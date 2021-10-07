Fit-again Terrence Romeo gives reminder of scoring prowess in San Miguel's Game 2 comeback

Few players in the PBA can get as hot as Terrence Romeo when he has truly got it going. Those times when Terrence does take over, however, often come with an asterisk of him first needing to have a clean bill of health - something that the San Miguel guard has largely struggled with over the past two conferences. On Wednesday, though, Romeo looked a lot like the fit super scorer who was scorching nets ever since high school, when he famously dropped 83 points in the UAAP.