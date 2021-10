There is increasing talk of 100% sustainable aviation fuel, up from the current 50% blend limit. But it is not as simple as just pouring more biofuel into the tank. Sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) have been a technical, if not yet economic, success because of the decision taken at the outset to develop fuel blends that could be approved as drop-in replacements for conventional petroleum jet fuel, requiring no changes to aircraft or engines.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO