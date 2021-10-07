CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Temporal evolution of master regulator Crp identifies pyrimidines as catabolite modulator factors

By Ida Lauritsen ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-6745-3176
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe evolution of microorganisms often involves changes of unclear relevance, such as transient phenotypes and sequential development of multiple adaptive mutations in hotspot genes. Previously, we showed that ageing colonies of an E. coli mutant unable to produce cAMP when grown on maltose, accumulated mutations in the crp gene (encoding a global transcription factor) and in genes involved in pyrimidine metabolism such as cmk; combined mutations in both crp and cmk enabled fermentation of maltose (which usually requires cAMP-mediated Crp activation for catabolic pathway expression). Here, we study the sequential generation of hotspot mutations in those genes, and uncover a regulatory role of pyrimidine nucleosides in carbon catabolism. Cytidine binds to the cytidine regulator CytR, modifies the expression of sigma factor 32 (RpoH), and thereby impacts global gene expression. In addition, cytidine binds and activates a Crp mutant directly, thus modulating catabolic pathway expression, and could be the catabolite modulating factor whose existence was suggested by Jacques Monod and colleagues in 1976. Therefore, transcription factor Crp appears to work in concert with CytR and RpoH, serving a dual role in sensing both carbon availability and metabolic flux towards DNA and RNA. Our findings show how certain alterations in metabolite concentrations (associated with colony ageing and/or due to mutations in metabolic or regulatory genes) can drive the evolution in non-growing cells.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

The NAC transcription factor ClNAC68 positively regulates sugar content and seed development in watermelon by repressing ClINV and ClGH3.6

NAC (NAM, ATAF1/2, and CUC2) transcription factors play important roles in fruit ripening and quality. The watermelon genome encodes 80 NAC genes, and 21 of these NAC genes are highly expressed in both the flesh and vascular tissues. Among these genes, ClNAC68 expression was significantly higher in flesh than in rind. However, the intrinsic regulatory mechanism of ClNAC68 in fruit ripening and quality is still unknown. In this study, we found that ClNAC68 is a transcriptional repressor and that the repression domain is located in the C-terminus. Knockout of ClNAC68 by the CRISPR-Cas9 system decreased the soluble solid content and sucrose accumulation in mutant flesh. Development was delayed, germination was inhibited, and the IAA content was significantly decreased in mutant seeds. Transcriptome analysis showed that the invertase gene ClINV was the only gene involved in sucrose metabolism that was upregulated in mutant flesh, and expression of the indole-3-acetic acid-amido synthetase gene ClGH3.6 in the IAA signaling pathway was also induced in mutant seeds. EMSA and dual-luciferase assays showed that ClNAC68 directly bound to the promoters of ClINV and ClGH3.6 to repress their expression. These results indicated that ClNAC68 positively regulated sugar and IAA accumulation by repressing ClINV and ClGH3.6. Our findings provide new insights into the regulatory mechanisms by which NAC transcription factors affect fruit quality and seed development.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

ATP synthase inhibitory factor subunit 1 regulates islet β-cell function via repression of mitochondrial homeostasis

Mitochondrial homeostasis is crucial for the function of pancreatic β-cells. ATP synthase inhibitory factor subunit 1 (IF1) is a mitochondrial protein interacting with ATP synthase to inhibit its enzyme activity. IF1 may also play a role in maintaining ATP synthase oligomerization and mitochondrial inner membrane formation. A recent study confirmed IF1 expresses in β-cells. IF1 knockdown in cultured INS-1E β-cells enhances glucose-induced insulin release. However, the role of IF1 in islet β-cells remains little known. The present study investigates islets freshly isolated from mouse lines with global IF1 knockout (IF1−/−) and overexpression (OE). The glucose-stimulated insulin secretion was increased in islets from IF1−/− mice but decreased in islets from IF1 OE mice. Transmitted Electronic Microscopic assessment of isolated islets revealed that the number of matured insulin granules (with dense core) was relatively higher in IF1−/−, but fewer in IF1 OE islets than those of controlled islets. The mitochondrial ultrastructure within β-cells of IF1 overexpressed islets was comparable with those of wild-type mice, whereas those in IF1−/− β-cells showed increased mitochondrial mass. Mitochondrial network analysis in cultured INS-1 β-cells showed a similar pattern with an increased mitochondrial network in IF1 knockdown cells. IF1 overexpressed INS-1 β-cells showed a compromised rate of mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation with attenuated cellular ATP content. In contrast, INS-1 cells with IF1 knockdown showed markedly increased cellular respiration with improved ATP production. These results support that IF1 is a negative regulator of insulin production and secretion via inhibiting mitochondrial mass and respiration in β-cells. Therefore, inhibiting IF1 to improve β-cell function in patients can be a novel therapeutic strategy to treat diabetes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evolution of lizard viviparity

Analysis of oviparous and viviparous individuals of the common lizard reveals the genetic architecture of pregnancy. Most research into live birth focuses on therian mammals — eutherian mammals and marsupials. But the body of literature exploring viviparity in squamate reptiles and fishes is growing rapidly. Concurrently, physiological similarities are being recognized between viviparous species and egg-laying animals with elaborate forms of parental care, such as the marsupial frogs and syngnathid fishes that brood their embryos in/on the body of the parent4. This research identifies a core set of functions that appears to be common to gestational tissues across taxa, in support of internally developing embryos, including adaptations to facilitate respiratory gas exchange, immune modulation to protect developing embryos from the parents’ immune system, and in some cases, supply of nutrients through pregnancy (reviewed in ref. 5). These morphological and physiological similarities highlight the utility of a comparative approach in understanding how, and why, pregnancy evolves.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Further delineation of the clinical spectrum of White"“Sutton syndrome: 12 new individuals and a review of the literature

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. White"“Sutton syndrome (WHSUS) is a neurodevelopmental disorder caused by heterozygous loss-of-function variants in POGZ. Through the Deciphering Developmental Disorders study and clinical testing, we identified 12 individuals from 10 families with pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants in POGZ (eight de novo and two inherited). Most individuals had delayed development and/or intellectual disability. We analyzed the clinical findings in our series and combined it with data from 89 previously reported individuals. The results demonstrate WHSUS is associated with variable developmental delay or intellectual disability, increased risk of obesity, visual defects, craniofacial dysmorphism, sensorineural hearing loss, feeding problems, seizures, and structural brain malformations. Our series includes further individuals with rod-cone dystrophy, cleft lip and palate, congenital diaphragmatic hernia, and duplicated renal drainage system, suggesting these are rare complications of WHSUS. In addition, we describe an individual with a novel, de novo missense variant in POGZ and features of WHSUS. Our work further delineates the phenotypic spectrum of WHSUS highlighting the variable severity of this disorder and the observation of familial pathogenic POGZ variants.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evol#Temporal#Modulator#Catabolite#Cmk Enabled#Cytr#Rpoh#Rna
Nature.com

Single-cell multimodal glioma analyses identify epigenetic regulators of cellular plasticity and environmental stress response

Glioma intratumoral heterogeneity enables adaptation to challenging microenvironments and contributes to therapeutic resistance. We integrated 914 single-cell DNA methylomes, 55,284 single-cell transcriptomes and bulk multi-omic profiles across 11 adult IDH mutant or IDH wild-type gliomas to delineate sources of intratumoral heterogeneity. We showed that local DNA methylation disorder is associated with cell–cell DNA methylation differences, is elevated in more aggressive tumors, links with transcriptional disruption and is altered during the environmental stress response. Glioma cells under in vitro hypoxic and irradiation stress increased local DNA methylation disorder and shifted cell states. We identified a positive association between genetic and epigenetic instability that was supported in bulk longitudinally collected DNA methylation data. Increased DNA methylation disorder associated with accelerated disease progression and recurrently selected DNA methylation changes were enriched for environmental stress response pathways. Our work identified an epigenetically facilitated adaptive stress response process and highlights the importance of epigenetic heterogeneity in shaping therapeutic outcomes.
CANCER
Phys.org

Gene linked to evolution of limb development identified

University of Kentucky College of Medicine researchers were part of a new study that gives insight into how limb development evolved in vertebrates. The findings, published in Current Biology Oct. 4, identify a gene that plays a central role in the evolution of limb development in vertebrates. By manipulating this gene in mice, researchers were able to activate an ancestral form of limb development seen in early tetrapods (four-legged vertebrates).
CANCER
Nature.com

Temporal analog of Fabry-Pérot resonator via coherent population trapping

Ramsey spectroscopy via coherent population trapping (CPT) is essential in precision measurements. The conventional CPT-Ramsey fringes contain numbers of almost identical oscillations and so that it is difficult to identify the central fringe. Here we experimentally demonstrate a temporal analog of Fabry–Pérot resonator via double-Λ CPT of laser-cooled 87Rb atoms. By inserting a periodic CPT pulse train between the two CPT-Ramsey pulses, due to the constructive interference of spin coherence, the transmission spectrum appears as a comb of equidistant peaks in frequency domain and thus the central Ramsey fringe can be easily identified. From the five-level Bloch equations for our double-Λ system, we find that the multi-pulse CPT interference can be regarded as a temporal analog of Fabry–Pérot resonator. Because of the small amplitude difference between the two Landé g factors, each peak splits into two when the external magnetic field is not too weak. This splitting is exactly linear with the magnetic field strength and thus can be used for measuring a magnetic field without involving magneto-sensitive transitions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cytokinin regulates vegetative phase change in Arabidopsis thaliana through the miR172/TOE1-TOE2 module

During vegetative growth plants pass from a juvenile to an adult phase causing changes in shoot morphology. This vegetative phase change is primarily regulated by the opposite actions of two microRNAs, the inhibitory miR156 and the promoting miR172 as well as their respective target genes, constituting the age pathway. Here we show that the phytohormone cytokinin promotes the juvenile-to-adult phase transition through regulating components of the age pathway. Reduction of cytokinin signalling substantially delayed the transition to the adult stage. tZ-type cytokinin was particularly important as compared to iP- and the inactive cZ-type cytokinin, and root-derived tZ influenced the phase transition significantly. Genetic and transcriptional analyses indicated the requirement of SQUAMOSA PROMOTER BINDING PROTEIN-LIKE (SPL) transcription factors and miR172 for cytokinin activity. Two miR172 targets, TARGET OF EAT1 (TOE1) and TOE2 encoding transcriptional repressors were necessary and sufficient to mediate the influence of cytokinin on vegetative phase change. This cytokinin pathway regulating plant aging adds to the complexity of the regulatory network controlling the juvenile-to-adult phase transition and links cytokinin to miRNA action.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

An apple (Malus domestica) AP2/ERF transcription factor modulates carotenoid accumulation

Color is an important trait for horticultural crops. Carotenoids are one of the main pigments for coloration and have important implications for photosynthesis in plants and benefits for human health. Here, we identified an APETALA2 (AP2)/ETHYLENE RESPONSE FACTOR (ERF) transcription factor named MdAP2-34 in apple (Malus domestica Borkh.). MdAP2-34 expression exhibited a close correlation with carotenoid content in ‘Benin Shogun’ and ‘Yanfu 3’ fruit flesh. MdAP2-34 promotes carotenoid accumulation in MdAP2-34-OVX transgenic apple calli and fruits by participating in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway. The major carotenoid contents of phytoene and β-carotene were much higher in overexpressing MdAP2-34 transgenic calli and fruit skin, yet the predominant compound of lutein showed no obvious difference, indicating that MdAP2-34 regulates phytoene and β-carotene accumulation but not lutein. MdPSY2-1 (phytoene synthase 2) is a major gene in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway in apple fruit, and the MdPSY2-1 gene is directly bound and transcriptionally activated by MdAP2-34. In addition, overexpressing MdPSY2-1 in apple calli mainly increases phytoene and total carotenoid contents. Our findings will advance and extend our understanding of the complex molecular mechanisms of carotenoid biosynthesis in apple, and this research is valuable for accelerating the apple breeding process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

p107 mediated mitochondrial function controls muscle stem cell proliferative fates

