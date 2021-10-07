CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Austrian leader vows to stay on amid bribery allegations

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKV1v_0cJqvNyo00
Austria Bribery FILE - In this June 11, 2021 file photo Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaks during a news conference about the results of the business meeting with Lithuanian's Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte in Vienna, Austria. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, file) (Lisa Leutner)

BERLIN — (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is denying wrongdoing and vowing to remain the country's leader after anti-corruption prosecutors said he is under investigation in a probe of suspected bribery. However, his coalition partner said Thursday that the allegations left a “disastrous” impression and raised questions over the chancellor's “ability to act.”

Prosecutors said Wednesday they are conducting an investigation into Kurz and nine other people, as well as three organizations they didn’t identify, on suspicion of breach of trust and bribery. They conducted searches at the chancellery, the finance ministry and the offices of Kurz's conservative Austrian People's Party.

The case centers on allegations that finance ministry money was used between 2016 and at least 2018 to pay for manipulated polls that were published in a newspaper without being declared as advertising. Kurz became his party's leader and then chancellor in 2017 after previously serving as Austria’s foreign minister.

In a separate case, the 35-year-old chancellor was put under investigation in May by anti-corruption authorities on suspicion of making false statements to a parliamentary commission, an allegation he has also rejected.

Kurz rejected responsibility in the latest case in an interview Wednesday night with ORF public television.

“There is absolutely no indication that I directed what adverts or polls were commissioned at the finance ministry," he said. He said that text messages from him contain no instructions or requests, “and at the same time prosecutors put the theory out there that everything is directed by Kurz.”

The chancellor said he was “very calm” about the accusations.

“What I can't understand is why I am always supposed to be to blame for all wrongdoing,” he added. “Let's examine whether these accusations against finance ministry employees are true. With the best will in the world, I can't imagine it.”

Asked whether he will remain chancellor in view of the investigations against him, Kurz replied: “Yes, of course.”

The Greens, Kurz's junior coalition partners since he returned to power for a second term in early 2020, were far less relaxed. Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler, who also leads the Greens, tweeted that “the impression is disastrous" and the allegations must be cleared up thoroughly.

“The chancellor's ability to act is in question against this background,” Kogler added. “We must ensure stability and order.”

He said the Greens are proposing talks with all other parties in Austria's parliament to discuss how to proceed, and also plan a meeting with President Alexander Van der Bellen.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

New Austrian leader to take over as opposition say Kurz remains in charge

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg prepared to be sworn in as chancellor on Monday after Sebastian Kurz resigned https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austrias-kurz-says-stepping-down-chancellor-2021-10-09 in the face of corruption allegations, while the opposition said the new leader would merely continue to do Kurz’s bidding. The Greens, the junior partner to Kurz’s conservatives,...
POLITICS
Idaho8.com

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigns amid corruption scandal

Austrian leader Sebastian Kurz said he was stepping down from his office Saturday evening, days after his office was raided by Austrian prosecutors investigating him and close team members on suspicion of bribery and breach of trust. Kurz, speaking in a televised address on Austrian television said, “I want to...
EUROPE
The Guardian

Austrian chancellor under investigation over alleged misuse of funds

Austria’s chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, is under investigation over claims that government money was used in a corrupt deal to ensure positive coverage in a tabloid newspaper, prosecutors have announced. A statement from prosecutors said raids had been carried out in several locations, including at two government ministries, as part of...
EUROPE
Reuters

Austrian prosecutors target Kurz in bribery investigation

VIENNA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been placed under investigation on suspicion of bribery and breach of trust, anti-corruption prosecutors said on Wednesday after raids on the offices of Kurz's conservative party and several top aides. The investigation, which prosecutors confirmed hours after raids on the...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Kurz
AFP

Outgoing Czech PM says ailing president promised him PM nomination

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Tuesday said the country's president had promised to nominate him to form a government at their meeting on Sunday shortly before being rushed to hospital. The claim came as politicians looked for ways to end the impasse brought on by President Milos Zeman's hospitalisation just when he would be required to appoint a premier following elections. "When I talked to the president on Sunday, he said that when the moment comes, he will ask me," Babis told Czech TV. "It is up to me to accept or refuse," he said, adding he was also ready to become an opposition politician.
POLITICS
The Independent

EU vows to uphold Ukraine's energy security at summit

European Union leaders vowed to uphold Ukraine's energy security and signed deals intended to bolster ties during a summit Tuesday in the Ukrainian capital.In a statement after the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, EU Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed their “continued commitment to strengthening the political association and economic integration of Ukraine with the European Union.”They emphasized that further reforms and regulatory changes in Ukraine would help establish conditions for enhanced economic and trade relations with the 27-nation bloc, leading to Ukraine’s further gradual economic integration into the EU market.“I want...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boys aged 12 and 18 executed in Colombia after being accused of shoplifting near Venezuela border

