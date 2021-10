We’re living through a technological revolution on Princeton’s campus. A year ago, you’d have to find friends in five other residential colleges to send a message to all the listservs. Today, you can do it with one click using HoagieMail. Need to check the dining hall menus? There are no fewer than three student apps that can tell you what they’re serving side by side (with at least one more on the way, and including one from The Daily Princetonian Business Team). There are now apps to find research opportunities, club data, room draw statistics, graduation requirements, items sold by other Princeton students — the list goes on.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO