CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Effect of Geobacillus toebii GT-02 addition on composition transformations and microbial community during thermophilic fermentation of bean dregs

By Xiaojia Chen
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBean dregs can be prepared into organic fertilizer by microbial fermentation. Geobacillus toebii GT-02, which has promoting effect on bean dregs fermentation, was isolated from horse dung and it grows within a range of 40–75 °C and pH 6.50–9.50. The effectiveness of GT-02 addition on composition transformations and the microbial community in bean dregs thermophilic fermentation at 70 °C for 5 days was investigated (T1). Fermentation of bean dregs without GT-02 served as control (CK). The results showed that T1 (the germination index (GI) = 95.06%) and CK (GI = 86.42%) reached maturity (defined by GI ≥ 85%) on day 3 and day 5, respectively. In addition, the total nitrogen loss of T1 (18.46%) on day 3 was lower than that in CK (24.12%). After thermophilic fermentation, the total organic carbon and dry matter loss of T1 (53.51% and 54.16%) was higher than that in CK (41.72% and 42.82%). The mean microbial number in T1 was 4.94 × 107 CFUs/g dry matter, which was 5.37 times higher than that in CK. 16S rDNA sequencing identified Bacillus, Geobacillus and Thermobacillus as dominant in CK, while Bacillus, Ammoniibacillus and Geobacillus were dominant in T1. A canonical correspondence analysis showed that Geobacillus and Ammoniibacillus were positively correlated with the GI. Thus, thermophilic fermentation with GT-02 can promote the maturity of bean dregs, which indicated the potential application value of GT-02 in thermophilic fermentation.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Microbial storage and its implications for soil ecology

Organisms throughout the tree of life accumulate chemical resources, in particular forms or compartments, to secure their availability for future use. Here we review microbial storage and its ecological significance by assembling several rich but disconnected lines of research in microbiology, biogeochemistry, and the ecology of macroscopic organisms. Evidence is drawn from various systems, but we pay particular attention to soils, where microorganisms play crucial roles in global element cycles. An assembly of genus-level data demonstrates the likely prevalence of storage traits in soil. We provide a theoretical basis for microbial storage ecology by distinguishing a spectrum of storage strategies ranging from surplus storage (storage of abundant resources that are not immediately required) to reserve storage (storage of limited resources at the cost of other metabolic functions). This distinction highlights that microorganisms can invest in storage at times of surplus and under conditions of scarcity. We then align storage with trait-based microbial life-history strategies, leading to the hypothesis that ruderal species, which are adapted to disturbance, rely less on storage than microorganisms adapted to stress or high competition. We explore the implications of storage for soil biogeochemistry, microbial biomass, and element transformations and present a process-based model of intracellular carbon storage. Our model indicates that storage can mitigate against stoichiometric imbalances, thereby enhancing biomass growth and resource-use efficiency in the face of unbalanced resources. Given the central roles of microbes in biogeochemical cycles, we propose that microbial storage may be influential on macroscopic scales, from carbon cycling to ecosystem stability.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Effectiveness of human-origin Lactobacillus plantarum PL-02 in improving muscle mass, exercise performance and anti-fatigue

Gut microbiota is very important for energy metabolism and regulation, which in turn affect the health and physiological functions of the host, and provide energy required for exercise. Supplementation with probiotics may be one of the ways to change the gut microbiota. In recent years, many studies have shown that probiotic supplementation can effectively improve sports performance. In this study, we screened Lactobacillus plantarum (PL-02), a probiotic of human-origin, from the intestines of 2008 Olympic women's 48 kg weightlifting gold medalist and explored the role of PL-02 in improved exercise endurance performance, reduced fatigue biochemical parameters, and changes in body composition. Male Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) mice were assigned to 0, 2.05 × 109, 4.10 × 109 and 1.03 × 1010 CFU/kg/day groups and were fed by oral gavage once daily for 4 weeks. The results showed that 4 weeks of PL-02 supplementation could significantly increase muscle mass, muscle strength and endurance performance, and hepatic and muscular glycogen storage. Furthermore, PL-02 could significantly decrease lactate, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), ammonia, and creatine kinase (CK) levels after exercise (p < 0.05). We believe that PL-02 can be used as a supplement to improve exercise performance and for its anti-fatigue effect.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Assessing the effects of a novel biostimulant to enhance leafminer resistance and plant growth on common bean

The leafminer Liriomyza trifolii is one of the major insects that affect Phaseolus vulgaris production worldwide. Novel and safe biobased stimulator compound (BSTC) with micronutrient-amino acid chelated compounds was developed from natural compounds and was used for foliar spray of P. vulgaris. Treated plants showed significantly increased in quality and productivity as well as significant reduction in leafminer infestation by close the tunnel end resulting in larvae suffocation and death. BSTC contains chemical composition that has important function in inducing immunity and resistance against insects, enhance plant growth and production. Also, HPLC showed that the assembled BSTC is rich in nucleobases than yeast extract (> 56 fold). Aminochelation zinc enhanced the rate of absorption of nutrient compounds and could participate in safe biofortification strategy. The expression of plant defense related genes under BSTC treatment revealed strong correlations between the transcription rates of defense related genes. Based on binding energies and interacting residues of six vital insect proteins, the best-docked complexes was obtained with disodium 5′-inosinate, delphinidin 3-glucoside and hyperoside. Obtained findings indicate that the foliar application of BSTC can enhance plant growth and productivity, uptake of important elements, expression of defense related genes and inhibit insect essential genes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tailoring plasticity mechanisms in compositionally graded hierarchical steels fabricated using additive manufacturing

While there exists in nature abundant examples of materials with site-specific gradients in microstructures and properties, engineers and designers have traditionally used monolithic materials with discrete properties. Now, however, additive manufacturing (AM) offers the possibility of creating structures that mimic some aspects of nature. One example that has attracted attention in the recent years is the hierarchical structure in bamboo. The hierarchical architecture in bamboo is characterized by spatial gradients in properties and microstructures and is well suited to accommodate and survive complex stress states, severe mechanical forces, and large deformations. While AM has been used routinely to fabricate functionally graded materials, this study distinguishes itself by leveraging AM and physical metallurgy concepts to trigger cascading deformation in a single sample. Specifically, we have been successful in using AM to fabricate steel with unique spatial hierarchies in structure and property to emulate the structure and deformation mechanisms in natural materials. This study shows an improvement in the strength and ductility of the nature-inspired "hierarchical steel" compared with conventional cast stainless steels. In situ characterization proves that this improvement is due to the sequential activation of multiple deformation mechanisms namely twinning, transformation-induced plasticity, and dislocation-based plasticity. While significantly higher strengths can be achieved by refining the chemical and processing technique, this study sets the stage to achieve the paradigm of using AM to fabricate structures which emulate the flexibility in mechanical properties of natural materials and are able to adapt to in-service conditions.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Bean#Fermentation#Organic Material#Additives#T1#Gi#Ck
Nature.com

Magnetic topological quantum chemistry

For over 100 years, the group-theoretic characterization of crystalline solids has provided the foundational language for diverse problems in physics and chemistry. However, the group theory of crystals with commensurate magnetic order has remained incomplete for the past 70 years, due to the complicated symmetries of magnetic crystals. In this work, we complete the 100-year-old problem of crystalline group theory by deriving the small corepresentations, momentum stars, compatibility relations, and magnetic elementary band corepresentations of the 1,421 magnetic space groups (MSGs), which we have made freely accessible through tools on the Bilbao Crystallographic Server. We extend Topological Quantum Chemistry to the MSGs to form a complete, real-space theory of band topology in magnetic and nonmagnetic crystalline solids "“ Magnetic Topological Quantum Chemistry (MTQC). Using MTQC, we derive the complete set of symmetry-based indicators of electronic band topology, for which we identify symmetry-respecting bulk and anomalous surface and hinge states.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Investigating the effects of polymer plugging mechanism of liquid production decrease and improvement by the cross-linked gel performance

