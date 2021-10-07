CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Structure and inhibition of Cryptococcus neoformans sterylglucosidase to develop antifungal agents

By Pereira de Sa, Nivea, Taouil, Adam, Kim, Jinwoo, Clement, Timothy, Hoffmann, Reece M., Burke, John E., Rizzo, Robert C., Ojima, Iwao, Del Poeta, Maurizio, Veterans Administration Medical Center, Northport, USA, Airola, Michael V.
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePathogenic fungi exhibit a heavy burden on medical care and new therapies are needed. Here, we develop the fungal specific enzyme sterylglucosidase 1 (Sgl1) as a therapeutic target. Sgl1 converts the immunomodulatory glycolipid ergosterol 3β-D-glucoside to ergosterol and glucose. Previously, we found that genetic deletion of Sgl1 in the pathogenic fungus Cryptococcus neoformans (Cn) results in ergosterol 3β-D-glucoside accumulation, renders Cn non-pathogenic, and immunizes mice against secondary infections by wild-type Cn, even in condition of CD4+ T cell deficiency. Here, we disclose two distinct chemical classes that inhibit Sgl1 function in vitro and in Cn cells. Pharmacological inhibition of Sgl1 phenocopies a growth defect of the Cn Δsgl1 mutant and prevents dissemination of wild-type Cn to the brain in a mouse model of infection. Crystal structures of Sgl1 alone and with inhibitors explain Sgl1’s substrate specificity and enable the rational design of antifungal agents targeting Sgl1.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Structural basis for the inhibition of HTLV-1 integration inferred from cryo-EM deltaretroviral intasome structures

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25284-1, published online 17 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author affiliations. Stephen H. Hughes was incorrectly associated with ‘Chromatin Structure & Mobile DNA Laboratory, The Francis Crick Institute, London, UK’. This has now been corrected in both the...
CANCER
Nature.com

Characterization of fluorescent probe substrates to develop an efficient high-throughput assay for neonatal hepatic CYP3A7 inhibition screening

CYP3A7 is a member of the cytochrome P450 (CYP) 3A enzyme sub-family that is expressed in the fetus and neonate. In addition to its role metabolizing retinoic acid and the endogenous steroid dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate (DHEA-S), it also has a critical function in drug metabolism and disposition during the first few weeks of life. Despite this, it is generally ignored in the preclinical testing of new drug candidates. This increases the risk for drug-drug interactions (DDI) and toxicities occurring in the neonate. Therefore, screening drug candidates for CYP3A7 inhibition is essential to identify chemical entities with potential toxicity risks for neonates. Currently, there is no efficient high-throughput screening (HTS) assay to assess CYP3A7 inhibition. Here, we report our testing of various fluorescent probes to assess CYP3A7 activity in a high-throughput manner. We determined that the fluorescent compound dibenzylfluorescein (DBF) is superior to other compounds in meeting the criteria considered for an efficient HTS assay. Furthermore, a preliminary screen of an HIV/HCV antiviral drug mini-library demonstrated the utility of DBF in a HTS assay system. We anticipate that this tool will be of great benefit in screening drugs that may be used in the neonatal population in the future.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Further delineation of the clinical spectrum of White"“Sutton syndrome: 12 new individuals and a review of the literature

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. White"“Sutton syndrome (WHSUS) is a neurodevelopmental disorder caused by heterozygous loss-of-function variants in POGZ. Through the Deciphering Developmental Disorders study and clinical testing, we identified 12 individuals from 10 families with pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants in POGZ (eight de novo and two inherited). Most individuals had delayed development and/or intellectual disability. We analyzed the clinical findings in our series and combined it with data from 89 previously reported individuals. The results demonstrate WHSUS is associated with variable developmental delay or intellectual disability, increased risk of obesity, visual defects, craniofacial dysmorphism, sensorineural hearing loss, feeding problems, seizures, and structural brain malformations. Our series includes further individuals with rod-cone dystrophy, cleft lip and palate, congenital diaphragmatic hernia, and duplicated renal drainage system, suggesting these are rare complications of WHSUS. In addition, we describe an individual with a novel, de novo missense variant in POGZ and features of WHSUS. Our work further delineates the phenotypic spectrum of WHSUS highlighting the variable severity of this disorder and the observation of familial pathogenic POGZ variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modulation of oxidative phosphorylation augments antineoplastic activity of mitotic aurora kinase inhibition

