94%, 94%, and 100%, respectively. Using this system, the four cases with TdT expression were all classified as blastoid-HGBL: three were DHL and one was HGBL-NOS. In conclusion, blastoid-HGBL shows distinctive immunophenotypic, cytogenetic, and molecular features as compared with B-ALL. The proposed scoring system can be helpful for the classification of diagnostically challenging blastoid lymphoid tumors presenting initially in the bone marrow.