Mahamat Tahir Abdramane Mahamat ZeneÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4271-64752,3,. Polymer flooding, as the most successful and well-known chemical EOR method was broadly applied around the world. Mostly, contrasted with Waterflooding, the production rate decrease during polymer flooding is smaller based on field application. Nevertheless, the production liquid rate decreased critically in the middle phase to late phase due to plugging, which could lead the way to poor flooding performance and fewer cumulative oil. In this work, first, we approached the affecting polymer plugging mechanism model on liquid production decrease to investigate the parameters such as; solid-phase concentration (SOLIDMIN), reacting frequency factor (FREQFAC) and others affecting components are all investigated consecutively. Secondly the model approached by cross-linked gel for the improvement of production liquid rate.Â The physical work was designed by a physical model, and then the polymer adsorption that generating blockage emerging in permeability diminish assessed by a mathematical model. The outcomes specify that the existence of this debris, excessive assemblage of solid-phase and the excessive reactant frequency factor has major mechanical and physical parameters effects on the reservoir throughout polymer flooding. Polymer flood model base case liquid ratio loss is 11.15Â m3/day between the years 2014-08-01 to 2020-03-04. Comparing with the polymer flood model case 1, liquid ratio loss ranging to 1.97Â m3/day between the years 2014-08-02 to 2020-03-03. While the oil ratio loss of the polymer flood base case model between the years 2015-07-08 to 2020-03-04 attained 12.4Â m3/day contrasting with the polymer flood model case 1 oil ratio increase to 0.37Â m3/day between the years 2014-08-04 to 2019-04-02. The cross-linked gel model base case liquid ratio loss is 2.09Â m3/day between the years 2015-01-02 to 2020-02-03, while the oil ratio lost reached 9.15Â m3/day between the years 2015-09-01 to 2020-02-03. Contrasting with the cross-linked gel model case 2 liquid ratio recovered from the loss and attained 25.43Â m3/day in the year 2020-12-01, while the oil ratio is reached 15.22Â m3/day in the year 2020-12-01. Polymer flood model examined through cross-linked gel model performed reliable outcomes by taking out the plugging, which also occasioned the reservoir production rateÂ to decrease. With the application of cross-linked gel the affected parameters and the production rate have achieved an improvement.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Soft and flexible: core-shell ionic liquid resistive memory for electronic synapses

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 78 (2021) Cite this article. The human brain is the most efficient computational and intelligent system, and researchers are trying to mimic the human brain using solid-state materials. However, the use of solid-state materials has a limitation due to the movement of neurotransmitters. Hence, soft memory devices are receiving tremendous attention for smooth neurotransmission due to the ion concentration polarization mechanism. This paper proposes a core-shell soft ionic liquid (IL)-resistive memory device for electronic synapses using Cu/Ag@AgCl/Cu with multistate resistive behavior. The presence of the Ag@AgCl core shell in the liquid electrolyte significantly helps to control the movement of Cu2+ ions, which results in multistate resistive switching behavior. The core-shell IL soft memory device can open a gateway for electronic synapses.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Environmental spatial heterogeneity of the impacts of COVID-19 on the top-20 metropolitan cities of Asia-Pacific

This study investigated the environmental spatial heterogeneity of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and spatial and temporal changes among theÂ top-20 metropolitan cities of theÂ Asia-Pacific. Remote sensing-based assessment is performed to analyze before and during theÂ lockdown amid COVID-19 lockdown in the cities. Air pollution and mobility data of each city (Bangkok, Beijing, Busan, Dhaka, Delhi, HoÂ ChiÂ Minh, Hong Kong, Karachi, Mumbai, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Wuhan, and few others) have been collected and analyzed for 2019 and 2020. Results indicated that almost every cityÂ was impacted positively regarding environmental emissions and visible reduction wereÂ found in Aerosol Optical Depth (AOD), sulfur dioxide (SO2), carbon monoxide (CO), and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) concentrations before and during lockdown periods of 2020 as compared to those of 2019. The highest NO2 emission reduction (~"‰50%) was recorded in Wuhan city during the lockdown of 2020. AOD was highest in Beijing and lowest in Colombo (<"‰10%). Overall, 90% movement was reduced till mid-April, 2020. A 98% reduction in mobility was recorded in Delhi, Seoul, and Wuhan. This analysis suggests that smart mobility and partial shutdown policies could be developed to reduce environmental pollutionsÂ in the region. Wuhan city is one of the benchmarks and can be replicated for the rest of the Asian cities wherever applicable.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Nature.com

From calibration to parameter learning: Harnessing the scaling effects of big data in geoscientific modeling

The behaviors and skills of models in many geosciences (e.g., hydrology and ecosystem sciences) strongly depend on spatially-varying parameters that need calibration. A well-calibrated model can reasonably propagate information from observations to unobserved variables via model physics, but traditional calibration is highly inefficient and results in non-unique solutions. Here we propose a novel differentiable parameter learning (dPL) framework that efficiently learns a global mapping between inputs (and optionally responses) and parameters. Crucially, dPL exhibits beneficial scaling curves not previously demonstrated to geoscientists: as training data increases, dPL achieves better performance, more physical coherence, and better generalizability (across space and uncalibrated variables), all with orders-of-magnitude lower computational cost. We demonstrate examples that learned from soil moisture and streamflow, where dPL drastically outperformed existing evolutionary and regionalization methods, or required only ~12.5% of the training data to achieve similar performance. The generic scheme promotes the integration of deep learning and process-based models, without mandating reimplementation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

0.79"‰ppm scale-factor nonlinearity whole-angle microshell gyroscope realized by real-time calibration of capacitive displacement detection

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 79 (2021) Cite this article. Whole-angle gyroscopes have broad prospects for development with inherent advantages of excellent scale factor, wide bandwidth and measurement range, which are restrictions on rate gyroscopes. Previous studies on the whole-angle mode are based mostly on the linear model of Lynch, and the essential nonlinearity of capacitive displacement detection is always neglected, which has significant negative effects on the performance. In this paper, a novel real-time calibration method of capacitive displacement detection is proposed to eliminate these nonlinear effects. This novel method innovatively takes advantage of the relationship between the first and third harmonic components of detective signals for calibration. Based on this method, the real-time calibration of capacitive displacement detection is achieved and solves the problems of traditional methods, which are usually related to the vibration amplitude, environmental variations and other factors. Furthermore, this novel calibration method is embedded into a whole-angle control system to restore the linear capacitive response in real time and then combined with a microshell resonator for the first time to exploit the enormous potential of an ultrahigh Q factor and symmetric structure. The effectiveness is proven because the angle drift is reduced significantly to improve the scale-factor nonlinearity by 14 times to 0.79"‰ppm with 0.0673Â°/h bias instability and a 0.001Â°/s rate threshold, which is the best reported performance of the MEMS whole-angle gyroscope thus far. More importantly, this novel calibration method can be applied for all kinds of resonators with the requirement of a linear capacitive response even under a large resonant amplitude.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Memristor-based biomimetic compound eye for real-time collision detection

The lobula giant movement detector (LGMD) is the movement-sensitive, wide-field visual neuron positioned in the third visual neuropile of lobula. LGMD neuron can anticipate collision and trigger avoidance efficiently owing to the earlier occurring firing peak before collision. Vision chips inspired by the LGMD have been successfully implemented in very-large-scale-integration (VLSI) system. However, transistor-based chips and single devices to simulate LGMD neurons make them bulky, energy-inefficient and complicated. The devices with relatively compact structure and simple operation mode to mimic the escape response of LGMD neuron have not been realized yet. Here, the artificial LGMD visual neuron is implemented using light-mediated threshold switching memristor. The non-monotonic response to light flow field originated from the formation and break of Ag conductive filaments is analogue to the escape response of LGMD neuron. Furthermore, robot navigation with obstacle avoidance capability and biomimetic compound eyes with wide field-of-view (FoV) detection capability are demonstrated.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Uplift resistance capacity of anchor piles used in marine aquaculture

Anchor piles are widely used in marine aquaculture, and the safety is largely determined by the uplift resistance capacity,especially in harsh ocean environments. However, there are few practical guides to the design and installation of the anchor piles for mooring the body of marine aquaculture equipment. Laboratory experiments were conducted to investigate the effect of the initial tension angle, pile diameter, embedded depth, and pile configuration on the uplift resistance capacity of anchor piles under oblique loads. CCD camera and load cell were utilized to measure the corresponding displacement and load, respectively. The results show that increasing the initial tension angle of circular and square single piles can significantly improve the uplift resistance capacity. The failure load of the square single pile was slightly higher than that of the circular single pile. Increasing the pile diameter can effectively improve the failure load and delay the development speed of the pile top displacement. Increasing the embedded depth can effectively improve the failure load and increase the lateral displacement of the pile top. The uplift resistance capacity of the dual anchor piles was better than that of the single anchor piles. The layout configuration has little effect on the failure load, but has a large effect on the displacement development.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

PGRMC1 acts as a size-selective cargo receptor to drive ER-phagic clearance of mutant prohormones

The reticulon-3 (RTN3)-driven targeting complex promotes clearance of misfolded prohormones from the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) for lysosomal destruction by ER-phagy. Because RTN3 resides in the cytosolic leaflet of the ER bilayer, the mechanism of selecting misfolded prohormones as ER-phagy cargo on the luminal side of the ER membrane remains unknown. Here we identify the ER transmembrane protein PGRMC1 as an RTN3-binding partner. Via its luminal domain, PGRMC1 captures misfolded prohormones, targeting them for RTN3-dependent ER-phagy. PGRMC1 selects cargos that are smaller than the large size of other reported ER-phagy substrates. Cargos for PGRMC1 include mutant proinsulins that block secretion of wildtype proinsulin through dominant-negative interactions within the ER, causing insulin-deficiency. Chemical perturbation of PGRMC1 partially restores WT insulin storage by preventing ER-phagic degradation of WT and mutant proinsulin. Thus, PGRMC1 acts as a size-selective cargo receptor during RTN3-dependent ER-phagy, and is a potential therapeutic target for diabetes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel temporary immersion bioreactor system for large scale multiplication of banana (Rasthali AAB-Silk)

Musa sp. cultivar Rasthali (Silk AAB) is a choice variety of the Asian sub-continent. Its production and sustenance are threatened by Fusarium wilt, which affects the livelihoods of small and marginal farmers. The use of quality planting material is one of the strategies to manage the disease. Availability of quality planting material for varieties other than Grand Naine is limited. Large-scale micropropagation using existing technologies is laborious and expensive. Temporary immersion bioreactor system is emerging as a potential advancement in the micropropagation industry. In this study, a cost-effective temporary immersion bioreactor (TIB) system has been developed and an efficient micropropagation method has been standardized. Explants cultured in TIB with 250Â ml of culture medium in a 2-min immersion frequency of 6Â h were found to be efficient for shoot proliferation and rooting. Its efficacy has been compared with the semisolid culture method. At the end of the 6th subculture, 1496"‰Â±"‰110 shoots per explant were obtained in TIB. Chlorophyll, carotenoid, stomatal index, and the number of closed stomata were examined to determine the physiological functions of the plants grown in TIB and compared with semisolid grown plantlets. Plantlets grown in TIB were genetically stable and were confirmed using inter-simple sequence repeat (ISSR) markers. The multiplication of shoots in TIB was 2.7-fold higher than the semisolid culture method, which is suitable for large-scale production of planting material for commercial applications.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Study on the technology of enhancing permeability by deep hole presplitting blasting in Sanyuan coal mine

To reduce gas disasters in low permeability and high gas coal seams and improve gas predrainage efficiency, conventional deep hole presplitting blasting permeability increasing technology was refined and perfected. The damage degree of coal and rock blasting was quantitatively evaluated by using the value range of the damage variable D. According to the actual field test parameters of coal seam #3 in the Sanyuan coal mine, Dlim"‰="‰0.81"‰~"‰1.0 was the coal rock crushing area, Dlim"‰="‰0.19"‰~"‰0.81 was the coal rock crack area, and Dlim"‰="‰0"‰~"‰0.19 was the coal rock disturbance area. The blasting models under different blasting parameters were established by ANSYS/LS-DYNA software. The influence radius of single-hole blasting was 3.1Â m, the hole diameter of double-hole blasting was 113Â mm, the hole spacing was 5.5Â m, and the delayed blasting time was 25Â ms. According to the numerical simulation results, the determined parameters were tested on the working face of the 1312 transportation roadway in coal seam #3 of the Sanyuan coal mine. The results show that after blasting, the permeability of the original coal seam was increased by more than 30 times, the gas concentration was increased by 2.16 times, and the single hole purity and mixing volume were increased by 4.73 and 4.27 times, respectively. The positive effects of deep hole presplitting blasting permeability enhancement technology on the pressure relief and permeability enhancement of a low pressure and high gas coal seam were determined.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Insight into the interaction between the RNA helicase CGH-1 and EDC-3 and its implications

Previous studies indicated that the P-body components, CGH-1 and EDC-3 may play a crucial role in the regulation of lifespan in Caenorhabditis elegans. Homo sapiens DDX6 or Saccharomyces cerevisiae Dhh1p (CGH-1 in C. elegans) could form complexes with EDC3 (Edc3p in yeast), respectively, which is significant for translation inhibition and mRNA decay. However, it is currently unclear how CGH-1 can be recognized by EDC-3 in C. elegans. Here, we provided structural and biochemical insights into the interaction between CGH-1 and EDC-3. Combined with homology modeling, mutation, and ITC assays, we uncovered an interface between CGH-1 RecA2 domain and EDC-3 FDF-FEK. Additionally, GST-pulldown and co-localization experiments confirmed the interaction between CGH-1 and EDC-3 in vitro and in vivo. We also analyzed PATR-1-binding interface on CGH-1 RecA2 by ITC assays. Moreover, we unveiled the similarity and differences of the binding mode between EDC-3 and CAR-1 or PATR-1. Taken together, these findings provide insights into the recognition of DEAD-box protein CGH-1 by EDC-3 FDF-FEK motif, suggesting important functional implications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genomic prediction for testes weight of the tiger pufferfish, Takifugu rubripes, using medium to low density SNPs

Aquaculture production is expected to increase with the help of genomic selection (GS). The possibility of performing GS using only a small number of SNPs has been examined in order to reduce genotyping costs; however, the practicality of this approach is still unclear. Here, we tested whether the effects of reducing the number of SNPs impaired the prediction accuracy of GS for standard length, body weight, and testes weight in the tiger pufferfish (Takifugu rubripes). High values for predictive ability (0.563"“0.606) were obtained with 4000 SNPs for all traits under a genomic best linear unbiased predictor (GBLUP) model. These values were still within an acceptable range with 1200 SNPs (0.554"“0.588). However, predictive abilities and prediction accuracies deteriorated using less than 1200 SNPs largely due to the reduced power in accurately estimating the genetic relationship among individuals; family structure could still be resolved with as few as 400 SNPs. This suggests that the SNPs informative for estimation of genetic relatedness among individuals differ from those for inference of family structure, and that non-random SNP selection based on the effects on family structure (e.g., site-FST, principal components, or random forest) is unlikely to increase the prediction accuracy for these traits.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

National-scale changes in crop diversity through the Anthropocene

Expansion of crops beyond their centres of domestication is a defining feature of the Anthropocene Epoch. This process has fundamentally altered the diversity of croplands, with likely consequences for the ecological functioning and socio-economic stability of agriculture under environmental change. While changes in crop diversity through the Anthropocene have been quantified at large spatial scales, the patterns, drivers, and consequences of change in crop diversity and biogeography at national-scales remains less explored. We use production data on 339 crops, grown in over 150 countries from 1961 to 2017, to quantify changes in country-level crop richness and evenness. Virtually all countries globally have experienced significant increases in crop richness since 1961, with the early 1980s marking a clear onset of a"‰~"‰9-year period of increase in crop richness in countriesÂ worldwide. While these changes have increased the similarity of diversity of croplands among countries, only half of countries experienced increases in crop evenness through time. Ubiquitous increases in crop richness within nearly all countries between 1980 and 2000 are a unique biogeographical feature of the Anthropocene. At the same time, we detected opposing changes in crop evenness, and only modest signatures of increased homogenization of croplands among countries. Therefore context-dependent and, at least, national-scale assessments are needed to understand and predict how changes in crop diversity influence agricultural resistance and resilience to environmental change.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Diffraction limited photonic hook via scattering and diffraction of dual-dielectric structures

Photonic hooks have demonstrated to be great candidates for multiple applications ranging from sensing up to optical trapping. In this work, we propose a mechanism to produce such bent structured light beams by exploiting the diffraction and scattering generated by a pair of dielectric rectangles immersed in free space. It is shown how the photonic hooks are generated away from the output surface of the dielectrics by correctly engineering each individual dielectric structure to generate minimum diffraction and maximum scattering along the propagation axis. Different scenarios are studied such as dual-dielectric structures having different lateral dimensions and refractive index as well as cases when both dielectrics have the same lateral dimensions. The results are evaluated both numerically and theoretically demonstrating an excellent agreement between them. These results may open new avenues for optical trapping, focusing and sensing devices via compact and simple dual-dielectric structures.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Shared patterns in body size declines among crinoids during the Palaeozoic extinction events

Crinoids were among the most abundant marine benthic animals throughout the Palaeozoic, but their body size evolution has received little attention. Here, we compiled a comprehensive database on crinoid calyx biovolumes throughout the Palaeozoic. A model comparison approach revealed contrasting and complex patterns in body size dynamics between the two major crinoid clades (Camerata and Pentacrinoidea). Interestingly, two major drops in mean body size at around two mass extinction events (during the late Ordovician and the late Devonian respectively) are observed, which is reminiscent of current patterns of shrinking body size of a wide range of organisms as a result of climate change. The context of some trends (marked declines during extinctions) suggests the cardinal role of abiotic factors (dramatic climate change associated with extinctions) on crinoid body size evolution; however, other patterns (two intervals with either relative stability or steady size increase in periods between mass extinctions) are more consistent with biotic drivers.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy