Tinka Discovers High Grade Copper and Gold at Silvia Project - Surface Samples Up to 12.3% Copper and 18.6 G/T Gold
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB: TKRFF) is pleased to announce initial high grade copper-gold surface sampling results from the Silvia NW target, one of several prospective areas within the Company's 100%-owned Silvia Project which was recently acquired (see news release dated July 12, 2021). Silvia NW is located in the Huanuco region of central Peru, 30 km from the Company's flagship Ayawilca project and 90 km along strike south of the Antamina copper mine (see Figure 1).www.streetinsider.com
