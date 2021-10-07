KOMO Plant Based Foods Establishes Strategic Cold Storage Near U.S. Border Through SubZero Cold Logistics
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium frozen plant-based food company, announces that it entered into an agreement on September 30, 2021 with SubZero Cold Logistics, a division of Radius Transport Ltd., for cold storage and cold chain services, in a facility in Canada close to the USA border.
