lululemon athletica (LULU) Launches MIRROR in Canada

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) announced today that MIRROR, its popular nearly invisible interactive home gym, will be offered in nearly 40 lululemon stores across Canada and available for purchase in-store and online beginning on November 22. Guests in Canada will now have direct access to engage with MIRROR’s digital community and experience the platform’s best-in-class content for all levels. This expansion in Canada will increase MIRROR’s in-store presence to almost 200 lululemon locations in North America and help propel lululemon’s vision to strengthen its community connection through the platform.

www.streetinsider.com

