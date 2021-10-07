CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Tinka Discovers High Grade Copper and Gold at Silvia Project - Surface Samples Up to 12.3% Copper and 18.6 G/T Gold

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB: TKRFF) is pleased to announce initial high grade copper-gold surface sampling results from the Silvia NW target, one of several prospective areas within the Company's 100%-owned Silvia Project which was recently acquired (see news release dated July 12, 2021). Silvia NW is located in the Huanuco region of central Peru, 30 km from the Company's flagship Ayawilca project and 90 km along strike south of the Antamina copper mine (see Figure 1).

www.streetinsider.com

dallassun.com

Gold Terra Intersects 5.07 g/t Over 8.35 Metres Including 11.87 g/t Gold Over 3.08 Metres at High-Grade Yellorex Gold Zone, Along Campbell Shear Structure, South of Con Mine, NWT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(FSE:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results for two holes, GTCM21-015 and 16, drilled as part of the current 10,000 metre Phase 2 drilling program at the Company's optioned property from Newmont Ventures Limited and Miramar Northern Mining Limited (the 'Newmont Option') adjacent to its Yellowknife City Gold Project ('YCG'), NWT. Drill hole GTCM21 -16 intersected 5.07 g/t over 8.35 metres including 11.87 g/t gold over 3.08 metres in a strongly strained and sericitized portion of the Campbell Shear. Drill hole GTCM21-015 which was drilled to target the Campbell Shear mineralized zone around 300 metres vertical depth and test the northern extent of the zone did intersect visible gold at 351.60 to 352.60 metres within a zone of intense white quartz and ankerite veining, followed by a weaker mineralized 13.0 metre zone.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

HighGold drills 56.6 metres of 18.7 g/t gold at Johnson Tract, Alaska; shares up

HighGold Mining Inc. [HIGH-TSXV; HGGOF-OTCQX] reported assay results from the continuing 2021 drill program at its 100%-owned 750,000-ounce indicated 10.9-g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) Johnson Tract polymetallic gold project in south-central Alaska. Hole JT21-125 is an infill hole designed with the dual purpose of collecting material to support a Phase I...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Silvercorp Metals (SVM) to Acquire The Kuanping Silver-Lead-Zinc-Gold Project in China

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to announce that the Company, through a 100% subsidiary of Henan Found Mining Co. Ltd. ("Henan Found"), Silvercorp's 77.5% subsidiary, has won an online open auction to acquire a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project (the "Kuanping Project"). The Kuanping Project is located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, approximately 33 kilometres ("km") north of the Company's Ying Mining District and 30 km west of the Zhonghe Project.
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Chakana Reports 268m of 1.17 g/t Gold, 0.55% Copper and 19.2 g/t Silver (1.48% Cu-Eq) in Breccia Pipe 5 from Surface at Soledad, Peru

14 resource definition holes at Breccia Pipe 5 (Bx 5) reported totalling 2,052.75m. Additional resource definition drill results pending for Bx 5 and Huancarama. Site visit with Qualified Person for 43-101 resource...
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Tier One Silver Channel Samples 20 metres of 293.8 g/t AgEq at New Cambaya Target on the Curibaya Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB: TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received high-grade channel sampling results from the recently identified Cambaya target at the Curibaya project in southern Peru. The results from the first 20 channel samples taken from Cambaya have defined an area 1 kilometre (km) by 600 metres (m) with highlights of 20 m of 293.8 g/t AgEq, 11 m of 348.2 g/t AgEq, 9 m of 438.8 g/t AgEq, 2 m of 1,852.8 g/t AgEq and 2 m of 1,111.9 g/t AgEq (true width of channel samples unknown) (Figure 2). Channel samples were oriented perpendicular to veins and structures, when possible, as mapped in the field.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Loncor drills 19.10 metres of 4.11 g/t gold at Imbo Project, DRC

Loncor Gold Inc. [LN-TSX; LONCF-OTCQX; LO51-FSE] reported further significant assay results from its drilling program within its 84.68%-owned Imbo Project in the eastern part of the Ngayu greenstone belt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Borehole LADD025 drilled at its flagship Adumbi deposit intersected 19.10 metres grading 4.11 g/t...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Desert Gold SMSZ Project Exploration Success at Manakoto and Barani Areas, Western Mali; Drill Intercepts Include 1.65 g/t Gold over 21 Metres

Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTCQB: DAUGF) (the "Company") is pleased to provide initial results from its recently completed 257 hole, 18,161 metre drill program. As of October 7, results for approximately 2,700 samples or 14% of the 19,861 drill samples, are pending. Based on the lab's schedule, the Company anticipates receiving results for most samples by mid October.
METAL MINING
dallassun.com

Fortitude Gold's Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 g/t Gold

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the 'Company') today announced exploration drill results from its 2021 Golden Mile delineation program including 16.76 meters of 3.31 grams per tonne (g/t) gold including 1.52 meters of 27.50 g/t gold. Other notable intercepts included 6.10 meters of 5.93 g/t gold and 24.38 meters of 1.69 g/t gold. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A.
METAL MINING
investing.com

Kodal Minerals returns high grade gold from Nielle Project in Cote d'Ivoire

Investing.com – Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) shares were trading higher on Monday morning after the company announced high-grade gold mineralisation returned from re-split sampling for the reverse circulation drilling at the Nielle Project in Cote d'Ivoire. The re-split sampling completed to confirm characteristics of gold mineralised zones returns grades up to...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Libero Copper & Gold: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2021) - Libero Copper & Gold (TSXV: LBC) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Durango samples up to 46.64 g/t gold at Discovery prospect, Quebec

Durango Resources Inc. [DGO-TSXV; ATOXF-OTCQB; 86A-FSE] has completed a recent site visit on the 100%-owned Discovery property located 100 km north of Chibougamau, Quebec, to ensure road access to an area of interest. While at the site, two rock samples were selected from two separate channels, in attempt to confirm/duplicate...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

BAM Continues to Deliver with 1.1% Copper Over 39.25 meters; Monarch Gold Zone extended by 600 meters

P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports results from the final three holes drilled in 2021 at its BAM Property located in the Golden Triangle in northwest British Columbia. Drill holes BAM-004 and 006 were drilled to test the Jan copper zone south of the newly-discovered Monarch Gold Zone, with drill hole BAM-005 drilled to test the northern extent of the Monarch Gold Zone.
METAL MINING
charlottenews.net

Torq Commences Drilling at the Margarita Copper-Gold Project in Chile

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSX-V:TORQ)(OTCQX:TRBMF) ('Torq' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has commenced its first drill program at the Margarita Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold (IOCG) project, which is situated within the prolific Coastal Cordillera belt in northern Chile. The initial phase of drilling is expected to consist of approximately 4,000 metres (m) with the primary target being the copper - gold sulphide source mineralization to the observed widespread copper oxide mineralization in the southern region of the project (Figure 1). Margarita is host to a large-scale alteration system, which hosts three primary target areas that will be tested in the current drill program (Figures 1- 2). These target areas have been defined through geological mapping, rock and soil geochemical surveys and ground-based magnetics and induced polarization geophysical surveys (Figure 3).
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Western Copper updates Casino project, launches feasibility

Western Copper and Gold (TSX: WRN; NYSE: WRN) completed its 2021 exploration and drilling program and is moving forward with the feasibility study at its 100%-owned Casino copper-gold project 300 km northwest of Whitehorse, Yukon. Western Copper, through its Casino Mining subsidiary, has been conducting baseline environmental and geotechnical as...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Bonterra drills 12.1 metres of 8.0 g/t gold at Barry project, Quebec

Bonterra Resources Inc. [BTR-TSXV; BONXF-OTCQX; 9BR2-FSE] reported results from the ongoing drilling campaign at the Barry project. Recent drilling results expand upon the northeast sector of the Barry deposit near surface and at depth. The latest results obtained from 21 diamond drill holes are designed to expand the 2021 mineral resource estimate (MRE) released in June. Drilling highlights include drill hole in MB-21-384 that returned 8.0 g/t g/t gold over 12.1 metres in the near-surface zone AB8, approximately 75 metres northeast of the 2021 MRE.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Volcanic Gold drills 1.53 metres of 191.8 g/t gold/539 g/t silver at Holly project, Guatemala

Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. [VG-TSXV; VLMZF-OTC] reported final results from Holly drill holes HDD-21-017 through HDD-21-020 following receipt of the over-limit assays, and that the drill is again turning at the Holly project, Guatemala. Drilling at Volcanic’s nearby Banderas project will start this month. Holly highlights include drill hole HDD-21-017,...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Thesis Gold drills 34 metres of 19.56 g/t gold at Ranch project, British Columbia; shares up

Thesis Gold Inc. [TAU-TSXV; A2QQ0Y-WKN] reported initial drill results from the company’s maiden 20,000-metre drill program at its 100%-owned Ranch gold-copper project, located in the Golden Horseshoe of north-central British Columbia. Strongly altered zones from the first three holes at the Bonanza Zone were selected for rushed analysis. Highlights. Drill...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Strategic Metals Exposes 2.1 m Grading 20.54 g/t Gold at Its Kluane Project, Southwestern Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ('Strategic') announces promising results from a program of geological mapping, prospecting and hand trenching, which was recently completed at its Kluane gold project in southwestern Yukon (Figure 1). The project hosts an extensive system of high-grade gold veins, one of which was trenched in 2021. Highlights from recent trenching at the Rikus Vein include:
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading 417.92 g/t Ag Eq and 0.60 Meters Returning 822.30 g/t Ag Eq.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB: FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) is pleased to announce additional results from underground diamond drilling of the 1,200 meter underground drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico, see Figure 1.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

O2Gold drills 0.7 metres of 19.26 g/t gold at Aurora vein, Colombia

O2Gold Inc. [OTGO-TSXV] reported results from its continuing drill program that confirm the mineralized system of the main Aurora vein at depth located at its 30,000-hectarer property in Colombia. Drill hole AUR-21-002, located 100 metres north of hole AUR-21-001, intercepted the main Aurora vein and showed the following results: 0.7...
METAL MINING