Uncontrolled mitosis is one of the most important features of cancer, and mitotic kinases are thought to be ideal targets for anticancer therapeutics. However, despite numerous clinical attempts spanning decades, clinical trials for mitotic kinase-targeting agents have generally stalled in the late stages due to limited therapeutic effectiveness. Alisertib (MLN8237) is a promising oral mitotic aurora kinase A (AURKA, Aurora-A) selective inhibitor, which is currently under several clinical evaluations but has failed in its first Phase III trial due to inadequate efficacy. In this study, we performed genome-wide CRISPR/Cas9-based screening to identify vulnerable biological processes associated with alisertib in breast cancer MDA-MB-231 cells. The result indicated that alisertib treated cancer cells are more sensitive to the genetic perturbation of oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS). Mechanistic investigation indicated that alisertib treatment, as well as other mitotic kinase inhibitors, rapidly reduces the intracellular ATP level to generate a status that is highly addictive to OXPHOS. Furthermore, the combinational inhibition of mitotic kinase and OXPHOS by alisertib, and metformin respectively, generates severe energy exhaustion in mitotic cells that consequently triggers cell death. The combination regimen also enhanced tumor regression significantly in vivo. This suggests that targeting OXPHOS by metformin is a potential strategy for promoting the therapeutic effects of mitotic kinase inhibitors through the joint targeting of mitosis and cellular energy homeostasis.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptococcus Neoformans#Inhibition#Struct#Antifungal#Meningoencephalitis#Azoles
Nature.com

Pharmacological inhibition of Mint3 attenuates tumour growth, metastasis, and endotoxic shock

Hypoxia-inducible factor-1 (HIF-1) plays essential roles in human diseases, though its central role in oxygen homoeostasis hinders the development of direct HIF-1-targeted pharmacological approaches. Here, we surveyed small-molecule compounds that efficiently inhibit the transcriptional activity of HIF-1 without affecting body homoeostasis. We focused on Mint3, which activates HIF-1 transcriptional activity in limited types of cells, such as cancer cells and macrophages, by suppressing the factor inhibiting HIF-1 (FIH-1). We identified naphthofluorescein, which inhibited the Mint3–FIH-1 interaction in vitro and suppressed Mint3-dependent HIF-1 activity and glycolysis in cancer cells and macrophages without evidence of cytotoxicity in vitro. In vivo naphthofluorescein administration suppressed tumour growth and metastasis without adverse effects, similar to the genetic depletion of Mint3. Naphthofluorescein attenuated inflammatory cytokine production and endotoxic shock in mice. Thus, Mint3 inhibitors may present a new targeted therapeutic option for cancer and inflammatory diseases by avoiding severe adverse effects.
CANCER
Nature.com

OTULIN inhibits RIPK1-mediated keratinocyte necroptosis to prevent skin inflammation in mice

Linear ubiquitination regulates inflammatory and cell death signalling. Deficiency of the linear ubiquitin chain-specific deubiquitinase, OTULIN, causes OTULIN-related autoinflammatory syndrome (ORAS), a systemic inflammatory pathology affecting multiple organs including the skin. Here we show that mice with epidermis-specific OTULIN deficiency (OTULINE-KO) develop inflammatory skin lesions that are driven by TNFR1 signalling in keratinocytes and require RIPK1 kinase activity. OTULINE-KO mice lacking RIPK3 or MLKL have only very mild skin inflammation, implicating necroptosis as an important etiological mediator. Moreover, combined loss of RIPK3 and FADD fully prevents skin lesion development, showing that apoptosis also contributes to skin inflammation in a redundant function with necroptosis. Finally, MyD88 deficiency suppresses skin lesion development in OTULINE-KO mice, suggesting that toll-like receptor and/or IL-1 signalling are involved in mediating skin inflammation. Thus, OTULIN maintains homeostasis and prevents inflammation in the skin by inhibiting TNFR1-mediated, RIPK1 kinase activity-dependent keratinocyte death and primarily necroptosis.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Magnetic topological quantum chemistry

For over 100 years, the group-theoretic characterization of crystalline solids has provided the foundational language for diverse problems in physics and chemistry. However, the group theory of crystals with commensurate magnetic order has remained incomplete for the past 70 years, due to the complicated symmetries of magnetic crystals. In this work, we complete the 100-year-old problem of crystalline group theory by deriving the small corepresentations, momentum stars, compatibility relations, and magnetic elementary band corepresentations of the 1,421 magnetic space groups (MSGs), which we have made freely accessible through tools on the Bilbao Crystallographic Server. We extend Topological Quantum Chemistry to the MSGs to form a complete, real-space theory of band topology in magnetic and nonmagnetic crystalline solids "“ Magnetic Topological Quantum Chemistry (MTQC). Using MTQC, we derive the complete set of symmetry-based indicators of electronic band topology, for which we identify symmetry-respecting bulk and anomalous surface and hinge states.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Slow deep breathing modulates cardiac vagal activity but does not affect peripheral glucose metabolism in healthy men

Parasympathetic nervous system innervates peripheral organs including pancreas, hepatic portal system, and gastrointestinal tract. It thereby contributes to the regulation of whole-body glucose metabolism especially in the postprandial state when it promotes secretion of insulin and enhances its action in major target organs. We now aimed to evaluate the effect of parasympathetic modulation on humanÂ glucose metabolism. We used slow deep breathing maneuvers to activate the parasympathetic nervous system and tested for effects on metabolism during an oral glucose tolerance test in a randomized, controlled, cross-over trial in 15 healthy young men. We used projections towards the heart as a readout for parasympathetic activity. When analyzing heart rate variability, there was a significant increase of RMSSD (root mean square of successive differences) when participants performed slow deep breathing compared to the control condition, indicating a modulation of parasympathetic activity. However, no statistically significant effects on peripheral glucose metabolism or energy expenditure after the glucose tolerance test were detected. Of note, we detected a significant association between mean heart rate and serum insulin and C-peptide concentrations. While we did not find major effects of slow deep breathing on glucose metabolism, our correlational results suggest a link between the autonomic nervous system and insulin secretion after oral glucose intake. Future studies need to unravel involved mechanisms and develop potentialÂ novel treatment approaches for impaired insulin secretion in diabetes.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Investigating the effects of polymer plugging mechanism of liquid production decrease and improvement by the cross-linked gel performance

Mahamat Tahir Abdramane Mahamat ZeneÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4271-64752,3,. Polymer flooding, as the most successful and well-known chemical EOR method was broadly applied around the world. Mostly, contrasted with Waterflooding, the production rate decrease during polymer flooding is smaller based on field application. Nevertheless, the production liquid rate decreased critically in the middle phase to late phase due to plugging, which could lead the way to poor flooding performance and fewer cumulative oil. In this work, first, we approached the affecting polymer plugging mechanism model on liquid production decrease to investigate the parameters such as; solid-phase concentration (SOLIDMIN), reacting frequency factor (FREQFAC) and others affecting components are all investigated consecutively. Secondly the model approached by cross-linked gel for the improvement of production liquid rate.Â The physical work was designed by a physical model, and then the polymer adsorption that generating blockage emerging in permeability diminish assessed by a mathematical model. The outcomes specify that the existence of this debris, excessive assemblage of solid-phase and the excessive reactant frequency factor has major mechanical and physical parameters effects on the reservoir throughout polymer flooding. Polymer flood model base case liquid ratio loss is 11.15Â m3/day between the years 2014-08-01 to 2020-03-04. Comparing with the polymer flood model case 1, liquid ratio loss ranging to 1.97Â m3/day between the years 2014-08-02 to 2020-03-03. While the oil ratio loss of the polymer flood base case model between the years 2015-07-08 to 2020-03-04 attained 12.4Â m3/day contrasting with the polymer flood model case 1 oil ratio increase to 0.37Â m3/day between the years 2014-08-04 to 2019-04-02. The cross-linked gel model base case liquid ratio loss is 2.09Â m3/day between the years 2015-01-02 to 2020-02-03, while the oil ratio lost reached 9.15Â m3/day between the years 2015-09-01 to 2020-02-03. Contrasting with the cross-linked gel model case 2 liquid ratio recovered from the loss and attained 25.43Â m3/day in the year 2020-12-01, while the oil ratio is reached 15.22Â m3/day in the year 2020-12-01. Polymer flood model examined through cross-linked gel model performed reliable outcomes by taking out the plugging, which also occasioned the reservoir production rateÂ to decrease. With the application of cross-linked gel the affected parameters and the production rate have achieved an improvement.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Senescence markers in focal nodular hyperplasia of the liver: pathogenic considerations on the basis of immunohistochemical results

Focal nodular hyperplasia (FNH) is a polyclonal tumour-like hepatic lesion characterised by parenchymal nodules, connective tissue septa without interlobular bile ducts, pronounced ductular reaction and inflammation. It may represent a response to local arterial hyperperfusion and hyperoxygenation resulting in oxidative stress. We aimed at obtaining closer insight into the pathogenesis of FNH with its characteristic morphologic features. Immunohistochemistry and immunofluorescence microscopy was performed on FNH specimens using antibodies against keratins (K) 7 and 19, neural cell adhesion molecule (NCAM), lamin B1, senescence markers (CDK inhibitor 1/p21Cip1, CDK inhibitor /p16Ink4a, senescence-associated (SA) Î²- galactosidase activity), proliferation markers (Ki-67, proliferating-cell nuclear antigen (PCNA)), and the abnormally phosphorylated histone Î³-H2AX, indicating DNA double strand breaks; moreover SA Î²- galactosidase activity was determined histochemically. Ductular metaplasia of hepatocytes indicated by K7 expression in the absence of K19 plays a major role in the development of ductular reaction in FNH. Moreover, the expression of senescence markers (p21Cip1, p16Ink4a, Î³-H2AX, SAÂ Î²-galactosidase activity) in hepatocytes and cholangiocytes suggests that stress-induced cellular senescence contributes to fibrosis and inflammation via production of components of the senescence-associated secretory phenotype. Expression of proliferation markers (Ki-67, PCNA) was not enhanced in hepatocytes and biliary cells. Senescence and ductular metaplasia of hepatocytes may thus be involved in inflammation, fibrosis and apoptosis resistance. Hence, fibrosis, inflammation and reduced apoptotic cell death, rather than proliferation (hyperplasia) may be responsible for increased tissue mass and tumour-like appearance of FNH.
CANCER
Nature.com

PGRMC1 acts as a size-selective cargo receptor to drive ER-phagic clearance of mutant prohormones

The reticulon-3 (RTN3)-driven targeting complex promotes clearance of misfolded prohormones from the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) for lysosomal destruction by ER-phagy. Because RTN3 resides in the cytosolic leaflet of the ER bilayer, the mechanism of selecting misfolded prohormones as ER-phagy cargo on the luminal side of the ER membrane remains unknown. Here we identify the ER transmembrane protein PGRMC1 as an RTN3-binding partner. Via its luminal domain, PGRMC1 captures misfolded prohormones, targeting them for RTN3-dependent ER-phagy. PGRMC1 selects cargos that are smaller than the large size of other reported ER-phagy substrates. Cargos for PGRMC1 include mutant proinsulins that block secretion of wildtype proinsulin through dominant-negative interactions within the ER, causing insulin-deficiency. Chemical perturbation of PGRMC1 partially restores WT insulin storage by preventing ER-phagic degradation of WT and mutant proinsulin. Thus, PGRMC1 acts as a size-selective cargo receptor during RTN3-dependent ER-phagy, and is a potential therapeutic target for diabetes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Artificial intelligence for search and discovery of quantum materials

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are becoming indispensable tools in many areas of physics, including astrophysics, particle physics, and climate science. In the arena of quantum materials, the rise of new experimental and computational techniques has increased the volume and the speed with which data are collected, and artificial intelligence is poised to impact the exploration of new materials such as superconductors, spin liquids, and topological insulators. This review outlines how the use of data-driven approaches is changing the landscape of quantum materials research. From rapid construction and analysis of computational and experimental databases to implementing physical models as pathfinding guidelines for autonomous experiments, we show that artificial intelligence is already well on its way to becoming the lynchpin in the search and discovery of quantum materials.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The expression, localisation and interactome of pigeon CRY2

Cryptochromes (CRY) are highly conserved signalling molecules that regulate circadian rhythms and are candidate radical pair based magnetoreceptors. Birds have at least four cryptochromes (CRY1a, CRY1b, CRY2, and CRY4), but few studies have interrogated their function. Here we investigate the expression, localisation and interactome of clCRY2 in the pigeon retina. We report that clCRY2 has two distinct transcript variants, clCRY2a, and a previously unreported splice isoform, clCRY2b which is larger in size. We show that clCRY2a mRNA is expressed in all retinal layers and clCRY2b is enriched in the inner and outer nuclear layer. To define the localisation and interaction network of clCRY2 we generated and validated a monoclonal antibody that detects both clCRY2 isoforms. Immunohistochemical studies revealed that clCRY2a/b is present in all retinal layers and is enriched in the outer limiting membrane and outer plexiform layer. Proteomic analysis showed clCRY2a/b interacts with typical circadian molecules (PER2, CLOCK, ARTNL), cell junction proteins (CTNNA1, CTNNA2) and components associated with the microtubule motor dynein (DYNC1LI2, DCTN1, DCTN2, DCTN3) within the retina. Collectively these data show that clCRY2 is a component of the avian circadian clock and unexpectedly associates with the microtubule cytoskeleton.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Magnetoencephalography reveals differences in brain activations for fast and slow responses to simple multiplications

Despite decades of studies, it is still an open question on how and where simple multiplications are solved by the brain. This fragmented picture is mostly related to the different tasks employed. While in neuropsychological studies patients are asked to perform and report simple oral calculations, neuroimaging and neurophysiological studies often use verification tasks, in which the result is shown, and the participant must verify the correctness. This MEG study aims to unify the sources of evidence, investigating how brain activation unfolds in time using a single-digit multiplication production task. We compared the participants' brain activity-focusing on the parietal lobes-based on response efficiency, dividing their responses in fast and slow. Results showed higher activation for fast, as compared to slow, responses in the left angular gyrus starting after the first operand, and in the right supramarginal gyrus only after the second operand. A whole-brain analysis showed that fast responses had higher activation in the right dorsolateral prefrontal cortex. We show a timing difference of both hemispheres during simple multiplications. Results suggest that while the left parietal lobe may allow an initial retrieval of several possible solutions, the right one may be engaged later, helping to identify the solution based on magnitude checking.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Insight into the interaction between the RNA helicase CGH-1 and EDC-3 and its implications

Previous studies indicated that the P-body components, CGH-1 and EDC-3 may play a crucial role in the regulation of lifespan in Caenorhabditis elegans. Homo sapiens DDX6 or Saccharomyces cerevisiae Dhh1p (CGH-1 in C. elegans) could form complexes with EDC3 (Edc3p in yeast), respectively, which is significant for translation inhibition and mRNA decay. However, it is currently unclear how CGH-1 can be recognized by EDC-3 in C. elegans. Here, we provided structural and biochemical insights into the interaction between CGH-1 and EDC-3. Combined with homology modeling, mutation, and ITC assays, we uncovered an interface between CGH-1 RecA2 domain and EDC-3 FDF-FEK. Additionally, GST-pulldown and co-localization experiments confirmed the interaction between CGH-1 and EDC-3 in vitro and in vivo. We also analyzed PATR-1-binding interface on CGH-1 RecA2 by ITC assays. Moreover, we unveiled the similarity and differences of the binding mode between EDC-3 and CAR-1 or PATR-1. Taken together, these findings provide insights into the recognition of DEAD-box protein CGH-1 by EDC-3 FDF-FEK motif, suggesting important functional implications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An experimental study on the relation between friction force and real contact area

Classical laws of friction suggest that friction force is proportional to the normal load and independent of the nominal contact area. As a great improvement in this subject, it is now widely accepted that friction force is proportional to the real contact area, and much work has been conducted based on this hypothesis. In present study, this hypothesis will be carefully revisited by measuring the friction force and real contact area in-site and real-time at both normal loading and unloading stages. Our experiments reveal that the linear relation always holds between friction force and normal load. However, for the relation between friction force and real contact area, the linearity holds only at the loading stage while fails at the unloading stage. This study may improve our understanding of the origin of friction.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Î±-FeO/graphene oxide powder and thin film nanocomposites as peculiar photocatalysts for dye removal from wastewater

In this study, hematite graphene oxide (Î±Fe2O3-GO) powder nanocomposites and thin-film hematite graphene oxide (Î±Fe2O3-GO) were synthesized for application in the removal of Rhodamine B (RhB) from textile wastewater. Î±Fe2O3-GO nanomaterials were placed onto the FTO substrate to form a thin layer of nanocomposites. Different analysis including XRD, FTIR, Raman spectra, XPS, and FESEM were done to analyze the morphology, structure, and properties of the synthesized composites as well as the chemical interactions of Î±Fe2O3 with GO. The photocatalytic performance of two synthesized composites was compared with different concentrations of Î±Fe2O3-GO. The results showed that powder nanocomposites are more effective than thin-film composites for the removal of RhB dye. Î±Fe2O3-GO-5% powder nanocomposites removed over 64% of dye while thin-film nanocomposites had less removal efficiencies with just under 47% removal rate. The reusability test was done for both materials in which Î±Fe2O3-GO-5% powder nanocomposites removed a higher rate of dye (up to 63%) in more cycles (6 cycles).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Diffraction limited photonic hook via scattering and diffraction of dual-dielectric structures

Photonic hooks have demonstrated to be great candidates for multiple applications ranging from sensing up to optical trapping. In this work, we propose a mechanism to produce such bent structured light beams by exploiting the diffraction and scattering generated by a pair of dielectric rectangles immersed in free space. It is shown how the photonic hooks are generated away from the output surface of the dielectrics by correctly engineering each individual dielectric structure to generate minimum diffraction and maximum scattering along the propagation axis. Different scenarios are studied such as dual-dielectric structures having different lateral dimensions and refractive index as well as cases when both dielectrics have the same lateral dimensions. The results are evaluated both numerically and theoretically demonstrating an excellent agreement between them. These results may open new avenues for optical trapping, focusing and sensing devices via compact and simple dual-dielectric structures.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Intrinsic motivation for singing in songbirds is enhanced by temporary singing suppression and regulated by dopamine

Behaviors driven by intrinsic motivation are critical for development and optimization of physical and brain functions, but their underlying mechanisms are not well studied due to the complexity and autonomy of the behavior. Songbirds, such as zebra finches, offer a unique opportunity to study neural substrates of intrinsic motivation because they spontaneously produce many renditions of songs with highly-quantifiable structure for vocal practice, even in the absence of apparent recipients ("undirected singing"). Neural substrates underlying intrinsic motivation for undirected singing are still poorly understood partly because singing motivation cannot be easily manipulated due to its autonomy. Also, undirected singing itself acts as an internal reward, which could increase singing motivation, leading to difficulty in measuring singing motivation independent of singing-associated reward. Here, we report a simple procedure to easily manipulate and quantify intrinsic motivation for undirected singing independent of singing-associated reward. We demonstrate that intrinsic motivation for undirected singing is dramatically enhanced by temporary suppression of singing behavior and the degree of enhancement depends on the duration of suppression. Moreover, by examining latencies to the first song following singing suppression as a measure of singing motivation independent of singing-associated reward, we demonstrate that intrinsic singing motivation is critically regulated by dopamine through D2 receptors. These results provide a simple experimental tool to manipulate and measure the intrinsic motivation for undirected singing and illustrate the importance of zebra finches as a model system to study the neural basis of intrinsically-motivated behaviors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Science skepticism reduced compliance with COVID-19 shelter-in-place policies in the United States

Physical distancing reduces transmission risks and slows the spread of COVID-19. Yet compliance with shelter-in-place policies issued by local and regional governments in the United States was uneven and may have been influenced by science skepticism and attitudes towards topics of scientific consensus. Using county"“day measures of physical distancing derived from cell phone location data, we demonstrate that the proportion of people who stayed at home after shelter-in-place policies went into effect in March and April 2020 in the United States was significantly lower in counties with a high concentration of science skeptics. These results are robust to controlling for other potential drivers of differential physical distancing, such as political partisanship, income, education and COVID severity. Our findings suggest that public health interventions that take local attitudes towards science into account in their messaging may be more effective.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy