High Tide Inc. (HITI) Acquires Blessed CBD; Enters UK Market

A number of UK internet service providers appeared to drop out on Thursday morning, with BT, Three, EE and Virgin among those thought to be affected.Website health monitor DownDetector registered thousands of reports from users complaining of being unable to connect to broadband internet.Three users began to report problems at approximately 5.48am GMT, with more people reporting issues at around 8.00am as the work day began.“We’re currently experiencing technical issues with some calls,” Three said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Please accept our apologies if you’ve been affected by this, our engineers are working hard to fix it. Check back here for updates.”BT services appeared to go down at around 11am, with some users receiving a message saying their internet service provider (ISP) was down, while EE and Virgin customers are also understood to have experienced problems.

ECONOMY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO