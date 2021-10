Yes, there is an abundance of free and low cost resources. However, as you are thinking about Data Science, you should be sure you are asking the right question. There are an abundance of articles, on numerous platforms, that explain why “You don’t need a master’s degree to get into Data Science!” This is often followed by some kind of a review of the resources available, perhaps the author’s story of how they did it, and lots of encouragement to give it a go. Sometimes, there are not-so-subtle jabs at universities. This can feel very liberating to a future data scientist!