The brutal killing of two boys accused of shoplifting in Colombia has reignited fears of militant violence in the country five years after a peace deal between the government and revolutionary group FARC.The boys, aged 12 and 18, were seen in videos posted online bound by the wrists after being detained by civilians in the remote town of Tibu, near the border with Venezuela.They were taken away by armed men on motorcycles and were found dead by the side of the road later on Friday, 8 October, according to local reports. Video from the scene showed the youngest shot in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNBC

President Putin on Taiwan: ‘China does not need to use force’

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week vowed to realize his aim of bringing the democratically run island nation of 24 million people under Beijing's control by peaceful means. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen responded in a speech Sunday, announcing that her government would invest in bolstering its military in order to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Ap#Austrian People S Party#Orf
The Independent

Lindsey Graham bizarrely claims 40,000 Brazilians with Gucci handbags entered US illegally

Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday claimed that tens of thousands of well-dressed Brazilian nationals have illegally crossed the US-Mexico border on their way to Connecticut.While speaking with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on his eponymous nightly program, the South Carolina Republican suggested that Tuesday’s announcement that the Department of Homeland Security would begin targeting “unscrupulous employers who exploit the vulnerability of undocumented workers” for investigation – rather than conducting mass raids of work sites to target the undocumented workers themselves – was to blame for an influx of migrants with very specific sartorial tastes.“Now, what Mayorkas did today, calling off...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Hannity: Biden planning aid to Taliban as the economy tanks, Americans show disapproval with anti-Joe chants

President Biden and his administration are planning to send American taxpayer money to Afghanistan as the economy continues to tank back home with record inflation, gas prices rising, and supply-chain chaos, Sean Hannity said Tuesday during his opening monologue – adding that many Americans are beginning to publicly show their frustration with the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
americanmilitarynews.com

Leaked: Dozens of CIA informants killed, captured or compromised: Report

Last week, top U.S. counterintelligence officials warned Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) stations and bases worldwide that a concerning number of informants were being captured or killed, according to people familiar with the situation. Sent via top-secret cable that was viewed by DNYUZ, the message explained that the CIA’s counterintelligence mission...
MILITARY
NBC News

State Dept. investigating whether Trump officials took gifts meant for foreign dignitaries

The State Department inspector general is investigating whether Trump administration officials helped themselves to expensive Trump-branded gifts meant for foreign dignitaries, NBC News confirmed Tuesday. The Office of the Inspector General is investigating whether political appointees of then-President Donald Trump removed the taxpayer-funded presents from the State Department gift vault...
POTUS
AFP

Algeria court jails brother of deposed president Bouteflika

The powerful younger brother of deposed late Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for "obstructing the course of justice", the official APS news agency reported. President Bouteflika was forced to resign in the face of mass protests against his bid for a fifth term in office in 2019, and died in September aged 84. His departure was followed by a string of prosecutions against senior members of his inner circle, most prominently his brother Said who had been seen as the real power behind the throne after the longtime ruler suffered a stroke in 2013. The prosecution had called for seven years' jail for Said, who was charged with other former officials for "abuse of office", "inciting the falsification of official documents", "obstruction of justice" and "contempt of court".
WORLD
The Independent

More migrants reach Germany via 'Belarus route'

German authorities said Wednesday that the number of migrants arriving in the country via Poland and Belarus has gone up in recent months.German federal police said more than 4,300 people illegally crossed the border from Poland this year, with most of the migrants coming from Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Iran, German news agency dpa reported.While from January to July only 26 people traveling by the “Belarus route” were registered, 474 arrived in August, 1,914 in September and 1,934 in the first 11 days of October, federal police said.Most people are being put up at asylum reception centers in the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Spain evacuates 160 more Afghans via Pakistan

Spain’s defense ministry has completed the evacuation of another 160 Afghans who had initially been left behind following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan The new group joins the 83 people Spain flew into an air base near Madrid on Monday.The defense ministry said that the mission was able to extract the Afghan workers and families via Pakistan before they were flown to Spain.Spain launched the mission to evacuate workers who hadn’t been able to leave Afghanistan during the airlift operation in August when it pulled out about 2,200 Spaniards and Afghans via Kabul’s airport.Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister José Albares visited both Pakistan and Qatar last month to ask for their assistance in extracting more Afghan workers. Read More Who are Isis-K?Al-Qaeda ‘could regroup in Afghanistan in two years and threaten US’Biden overruled Blinken and Austin on Afghanistan pullout, book says
WORLD
AFP

Taliban meet EU-US delegation, Brussels pledges 1 bn euros aid

The Taliban held their first face-to-face talks with a joint US-EU delegation Tuesday in Qatar, as Brussels pledged one billion euros ($1.2 billion) in aid for Afghanistan. The European Union opened the virtual G20 summit by pledging the one-billion-euro aid package, including money for urgent humanitarian needs and Afghanistan's neighbours taking in Afghans fleeing the Taliban.
WORLD
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
68K+
Followers
68K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy