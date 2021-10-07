CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Cytokine response in cerebrospinal fluid of meningitis patients and outcome associated with pneumococcal serotype

By Annelies Müller
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreptococcus pneumoniae causes life-threatening meningitis. Its capsular polysaccharide determines the serotype and influences disease severity but the mechanism is largely unknown. Due to evidence of elevated cytokines levels in the meningeal inflammatory response, we measured 41 cytokines/chemokines and growth factors in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples from 57 South African meningitis patients (collected in the period 2018–2019), with confirmed S. pneumoniae serotypes, using a multiplexed bead-based immunoassay. Based on multivariable Bayesian regression, using serotype 10A as a reference and after adjusting for HIV and age, we found IL-6 concentrations significantly lower in patients infected with serotypes 6D (undetectable) and 23A (1601 pg/ml), IL-8 concentrations significantly higher in those infected with 22A (40,459 pg/ml), 7F (32,400 pg/ml) and 15B/C (6845 pg/ml), and TNFα concentration significantly higher in those infected with serotype 18A (33,097 pg/ml). Although a relatively small number of clinical samples were available for this study and 28% of samples could not be assigned to a definitive serotype, our data suggests 15B/C worthy of monitoring during surveillance as it is associated with in-hospital case fatality and not included in the 13-valent polysaccharide conjugate vaccine, PCV13. Our data provides average CSF concentrations of a range of cytokines and growth factors for 18 different serotypes (14, 19F, 3, 6A, 7F, 19A, 8, 9N, 10A, 12F, 15B/C, 22F, 16F, 23A, 31, 18A, 6D, 22A) to serve as a basis for future studies investigating host–pathogen interaction during pneumococcal meningitis. We note that differences in induction of IL-8 between serotypes may be particularly worthy of future study.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Further delineation of the clinical spectrum of White"“Sutton syndrome: 12 new individuals and a review of the literature

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. White"“Sutton syndrome (WHSUS) is a neurodevelopmental disorder caused by heterozygous loss-of-function variants in POGZ. Through the Deciphering Developmental Disorders study and clinical testing, we identified 12 individuals from 10 families with pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants in POGZ (eight de novo and two inherited). Most individuals had delayed development and/or intellectual disability. We analyzed the clinical findings in our series and combined it with data from 89 previously reported individuals. The results demonstrate WHSUS is associated with variable developmental delay or intellectual disability, increased risk of obesity, visual defects, craniofacial dysmorphism, sensorineural hearing loss, feeding problems, seizures, and structural brain malformations. Our series includes further individuals with rod-cone dystrophy, cleft lip and palate, congenital diaphragmatic hernia, and duplicated renal drainage system, suggesting these are rare complications of WHSUS. In addition, we describe an individual with a novel, de novo missense variant in POGZ and features of WHSUS. Our work further delineates the phenotypic spectrum of WHSUS highlighting the variable severity of this disorder and the observation of familial pathogenic POGZ variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Impact of mechanical circulatory support and immunomodulation therapy on outcome of patients with fulminant myocarditis: Chinese registry of fulminant myocarditis

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 350 (2021) Cite this article. Patients presenting with acute myocarditis and sudden hemodynamic instability (termed fulminant myocarditis [FM]) still have a high mortality and need for heart transplantation, up to 28% at 60 days.1,2,3 Recent scientific statements and expert opinion consensus suggests early use of temporary mechanical circulatory supports (t-MCS).3,4 Specifically, Chinese scientific statement proposed an extensive use of t-MCS combined with immunoregulatory therapy (IT),4 although formal trials are lacking. We present a multicenter, retrospective study to compare the outcome of patients who were treated with t-MCS and IT vs. patients who didn’t receive these treatments. We included patients with the diagnosis of FM based on the presence of viral prodromal signs/symptoms followed by acute onset of severe heart failure (HF) without other relevant differential diagnosis or pre-existing cardiac disorders. Patients who received both t-MCS and IT during hospitalization were classified as t-MCS+IT group. T-MCS used were intra-aortic balloon pulsation (IABP) (median duration 7 days, first to third quartile [Q1–Q3, 4–8]) or venous-arterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (VA-ECMO) (median duration 5 days [Q1–Q3, 5–7], or both. IT included methylprednisolone (200–400 mg) or dexamethasone (20–40 mg), qd for 3–5 days of intravenous (IV) and then gradually down titrated and weaned in 7–10 days, and IV immunoglobulin (10–20 g qd for the 3–5 days and then 10 g for another 3–5 days). Patients who didn’t receive both t-MCS and IT were classified as non-t-MCS+IT 3 group. Statistical differences were analyzed using the Mann–Whitney U test for continuous variables. Categorical variables were compared using Fisher’s exact test or χ2 test.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Patient-specific connectomic models correlate with, but do not reliably predict, outcomes in deep brain stimulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) of the ventral internal capsule/ventral striatum (VCVS) is an emerging treatment for obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Recently, multiple studies using normative connectomes have correlated DBS outcomes to stimulation of specific white matter tracts. Those studies did not test whether these correlations are clinically predictive, and did not apply cross-validation approaches that are necessary for biomarker development. Further, they did not account for the possibility of systematic differences between DBS patients and the non-diagnosed controls used in normative connectomes. To address these gaps, we performed patient-specific diffusion imaging in 8 patients who underwent VCVS DBS for OCD. We delineated tracts connecting thalamus and subthalamic nucleus (STN) to prefrontal cortex via VCVS. We then calculated which tracts were likely activated by individual patients’ DBS settings. We fit multiple statistical models to predict both OCD and depression outcomes from tract activation. We further attempted to predict hypomania, a VCVS DBS complication. We assessed all models’ performance on held-out test sets. With this best-practices approach, no model predicted OCD response, depression response, or hypomania above chance. Coefficient inspection partly supported prior reports, in that capture of tracts projecting to cingulate cortex was associated with both YBOCS and MADRS response. In contrast to prior reports, however, tracts connected to STN were not reliably correlated with response. Thus, patient-specific imaging and a guideline-adherent analysis were unable to identify a tractographic target with sufficient effect size to drive clinical decision-making or predict individual outcomes. These findings suggest caution in interpreting the results of normative connectome studies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fungal Meningitis#Bacterial Meningitis#Res#Cytokines#Serotype#Csf#South African#Pg Ml Rrb#19f#12f#15b C#16f
Nature.com

Correction: Socio-economic position as a moderator of cardiometabolic outcomes in patients receiving psychotropic treatment associated with weight gain: results from a prospective 12-month inception cohort study and a large population-based cohort

Correction to: Translational Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41398-021-01482-9, published online 26 June 2021. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. Due to a typesetting error, the following funding information was omitted: This work was supported in part by the Swiss National Research Foundation (CE and PC: 320030-120686, 324730-144064, 320030-173211 and CE, PC and KP: 320030_200602). The funding sources had no role in the writing of the manuscript or in the decision to submit it for publication. We apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Increased interstitial fluid in periventricular and deep white matter hyperintensities in patients with suspected idiopathic normal pressure hydrocephalus

Periventricular white matter changes are common in patients with idiopathic normal pressure hydrocephalus (iNPH) and considered to represent focally elevated interstitial fluid. We compared diffusion measures in periventricular hyperintensities in patients with imaging features of iNPH to patients without. The hypothesis is that periventricular hyperintensities in patients with presumed iNPH show higher water content than in patients without imaging features of iNPH. 21 patients with iNPH Radscale 7–12 (“high probability of iNPH”) and 10 patients with iNPH Radscale 2–4 (“low probability of iNPH”) were examined with a neurodegeneration imaging protocol including a diffusion microstructure imaging sequence. Periventricular hyperintensities and deep white matter hyperintensities were segmented and diffusion measures were compared. In patients with imaging features of iNPH, the free water content in periventricular hyperintensities was significantly higher compared to the control group (p = 0.005). This effect was also detectable in deep white matter hyperintensities (p = 0.024). Total brain volumes and total gray or white matter volumes did not differ between the groups. Periventricular cap free water fraction was highly discriminative regarding patients with presumed iNPH and controls with an ROC AUC of 0.933. Quantitative diffusion microstructure imaging shows elevated water content in periventricular hyperintensities in patients with imaging features of iNPH, which could be the imaging correlate for pathologic fluid accumulation and may be used as an imaging biomarker in the future.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Budget constrained machine learning for early prediction of adverse outcomes for COVID-19 patients

The combination of machine learning (ML) and electronic health records (EHR) data may be able to improve outcomes of hospitalized COVID-19 patients through improved risk stratification and patient outcome prediction. However, in resource constrained environments the clinical utility of such data-driven predictive tools may be limited by the cost or unavailability of certain laboratory tests. We leveraged EHR data to develop an ML-based tool for predicting adverse outcomes that optimizes clinical utility under a given cost structure. We further gained insights into the decision-making process of the ML models through an explainable AI tool. This cohort study was performed using deidentified EHR data from COVID-19 patients from ProMedica Health System in northwest Ohio and southeastern Michigan. We tested the performance of various ML approaches for predicting either increasing ventilatory support or mortality. We performed post hoc analysis to obtain optimal feature sets under various budget constraints. We demonstrate that it is possible to achieve a significant reduction in cost at the expense of a small reduction in predictive performance. For example, when predicting ventilation, it is possible to achieve a 43% reduction in cost with only a 3% reduction in performance. Similarly, when predicting mortality, it is possible to achieve a 50% reduction in cost with only a 1% reduction in performance. This study presents a quick, accurate, and cost-effective method to evaluate risk of deterioration for patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection at the time of clinical evaluation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

The value of the whole picture: rehabilitation outcome measurement using patient self-report and clinician-based assessments after spinal cord injury

This is a retrospective longitudinal study. To explore the relative impact and contribution of using both the Spinal Cord Independence Measure III (SCIM) and Stoke Mandeville Spinal Needs Assessment Checklist (SMS-NAC) to assess rehabilitation outcome following an acute spinal cord injury (SCI). Setting. The study was performed at National Spinal...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

A pan-serotype dengue virus inhibitor targeting the NS3–NS4B interaction

Dengue virus causes approximately 96 million symptomatic infections annually, manifesting as dengue fever or occasionally as severe dengue1,2. There are no antiviral agents available to prevent or treat dengue. Here, we describe a highly potent dengue virus inhibitor (JNJ-A07) that exerts nanomolar to picomolar activity against a panel of 21 clinical isolates that represent the natural genetic diversity of known genotypes and serotypes. The molecule has a high barrier to resistance and prevents the formation of the viral replication complex by blocking the interaction between two viral proteins (NS3 and NS4B), thus revealing a previously undescribed mechanism of antiviral action. JNJ-A07 has a favourable pharmacokinetic profile that results in outstanding efficacy against dengue virus infection in mouse infection models. Delaying start of treatment until peak viraemia results in a rapid and significant reduction in viral load. An analogue is currently in further development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neonatal encephalopathy plasma metabolites are associated with neurodevelopmental outcomes

To investigate mechanisms of injury and recovery in neonatal encephalopathy (NE), we performed targeted metabolomic analysis of plasma using liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry (LC/MS/MS) from healthy term neonates or neonates with NE. Methods. Plasma samples from the NE (n = 45, day of life 0–1) or healthy neonatal (n = 30, ≥36...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Subventricular zone involvement is associated with worse outcome in glioma WHO grade 2 depending on molecular markers

Neural stem cells within the subventricular zone were identified as cells of origin driving growth of high-grade gliomas, and anatomical involvement of the subventricular zone has been associated with an inferior clinical outcome. Whether the association between poor outcome and subventricular zone involvement also applies to glioma of lower grades is unclear. We therefore analysed a retrospective cohort of 182 patients with glioma grade 2 (according to the WHO 2016 classification) including 78 individuals (43%) with subventricular zone involvement. Patients with and without subventricular zone involvement did not differ in regard to demographics, histopathology, and molecular markers. Notably, subventricular zone involvement was a negative prognostic marker for malignant progression and overall survival on uni- and multivariate analysis. When patients were stratified according to the cIMPACT-NOW update 6, subventricular zone involvement was negatively associated with outcome in IDH-wildtype astrocytomas and 1p19q-codeleted oligodendrogliomas but not in IDH-mutant astrocytomas. Collectively, subventricular zone involvement may represent a risk factor for worse outcome in glioma WHO grade 2 depending on the molecular tumor signature. The present data confirm the relevance of molecular glioma classifications as proposed by the cIMPACT-NOW update 6. These findings warrant evaluation in prospective cohorts.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Identification of loci associated with pathological outcomes in Holstein cattle infected with Mycobacterium avium subsp. paratuberculosis using whole-genome sequence data

Bovine paratuberculosis (PTB), caused by Mycobacterium avium subsp. paratuberculosis (MAP), is a chronic granulomatous enteritis that affects cattle worldwide. According to their severity and extension, PTB-associated histological lesions have been classified into the following groups; focal, multifocal, and diffuse. It is unknown whether these lesions represent sequential stages or divergent outcomes. In the current study, the associations between host genetic and pathology were explored by genotyping 813 Spanish Holstein cows with no visible lesions (N"‰="‰373) and with focal (N"‰="‰371), multifocal (N"‰="‰33), and diffuse (N"‰="‰33) lesions in gut tissues and regional lymph nodes. DNA from peripheral blood samples of these animals was genotyped with the bovine EuroG MD Bead Chip, and the corresponding genotypes were imputed to whole-genome sequencing (WGS) data using the 1000 Bull genomes reference population. A genome-wide association study (GWAS) was performed using the WGS data and the presence or absence of each type of histological lesion in a case"“control approach. A total of 192 and 92 single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) defining 13 and 9 distinct quantitative trait loci (QTLs) were highly-associated (P"‰â‰¤"‰5"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’7) with the multifocal (heritability"‰="‰0.075) and the diffuse (heritability"‰="‰0.189) lesions, respectively. No overlap was seen in the SNPs controlling these distinct pathological outcomes. The identified QTLs overlapped with some QTLs previously associated with PTB susceptibility, bovine tuberculosis susceptibility, clinical mastitis, somatic cell score, bovine respiratory disease susceptibility, tick resistance, IgG level, and length of productive life. Pathway analysis with candidate genes overlapping the identified QTLs revealed a significant enrichment of the keratinization pathway and cholesterol metabolism in the animals with multifocal and diffuse lesions, respectively. To test whether the enrichment of SNP variants in candidate genes involved in the cholesterol metabolism was associated with the diffuse lesions; the levels of total cholesterol were measured in plasma samples of cattle with focal, multifocal, or diffuse lesions or with no visible lesions. Our results showed reduced levels of plasma cholesterol in cattle with diffuse lesions. Taken together, our findings suggested that the variation in MAP-associated pathological outcomes might be, in part, genetically determined and indicative of distinct host responses.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Association between Fusobacterium nucleatum and patient prognosis in metastatic colon cancer

Recent evidence suggests that Fusobacterium nucleatum (Fn) is associated with the development and progression of colorectal cancer. We aimed to delineate the clinical implications of Fn in metastatic colon cancer. We performed quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) using DNA samples from synchronous metastatic colon cancer patients with either formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) archival primary site tumor samples or fresh colon tissues. Progression-free survival (PFS)1 and PFS2 were defined as PFS of first- and second-line palliative settings. qPCR for Fn was successfully performed using 112 samples (FFPE, n"‰="‰61; fresh tissue, n"‰="‰51). Forty-one and 68 patients had right-sided and left-sided colon cancer, respectively. Patients with Fn enriched right-sided colon cancers had shorter PFS1 (9.7 vs. 11.2Â months) than the other subgroups (HR 3.54, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.05"“11.99; P"‰="‰0.04). Fn positive right-sided colon was also associated with shorter PFS2 (3.7 vs. 6.7Â months; HR 2.34, 95% CI 0.69"“7.91; P"‰="‰0.04). In the univariate analysis, PFS1 was affected by differentiation and Fn positive right-sided colon cancer. The multivariate analysis showed that differentiation (HR 2.68, 95% CI 1.40"“5.14, P"‰="‰0.01) and Fn positive right-sided colon (HR 0.40, 95% CI 0.18"“0.88, P"‰="‰0.02) were associated with PFS1. Fn enrichment in right sided colon was not associated with overall survival (OS). Fn enrichment has significantly worse prognosis in terms of PFS1 and PFS2 in patients with right-sided metastatic colon cancers.
CANCER
Nature.com

Senescence markers in focal nodular hyperplasia of the liver: pathogenic considerations on the basis of immunohistochemical results

Focal nodular hyperplasia (FNH) is a polyclonal tumour-like hepatic lesion characterised by parenchymal nodules, connective tissue septa without interlobular bile ducts, pronounced ductular reaction and inflammation. It may represent a response to local arterial hyperperfusion and hyperoxygenation resulting in oxidative stress. We aimed at obtaining closer insight into the pathogenesis of FNH with its characteristic morphologic features. Immunohistochemistry and immunofluorescence microscopy was performed on FNH specimens using antibodies against keratins (K) 7 and 19, neural cell adhesion molecule (NCAM), lamin B1, senescence markers (CDK inhibitor 1/p21Cip1, CDK inhibitor /p16Ink4a, senescence-associated (SA) Î²- galactosidase activity), proliferation markers (Ki-67, proliferating-cell nuclear antigen (PCNA)), and the abnormally phosphorylated histone Î³-H2AX, indicating DNA double strand breaks; moreover SA Î²- galactosidase activity was determined histochemically. Ductular metaplasia of hepatocytes indicated by K7 expression in the absence of K19 plays a major role in the development of ductular reaction in FNH. Moreover, the expression of senescence markers (p21Cip1, p16Ink4a, Î³-H2AX, SAÂ Î²-galactosidase activity) in hepatocytes and cholangiocytes suggests that stress-induced cellular senescence contributes to fibrosis and inflammation via production of components of the senescence-associated secretory phenotype. Expression of proliferation markers (Ki-67, PCNA) was not enhanced in hepatocytes and biliary cells. Senescence and ductular metaplasia of hepatocytes may thus be involved in inflammation, fibrosis and apoptosis resistance. Hence, fibrosis, inflammation and reduced apoptotic cell death, rather than proliferation (hyperplasia) may be responsible for increased tissue mass and tumour-like appearance of FNH.
CANCER
Nature.com

Slow deep breathing modulates cardiac vagal activity but does not affect peripheral glucose metabolism in healthy men

Parasympathetic nervous system innervates peripheral organs including pancreas, hepatic portal system, and gastrointestinal tract. It thereby contributes to the regulation of whole-body glucose metabolism especially in the postprandial state when it promotes secretion of insulin and enhances its action in major target organs. We now aimed to evaluate the effect of parasympathetic modulation on humanÂ glucose metabolism. We used slow deep breathing maneuvers to activate the parasympathetic nervous system and tested for effects on metabolism during an oral glucose tolerance test in a randomized, controlled, cross-over trial in 15 healthy young men. We used projections towards the heart as a readout for parasympathetic activity. When analyzing heart rate variability, there was a significant increase of RMSSD (root mean square of successive differences) when participants performed slow deep breathing compared to the control condition, indicating a modulation of parasympathetic activity. However, no statistically significant effects on peripheral glucose metabolism or energy expenditure after the glucose tolerance test were detected. Of note, we detected a significant association between mean heart rate and serum insulin and C-peptide concentrations. While we did not find major effects of slow deep breathing on glucose metabolism, our correlational results suggest a link between the autonomic nervous system and insulin secretion after oral glucose intake. Future studies need to unravel involved mechanisms and develop potentialÂ novel treatment approaches for impaired insulin secretion in diabetes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Analysis of an Indian diabetes prevention programme on association of adipokines and a hepatokine with incident diabetes

To study the association and possible predictive role of visfatin, resistin, fetuin-A and chemerin with incident type 2 diabetes (T2DM) among Asian Indians with prediabetes. Their association with insulin resistance, Î²-cell function, glycaemia and anthropometry were also studied. This is a nested case"“control study of a large 2-year prospective prevention trial in persons at high risk of developing T2DM. Baseline HbA1c values between 6.0% (42Â mmol/mol) and 6.2% (44Â mmol/mol) were chosen for this analysis (n"‰="‰144). At follow-up, persons with incident T2DM (HbA1c"‰â‰¥"‰6.5%, 48Â mmol/mol) were grouped as cases (n"‰="‰72) and those reverted to normoglycaemia, (HbA1c"‰<"‰5.7% (39Â mmol/mol) as controls (n"‰="‰72). Insulin resistance showed the strongest association with incident T2DM ((Odds Ratio (OR): 23.22 [95%CI 6.36"“84.77]; p"‰<"‰0.0001). Baseline visfatin (OR: 6.56 [95%CI 2.21"“19.5]; p"‰<"‰0.001) and fetuin-A (OR: 1.01 [95%CI (1.01"“1.04)]; p"‰<"‰0.0001) independently contributed to the conversion of prediabetes to T2DM. The contribution was significantly higher when their elevated levels coexisted (OR: 12.63 [95%CI 3.57"“44.63]; p"‰<"‰0.0001). The area under the curve was 0.77"‰Â±"‰SE 0.4 (95%CI 0.69"“0.85) and 0.80"‰Â±"‰SE 0.04 (95%CI 0.73"“0.88) for visfatin (median 17.7Â ng/ml, sensitivity and specificity: 75%, p"‰<"‰0.0001) and fetuin-A (mean 236.2Â Âµg/ml, sensitivity: 71%, specificity: 75%, p"‰<"‰0.0001) respectively. Higher baseline visfatin and fetuin-A concentrations are strongly associated with incident T2DM and are predictive of future diabetes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An examination of active inference in autistic adults using immersive virtual reality

The integration of prior expectations, sensory information, and environmental volatility is proposed to be atypical in Autism Spectrum Disorder, yet few studies have tested these predictive processes in active movement tasks. To address this gap in the research, we used an immersive virtual-reality racquetball paradigm to explore how visual sampling behaviours and movement kinematics are adjusted in relation to unexpected, uncertain, and volatile changes in environmental statistics. We found that prior expectations concerning ball 'bounciness' affected sensorimotor control in both autistic and neurotypical participants, with all individuals using prediction-driven gaze strategies to track the virtual ball. However, autistic participants showed substantial differences in visuomotor behaviour when environmental conditions were more volatile. Specifically, uncertainty-related performance difficulties in these conditions were accompanied by atypical movement kinematics and visual sampling responses. Results support proposals that autistic people overestimate the volatility of sensory environments, and suggest that context-sensitive differences in active inference could explain a range of movement-related difficulties in autism.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Levosimendan versus dobutamine for sepsis-induced cardiac dysfunction: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Levosimendan and dobutamine are extensively used to treat sepsis-associated cardiovascular failure in ICU. Nevertheless, the role and mechanism of levosimendan in patients with sepsis-induced cardiomyopathy remains unclear. Moreover, previous studies on whether levosimendan is superior to dobutamine are still controversial. More importantly, these studies did not take changes (before-after comparison to the baseline) in quantitative parameters such as ejection fraction into account with the baseline level. Here, we aimed to determine the pros and cons of the two medicines by assessing the changes in cardiac function and blood lactate, mortality, with the standardized mean difference used as a summary statistic. Relevant studies were obtained by a thorough and disciplined literature search in several notable academic databases, including Google Scholar, PubMed, Cochrane Library and Embase until November 2020. Outcomes included changes in cardiac function, lactic acid, mortality and length of hospital stay. A total of 6 randomized controlled trials were included in this study, including 192 patients. Compared with dobutamine, patients treated with levosimendan had a greater improvement of cardiac index (Î”CI) (random effects, SMD"‰="‰0.90 [0.20,1.60]; I2"‰="‰76%, P"‰<"‰0.01) and left ventricular stroke work index (Î”LVSWI) (random effects, SMD"‰="‰1.56 [0.90,2.21]; I2"‰="‰65%, P"‰="‰0.04), a significant decrease of blood lactate (Î”blood lactate) (random effects, MD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.79 [âˆ’"‰1.33,"‰âˆ’"‰0.25]; I2"‰="‰68%, P"‰<"‰0.01) at 24-h after drug intervention, respectively. There was no significant difference between levosimendan and dobutamine on all-cause mortality in ICU (fixed effect, OR"‰="‰0.72 [0.39,1.33]; I2"‰="‰0%, P"‰="‰0.99). We combine effect sizes related to different measurement parameters to evaluate cardiac function, which implied that septic patients with myocardial dysfunction might have a better improvement of cardiac function by levosimendan than dobutamine (random effects, SMD"‰="‰1.05 [0.69,1.41]; I2"‰="‰67%, P"‰<"‰0.01). This study suggested a significant improvement of CI, LVSWI, and decrease of blood lactate in septic patients with myocardial dysfunction in ICU after 24-h administration of levosimendan than dobutamine. However, the administration of levosimendan has neither an impact on mortality nor LVEF. Septic patients with myocardial dysfunction may partly benefit from levosimendan than dobutamine, mainly embodied in cardiac function improvement.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Behavioral aspects and neurobiological properties underlying medical cannabis treatment in Shank3 mouse model of autism spectrum disorder

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental disease with a wide spectrum of manifestation. The core symptoms of ASD are persistent deficits in social communication, and restricted and repetitive patterns of behavior, interests, or activities. These are often accompanied by intellectual disabilities. At present, there is no designated effective treatment for the core symptoms and co-morbidities of ASD. Recently, interest is rising in medical cannabis as a treatment for ASD, with promising clinical data. However, there is a notable absence of basic pre-clinical research in this field. In this study, we investigate the behavioral and biochemical effects of long-term oral treatment with CBD-enriched medical cannabis oil in a human mutation-based Shank3 mouse model of ASD. Our findings show that this treatment alleviates anxiety and decreases repetitive grooming behavior by over 70% in treated mutant mice compared to non-treated mutant mice. Furthermore, we were able to uncover the involvement of CB1 receptor (CB1R) signaling in the Avidekel oil mechanism, alongside a mitigation of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) glutamate concentrations. Subsequently, RNA sequencing (RNA seq) of cerebellar brain samples revealed changes in mRNA expression of several neurotransmission-related genes post-treatment. Finally, our results question the relevancy of CBD enrichment of medical cannabis for treating the core symptoms of ASD, and emphasize the importance of the THC component for alleviating deficits in repetitive and social behaviors in ASD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Clonal hematopoiesis is associated with risk of severe Covid-19

Acquired somatic mutations in hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (clonal hematopoiesis or CH) are associated with advanced age, increased risk of cardiovascular and malignant diseases, and decreased overall survival. These adverse sequelae may be mediated by altered inflammatory profiles observed in patients with CH. A pro-inflammatory immunologic profile is also associated with worse outcomes of certain infections, including SARS-CoV-2 and its associated disease Covid-19. Whether CH predisposes to severe Covid-19 or other infections is unknown. Among 525 individuals with Covid-19 from Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) and the Korean Clonal Hematopoiesis (KoCH) consortia, we show that CH is associated with severe Covid-19 outcomes (OR"‰="‰1.85, 95%=1.15"“2.99, p"‰="‰0.01), in particular CH characterized by non-cancer driver mutations (OR"‰="‰2.01, 95% CI"‰="‰1.15"“3.50, p"‰="‰0.01). We further explore the relationship between CH and risk of other infections in 14,211 solid tumor patients at MSK. CH is significantly associated with risk of Clostridium Difficile (HR"‰="‰2.01, 95% CI: 1.22"“3.30, p"‰="‰6Ã—10âˆ’3) and Streptococcus/Enterococcus infections (HR"‰="‰1.56, 95% CI"‰="‰1.15"“2.13, p"‰="‰5Ã—10âˆ’3). These findings suggest a relationship between CH and risk of severe infections that warrants further investigation.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy