Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve announces fall prescribed burn season, date for Candlelight Tour

The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve has started its fall prescribed burning season while announcing plans for one of its featured holiday activities. The preserve says it plans to conduct an unspecified number of controlled burns this fall because it helps to promote a healthy prairie and maintain the preserve’s cultural landscape. The burns often happen with little warning because of weather conditions. The preserve says some trails or preserve areas may be closed on short notice and visitors who may be hiking or fishing may have their plans interrupted by that activity.