Muscle diseases and aging are associated with impaired myogenic stem cell self-renewal and fewer proliferating progenitors (MPs). Importantly, distinct metabolic states induced by glycolysis or oxidative phosphorylation have been connected to MP proliferation and differentiation. However, how these energy-provisioning mechanisms cooperate remain obscure. Herein, we describe a mechanism by which mitochondrial-localized transcriptional co-repressor p107 regulates MP proliferation. We show p107 directly interacts with the mitochondrial DNA, repressing mitochondrial-encoded gene transcription. This reduces ATP production by limiting electron transport chain complex formation. ATP output, controlled by the mitochondrial function of p107, is directly associated with the cell cycle rate. Sirt1 activity, dependent on the cytoplasmic glycolysis product NAD+, directly interacts with p107, impeding its mitochondrial localization. The metabolic control of MP proliferation, driven by p107 mitochondrial function, establishes a cell cycle paradigm that might extend to other dividing cell types.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Defining the Gothic Arch Angle (GAA) as a radiographic diagnostic tool for instability in hip dysplasia

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99011-7, published online 30 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract and Introduction, where. "Gothic". As the result, in the Abstract,. "The aim of the study was to validate (1) the intra- and interobserver reliability of a newly defined...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Magnetic topological quantum chemistry

For over 100 years, the group-theoretic characterization of crystalline solids has provided the foundational language for diverse problems in physics and chemistry. However, the group theory of crystals with commensurate magnetic order has remained incomplete for the past 70 years, due to the complicated symmetries of magnetic crystals. In this work, we complete the 100-year-old problem of crystalline group theory by deriving the small corepresentations, momentum stars, compatibility relations, and magnetic elementary band corepresentations of the 1,421 magnetic space groups (MSGs), which we have made freely accessible through tools on the Bilbao Crystallographic Server. We extend Topological Quantum Chemistry to the MSGs to form a complete, real-space theory of band topology in magnetic and nonmagnetic crystalline solids "“ Magnetic Topological Quantum Chemistry (MTQC). Using MTQC, we derive the complete set of symmetry-based indicators of electronic band topology, for which we identify symmetry-respecting bulk and anomalous surface and hinge states.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Senescence markers in focal nodular hyperplasia of the liver: pathogenic considerations on the basis of immunohistochemical results

Focal nodular hyperplasia (FNH) is a polyclonal tumour-like hepatic lesion characterised by parenchymal nodules, connective tissue septa without interlobular bile ducts, pronounced ductular reaction and inflammation. It may represent a response to local arterial hyperperfusion and hyperoxygenation resulting in oxidative stress. We aimed at obtaining closer insight into the pathogenesis of FNH with its characteristic morphologic features. Immunohistochemistry and immunofluorescence microscopy was performed on FNH specimens using antibodies against keratins (K) 7 and 19, neural cell adhesion molecule (NCAM), lamin B1, senescence markers (CDK inhibitor 1/p21Cip1, CDK inhibitor /p16Ink4a, senescence-associated (SA) Î²- galactosidase activity), proliferation markers (Ki-67, proliferating-cell nuclear antigen (PCNA)), and the abnormally phosphorylated histone Î³-H2AX, indicating DNA double strand breaks; moreover SA Î²- galactosidase activity was determined histochemically. Ductular metaplasia of hepatocytes indicated by K7 expression in the absence of K19 plays a major role in the development of ductular reaction in FNH. Moreover, the expression of senescence markers (p21Cip1, p16Ink4a, Î³-H2AX, SAÂ Î²-galactosidase activity) in hepatocytes and cholangiocytes suggests that stress-induced cellular senescence contributes to fibrosis and inflammation via production of components of the senescence-associated secretory phenotype. Expression of proliferation markers (Ki-67, PCNA) was not enhanced in hepatocytes and biliary cells. Senescence and ductular metaplasia of hepatocytes may thus be involved in inflammation, fibrosis and apoptosis resistance. Hence, fibrosis, inflammation and reduced apoptotic cell death, rather than proliferation (hyperplasia) may be responsible for increased tissue mass and tumour-like appearance of FNH.
CANCER
Nature.com

