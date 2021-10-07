CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

KOMO Plant Based Foods Establishes Strategic Cold Storage Near U.S. Border Through SubZero Cold Logistics

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium frozen plant-based food company, announces that it entered into an agreement on September 30, 2021 with SubZero Cold Logistics, a division of Radius Transport Ltd., for cold storage and cold chain services, in a facility in Canada close to the USA border.

