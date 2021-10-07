KOMO Plant Based Foods Establishes Strategic Cold Storage Near U.S. Border Through SubZero Cold Logistics

The U.S. plant-based foods market will reportedly hit $10.7 billion by 2027, according to a report from Research and Markets. With the growing interest in alt-food and plant-based meat alternatives, it's no surprise, that a growing number of plant-based food companies have gone public in recent years. Beyond Meat ( (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report), the plant-based meat maker, debuted on the Nasdaq in May of 2019. The stock soared more than 163% on its first day of trading.