An examination of active inference in autistic adults using immersive virtual reality

The integration of prior expectations, sensory information, and environmental volatility is proposed to be atypical in Autism Spectrum Disorder, yet few studies have tested these predictive processes in active movement tasks. To address this gap in the research, we used an immersive virtual-reality racquetball paradigm to explore how visual sampling behaviours and movement kinematics are adjusted in relation to unexpected, uncertain, and volatile changes in environmental statistics. We found that prior expectations concerning ball 'bounciness' affected sensorimotor control in both autistic and neurotypical participants, with all individuals using prediction-driven gaze strategies to track the virtual ball. However, autistic participants showed substantial differences in visuomotor behaviour when environmental conditions were more volatile. Specifically, uncertainty-related performance difficulties in these conditions were accompanied by atypical movement kinematics and visual sampling responses. Results support proposals that autistic people overestimate the volatility of sensory environments, and suggest that context-sensitive differences in active inference could explain a range of movement-related difficulties in autism.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Artificial intelligence for search and discovery of quantum materials

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are becoming indispensable tools in many areas of physics, including astrophysics, particle physics, and climate science. In the arena of quantum materials, the rise of new experimental and computational techniques has increased the volume and the speed with which data are collected, and artificial intelligence is poised to impact the exploration of new materials such as superconductors, spin liquids, and topological insulators. This review outlines how the use of data-driven approaches is changing the landscape of quantum materials research. From rapid construction and analysis of computational and experimental databases to implementing physical models as pathfinding guidelines for autonomous experiments, we show that artificial intelligence is already well on its way to becoming the lynchpin in the search and discovery of quantum materials.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An experimental study on the relation between friction force and real contact area

Classical laws of friction suggest that friction force is proportional to the normal load and independent of the nominal contact area. As a great improvement in this subject, it is now widely accepted that friction force is proportional to the real contact area, and much work has been conducted based on this hypothesis. In present study, this hypothesis will be carefully revisited by measuring the friction force and real contact area in-site and real-time at both normal loading and unloading stages. Our experiments reveal that the linear relation always holds between friction force and normal load. However, for the relation between friction force and real contact area, the linearity holds only at the loading stage while fails at the unloading stage. This study may improve our understanding of the origin of friction.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Advancements in cathode catalyst and cathode layer design for proton exchange membrane fuel cells

Proton exchange membrane fuel cells have been recently developed at an increasing pace as clean energy conversion devices for stationary and transport sector applications. High platinum cathode loadings contribute significantly to costs. This is why improved catalyst and support materials as well as catalyst layer design are critically needed. Recent advances in nanotechnologies and material sciences have led to the discoveries of several highly promising families of materials. These include platinum-based alloys with shape-selected nanostructures, platinum-group-metal-free catalysts such as metal-nitrogen-doped carbon materials and modification of the carbon support to control surface properties and ionomer/catalyst interactions. Furthermore, the development of advanced characterization techniques allows a deeper understanding of the catalyst evolution under different conditions. This review focuses on all these recent developments and it closes with a discussion of future research directions in the field.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Slow deep breathing modulates cardiac vagal activity but does not affect peripheral glucose metabolism in healthy men

Parasympathetic nervous system innervates peripheral organs including pancreas, hepatic portal system, and gastrointestinal tract. It thereby contributes to the regulation of whole-body glucose metabolism especially in the postprandial state when it promotes secretion of insulin and enhances its action in major target organs. We now aimed to evaluate the effect of parasympathetic modulation on humanÂ glucose metabolism. We used slow deep breathing maneuvers to activate the parasympathetic nervous system and tested for effects on metabolism during an oral glucose tolerance test in a randomized, controlled, cross-over trial in 15 healthy young men. We used projections towards the heart as a readout for parasympathetic activity. When analyzing heart rate variability, there was a significant increase of RMSSD (root mean square of successive differences) when participants performed slow deep breathing compared to the control condition, indicating a modulation of parasympathetic activity. However, no statistically significant effects on peripheral glucose metabolism or energy expenditure after the glucose tolerance test were detected. Of note, we detected a significant association between mean heart rate and serum insulin and C-peptide concentrations. While we did not find major effects of slow deep breathing on glucose metabolism, our correlational results suggest a link between the autonomic nervous system and insulin secretion after oral glucose intake. Future studies need to unravel involved mechanisms and develop potentialÂ novel treatment approaches for impaired insulin secretion in diabetes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A novel temporary immersion bioreactor system for large scale multiplication of banana (Rasthali AAB-Silk)

Musa sp. cultivar Rasthali (Silk AAB) is a choice variety of the Asian sub-continent. Its production and sustenance are threatened by Fusarium wilt, which affects the livelihoods of small and marginal farmers. The use of quality planting material is one of the strategies to manage the disease. Availability of quality planting material for varieties other than Grand Naine is limited. Large-scale micropropagation using existing technologies is laborious and expensive. Temporary immersion bioreactor system is emerging as a potential advancement in the micropropagation industry. In this study, a cost-effective temporary immersion bioreactor (TIB) system has been developed and an efficient micropropagation method has been standardized. Explants cultured in TIB with 250Â ml of culture medium in a 2-min immersion frequency of 6Â h were found to be efficient for shoot proliferation and rooting. Its efficacy has been compared with the semisolid culture method. At the end of the 6th subculture, 1496"‰Â±"‰110 shoots per explant were obtained in TIB. Chlorophyll, carotenoid, stomatal index, and the number of closed stomata were examined to determine the physiological functions of the plants grown in TIB and compared with semisolid grown plantlets. Plantlets grown in TIB were genetically stable and were confirmed using inter-simple sequence repeat (ISSR) markers. The multiplication of shoots in TIB was 2.7-fold higher than the semisolid culture method, which is suitable for large-scale production of planting material for commercial applications.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Genomic prediction for testes weight of the tiger pufferfish, Takifugu rubripes, using medium to low density SNPs

Aquaculture production is expected to increase with the help of genomic selection (GS). The possibility of performing GS using only a small number of SNPs has been examined in order to reduce genotyping costs; however, the practicality of this approach is still unclear. Here, we tested whether the effects of reducing the number of SNPs impaired the prediction accuracy of GS for standard length, body weight, and testes weight in the tiger pufferfish (Takifugu rubripes). High values for predictive ability (0.563"“0.606) were obtained with 4000 SNPs for all traits under a genomic best linear unbiased predictor (GBLUP) model. These values were still within an acceptable range with 1200 SNPs (0.554"“0.588). However, predictive abilities and prediction accuracies deteriorated using less than 1200 SNPs largely due to the reduced power in accurately estimating the genetic relationship among individuals; family structure could still be resolved with as few as 400 SNPs. This suggests that the SNPs informative for estimation of genetic relatedness among individuals differ from those for inference of family structure, and that non-random SNP selection based on the effects on family structure (e.g., site-FST, principal components, or random forest) is unlikely to increase the prediction accuracy for these traits.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy