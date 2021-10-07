CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Tide Inc. (HITI) Acquires Blessed CBD; Enters UK Market

 7 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. High Tide Inc. (Nasdaq: HITI), a retail-focused cannabis company enhanced by the manufacturing of proprietary and licensed consumption accessories, is pleased to announce that it is taking another step towards solidifying itself as a major player within the global e-commerce marketplace for hemp-derived CBD products, by entering into a definitive agreement (the "Acquisition Agreement"), pursuant to which High Tide will acquire 80% of Enigmaa Ltd., operating as Blessed CBD, ("Blessed") for £9.06 Million (the "Transaction"), and will have a three-year option to acquire the remaining 20% of Blessed at any time.

