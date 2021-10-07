CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Biofilms can act as plasmid reserves in the absence of plasmid specific selection

By Henriette Lyng Røder
Cover picture for the articlePlasmids facilitate rapid bacterial adaptation by shuttling a wide variety of beneficial traits across microbial communities. However, under non-selective conditions, maintaining a plasmid can be costly to the host cell. Nonetheless, plasmids are ubiquitous in nature where bacteria adopt their dominant mode of life - biofilms. Here, we demonstrate that biofilms can act as spatiotemporal reserves for plasmids, allowing them to persist even under non-selective conditions. However, under these conditions, spatial stratification of plasmid-carrying cells may promote the dispersal of cells without plasmids, and biofilms may thus act as plasmid sinks.

Study of microbiocenosis of canine dental biofilms

Dental biofilm is a complex microbial community influenced by many exogenous and endogenous factors. Despite long-term studies, its bacterial composition is still not clearly understood. While most of the research on dental biofilms was conducted in humans, much less information is available from companion animals. In this study, we analyzed the composition of canine dental biofilms using both standard cultivation on solid media and amplicon sequencing, and compared the two approaches. The 16S rRNA gene sequences were used to define the bacterial community of canine dental biofilm with both, culture-dependent and culture-independent methods. After DNA extraction from each sample, the V3–V4 region of the 16S rRNA gene was amplified and sequenced via Illumina MiSeq platform. Isolated bacteria were identified using universal primers and Sanger sequencing. Representatives of 18 bacterial genera belonging to 5 phyla were isolated from solid media. Amplicon sequencing largely expanded this information identifying in total 284 operational taxonomic units belonging to 10 bacterial phyla. Amplicon sequencing revealed much higher diversity of bacteria in the canine dental biofilms, when compared to standard cultivation approach. In contrast, cultured representatives of several bacterial families were not identified by amplicon sequencing.
Staphylococcal phages and pathogenicity islands drive plasmid evolution

Conjugation has classically been considered the main mechanism driving plasmid transfer in nature. Yet bacteria frequently carry so-called non-transmissible plasmids, raising questions about how these plasmids spread. Interestingly, the size of many mobilisable and non-transmissible plasmids coincides with the average size of phages (~40 kb) or that of a family of pathogenicity islands, the phage-inducible chromosomal islands (PICIs, ~11 kb). Here, we show that phages and PICIs from Staphylococcus aureus can mediate intra- and inter-species plasmid transfer via generalised transduction, potentially contributing to non-transmissible plasmid spread in nature. Further, staphylococcal PICIs enhance plasmid packaging efficiency, and phages and PICIs exert selective pressures on plasmids via the physical capacity of their capsids, explaining the bimodal size distribution observed for non-conjugative plasmids. Our results highlight that transducing agents (phages, PICIs) have important roles in bacterial plasmid evolution and, potentially, in antimicrobial resistance transmission.
Impact of target site mutations and plasmid associated resistance genes acquisition on resistance of Acinetobacter baumannii to fluoroquinolones

Among bacterial species implicated in hospital-acquired infections are the emergingÂ Pan-Drug Resistant (PDR) and Extensively Drug-Resistant (XDR) Acinetobacter (A.) baumannii strains as they are difficult to eradicate. From 1600 clinical specimens, only 100 A. baumannii isolates could be recovered. A high prevalence of"‰â‰¥"‰78% resistant isolates was recorded for the recovered isolates against a total of 19 tested antimicrobial agents. These isolates could be divided into 12 profiles according to the number of antimicrobial agents to which they were resistant. The isolates were assorted as XDR (68; 68%), Multi-Drug Resistant (MDR: 30; 30%), and PDR (2; 2%). Genotypically, the isolates showed three major clusters with similarities ranging from 10.5 to 97.8% as revealed by ERIC-PCR technique. As a resistance mechanism to fluoroquinolones (FQs), target site mutation analyses in gyrA and parC genes amplified from twelve selected A. baumannii isolates and subjected to sequencing showed 12 profiles. The selected isolates included two CIP-susceptible ones, these showed the wild-type profile of being have no mutations. For the ten selected CIP-resistant isolates, 9 of them (9/10; 90%) had 1 gyrA/1 parCÂ mutations (Ser 81"‰â†’"‰Leu mutation for gyrA gene and Ser 84"‰â†’"‰Leu mutation for parC gene). The remaining CIP-resistant isolate (1/10; 10%) had 0 gyrA/1 parC mutation (Ser 84"‰â†’"‰Leu mutation for parCÂ gene). Detection of plasmid-associated resistance genes revealed that the 86 ciprofloxacin-resistant isolates carry qnrA (66.27%; 57/86), qnrS (70.93%; 61/86), aac (6')-Ib-cr (52.32%; 45/86), oqxA (73.25%; 63/86) and oqxB (39.53%; 34/86), while qepA and qnrB were undetected in these isolates. Different isolates were selected from profiles 1, 2, and 3 and qnrS, acc(6,)-ib-cr, oqxA, and oqxB genes harbored by these isolates were amplified and sequenced. The BLAST results revealed that the oqxA and oqxB sequences were not identified previously in A. baumannii but they were identified in Klebsiella aerogenes strain NCTC9793 and Klebsiella pneumoniae, respectively. On the other hand, the sequence of qnrS, and acc(6,)-ib-cr showed homology to those of A. baumannii. MDR, XDR, and PDR A. baumannii isolates are becoming prevalent in certain hospitals. Chromosomal mutations in the sequences of GyrA and ParC encoding genes and acquisition of PAFQR encoding genes (up to five genes per isolate) are demonstrated to be resistance mechanisms exhibited by fluoroquinolones resistant A. baumannii isolates. It is advisable to monitor the antimicrobial resistance profiles of pathogens causing nosocomial infections and properly apply and update antibiotic stewardship in hospitals and outpatients to control infectious diseases and prevent development of the microbial resistance to antimicrobial agents.
Evaporation-induced hydrodynamics promote conjugation-mediated plasmid transfer in microbial populations

Conjugative plasmids bestow important traits to microbial communities, such as virulence, antibiotic resistance, pollutant biotransformation, and biotechnology-relevant functions. While the biological mechanisms and determinants of plasmid conjugation are well established, the underlying physical and ecological driving forces remain unclear. Microbial communities often inhabit unsaturated environments, such as soils and host surfaces (e.g., skin, teeth, leaves, roots), where water evaporation and associated small-scale hydrodynamic processes frequently occur at numerous air-water and solid-water interfaces. Here, we hypothesized that evaporation can induce water flows with profound effects on the spatial distribution and surface deposition of cells, and consequently on the extent of plasmid conjugation. Using droplet experiments with an antibiotic resistance-encoding plasmid, we show that evaporation-induced water flows reduce cell-cell distances and significantly increase the extent of plasmid conjugation. Counterintuitively, we found that evaporation results in lower expression levels of conjugation-related genes. This negative relationship between the extent of plasmid conjugation and the expression of conjugation-related genes could be attributed to increased conjugation efficiency during evaporation. This study provides new insights into the physical and ecological determinants of plasmid conjugation, with important implications for understanding the spread and proliferation of plasmid-encoded traits.
Magnetic topological quantum chemistry

For over 100 years, the group-theoretic characterization of crystalline solids has provided the foundational language for diverse problems in physics and chemistry. However, the group theory of crystals with commensurate magnetic order has remained incomplete for the past 70 years, due to the complicated symmetries of magnetic crystals. In this work, we complete the 100-year-old problem of crystalline group theory by deriving the small corepresentations, momentum stars, compatibility relations, and magnetic elementary band corepresentations of the 1,421 magnetic space groups (MSGs), which we have made freely accessible through tools on the Bilbao Crystallographic Server. We extend Topological Quantum Chemistry to the MSGs to form a complete, real-space theory of band topology in magnetic and nonmagnetic crystalline solids "“ Magnetic Topological Quantum Chemistry (MTQC). Using MTQC, we derive the complete set of symmetry-based indicators of electronic band topology, for which we identify symmetry-respecting bulk and anomalous surface and hinge states.
Uplift resistance capacity of anchor piles used in marine aquaculture

Anchor piles are widely used in marine aquaculture, and the safety is largely determined by the uplift resistance capacity,especially in harsh ocean environments. However, there are few practical guides to the design and installation of the anchor piles for mooring the body of marine aquaculture equipment. Laboratory experiments were conducted to investigate the effect of the initial tension angle, pile diameter, embedded depth, and pile configuration on the uplift resistance capacity of anchor piles under oblique loads. CCD camera and load cell were utilized to measure the corresponding displacement and load, respectively. The results show that increasing the initial tension angle of circular and square single piles can significantly improve the uplift resistance capacity. The failure load of the square single pile was slightly higher than that of the circular single pile. Increasing the pile diameter can effectively improve the failure load and delay the development speed of the pile top displacement. Increasing the embedded depth can effectively improve the failure load and increase the lateral displacement of the pile top. The uplift resistance capacity of the dual anchor piles was better than that of the single anchor piles. The layout configuration has little effect on the failure load, but has a large effect on the displacement development.
Organocatalytic atroposelective heterocycloaddition to access axially chiral 2-arylquinolines

Axially chiral heterobiaryls play a vital role in asymmetric synthesis and drug discovery. However, there are few reports on the synthesis of atropisomeric heterobiaryls compared with axially chiral biaryls. Thus, the rapid enantioselective construction of optically active heterobiaryls and their analogues remains an attractive challenge. Here, we report a concise chiral amine-catalyzed atroposelective heterocycloaddition reaction of alkynes with ortho-aminoarylaldehydes, and obtain a new class of axially chiral 2-arylquinoline skeletons with high yields and excellent enantioselectivities. In addition, the axially chiral 2-arylquinoline framework with different substituents is expected to be widely used in enantioselective synthesis.
Manipulation on active electronic states of metastable phase Î²-NiMoO for large current density hydrogen evolution

Non-noble transition metal oxides are abundant in nature. However, they are widely regarded as catalytically inert for hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) due to their scarce active electronic states near the Fermi-level. How to largely improve the HER activity of these kinds of materials remains a great challenge. Herein, as a proof-of-concept, we design a non-solvent strategy to achieve phosphate substitution and the subsequent crystal phase stabilization of metastable Î²-NiMoO4. Phosphate substitution is proved to be imperative for the stabilization and activation of Î²-NiMoO4, which can efficiently generate the active electronic states and promote the intrinsic HER activity. As a result, phosphate substituted Î²-NiMoO4 exhibits the optimal hydrogen adsorption free energy (âˆ’0.046"‰eV) and ultralow overpotential of âˆ’23"‰mV at 10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 in 1"‰M KOH for HER. Especially, it maintains long-term stability for 200"‰h at the large current density of 1000"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 with an overpotential of only âˆ’210"‰mV. This work provides a route for activating transition metal oxides for HER by stabilizing the metastable phase with abundant active electronic states.
Study on the technology of enhancing permeability by deep hole presplitting blasting in Sanyuan coal mine

To reduce gas disasters in low permeability and high gas coal seams and improve gas predrainage efficiency, conventional deep hole presplitting blasting permeability increasing technology was refined and perfected. The damage degree of coal and rock blasting was quantitatively evaluated by using the value range of the damage variable D. According to the actual field test parameters of coal seam #3 in the Sanyuan coal mine, Dlim"‰="‰0.81"‰~"‰1.0 was the coal rock crushing area, Dlim"‰="‰0.19"‰~"‰0.81 was the coal rock crack area, and Dlim"‰="‰0"‰~"‰0.19 was the coal rock disturbance area. The blasting models under different blasting parameters were established by ANSYS/LS-DYNA software. The influence radius of single-hole blasting was 3.1Â m, the hole diameter of double-hole blasting was 113Â mm, the hole spacing was 5.5Â m, and the delayed blasting time was 25Â ms. According to the numerical simulation results, the determined parameters were tested on the working face of the 1312 transportation roadway in coal seam #3 of the Sanyuan coal mine. The results show that after blasting, the permeability of the original coal seam was increased by more than 30 times, the gas concentration was increased by 2.16 times, and the single hole purity and mixing volume were increased by 4.73 and 4.27 times, respectively. The positive effects of deep hole presplitting blasting permeability enhancement technology on the pressure relief and permeability enhancement of a low pressure and high gas coal seam were determined.
PGRMC1 acts as a size-selective cargo receptor to drive ER-phagic clearance of mutant prohormones

The reticulon-3 (RTN3)-driven targeting complex promotes clearance of misfolded prohormones from the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) for lysosomal destruction by ER-phagy. Because RTN3 resides in the cytosolic leaflet of the ER bilayer, the mechanism of selecting misfolded prohormones as ER-phagy cargo on the luminal side of the ER membrane remains unknown. Here we identify the ER transmembrane protein PGRMC1 as an RTN3-binding partner. Via its luminal domain, PGRMC1 captures misfolded prohormones, targeting them for RTN3-dependent ER-phagy. PGRMC1 selects cargos that are smaller than the large size of other reported ER-phagy substrates. Cargos for PGRMC1 include mutant proinsulins that block secretion of wildtype proinsulin through dominant-negative interactions within the ER, causing insulin-deficiency. Chemical perturbation of PGRMC1 partially restores WT insulin storage by preventing ER-phagic degradation of WT and mutant proinsulin. Thus, PGRMC1 acts as a size-selective cargo receptor during RTN3-dependent ER-phagy, and is a potential therapeutic target for diabetes.
Diffraction limited photonic hook via scattering and diffraction of dual-dielectric structures

Photonic hooks have demonstrated to be great candidates for multiple applications ranging from sensing up to optical trapping. In this work, we propose a mechanism to produce such bent structured light beams by exploiting the diffraction and scattering generated by a pair of dielectric rectangles immersed in free space. It is shown how the photonic hooks are generated away from the output surface of the dielectrics by correctly engineering each individual dielectric structure to generate minimum diffraction and maximum scattering along the propagation axis. Different scenarios are studied such as dual-dielectric structures having different lateral dimensions and refractive index as well as cases when both dielectrics have the same lateral dimensions. The results are evaluated both numerically and theoretically demonstrating an excellent agreement between them. These results may open new avenues for optical trapping, focusing and sensing devices via compact and simple dual-dielectric structures.
A PCR-amplified transgene fragment flanked by a single copy of a truncated inverted terminal repeat for recombinant adeno-associated virus production prevents unnecessary plasmid DNA packaging

The application of recombinant adeno-associated viruses (rAAVs) for gene therapy faces certain challenges, including genome packaging of non-vector sequences. Inverted terminal repeats (ITRs) flanking the rAAV genome, comprising three inverted repeat regions (A, B, and C) and a non-inverted repeat region (D), contribute to non-vector genome packaging. We aimed to circumvent this issue by comparing the properties of rAAV containing DNA plasmids and PCR-amplified transgenes, including a single copy of the AD sequence (rAAV-pAD/L-AD, respectively), which is a truncated form of ITR, with those of wild-type ITR genome (single-stranded and self-complementary AAV; ssAAV and scAAV). The packaging efficiency of rAAV-pAD/L-AD was found to be comparable to that of scAAV, whereas the transduction efficiency of rAAV-pAD/L-AD was lower than that of ss/scAAV. Remarkably, rAAV-L-AD reduced the plasmid backbone packaging contamination compared to ss/scAAV. Furthermore, to confirm the functionality of this system, we generated a rAAV-L-AD harboring a short hairpin RNA targeting ATP5B (rAAV-L-AD-shATP5B) and found that it caused a significant decrease in ATP5B mRNA levels when transduced into HEK293EB cells, suggesting that it was functional. Thus, our system successfully packaged L-AD into capsids with minimal contamination of plasmid DNA, offering a novel functional packaging platform without causing plasmid backbone encapsidation.
An examination of active inference in autistic adults using immersive virtual reality

The integration of prior expectations, sensory information, and environmental volatility is proposed to be atypical in Autism Spectrum Disorder, yet few studies have tested these predictive processes in active movement tasks. To address this gap in the research, we used an immersive virtual-reality racquetball paradigm to explore how visual sampling behaviours and movement kinematics are adjusted in relation to unexpected, uncertain, and volatile changes in environmental statistics. We found that prior expectations concerning ball 'bounciness' affected sensorimotor control in both autistic and neurotypical participants, with all individuals using prediction-driven gaze strategies to track the virtual ball. However, autistic participants showed substantial differences in visuomotor behaviour when environmental conditions were more volatile. Specifically, uncertainty-related performance difficulties in these conditions were accompanied by atypical movement kinematics and visual sampling responses. Results support proposals that autistic people overestimate the volatility of sensory environments, and suggest that context-sensitive differences in active inference could explain a range of movement-related difficulties in autism.
Magnetoencephalography reveals differences in brain activations for fast and slow responses to simple multiplications

Despite decades of studies, it is still an open question on how and where simple multiplications are solved by the brain. This fragmented picture is mostly related to the different tasks employed. While in neuropsychological studies patients are asked to perform and report simple oral calculations, neuroimaging and neurophysiological studies often use verification tasks, in which the result is shown, and the participant must verify the correctness. This MEG study aims to unify the sources of evidence, investigating how brain activation unfolds in time using a single-digit multiplication production task. We compared the participants' brain activity-focusing on the parietal lobes-based on response efficiency, dividing their responses in fast and slow. Results showed higher activation for fast, as compared to slow, responses in the left angular gyrus starting after the first operand, and in the right supramarginal gyrus only after the second operand. A whole-brain analysis showed that fast responses had higher activation in the right dorsolateral prefrontal cortex. We show a timing difference of both hemispheres during simple multiplications. Results suggest that while the left parietal lobe may allow an initial retrieval of several possible solutions, the right one may be engaged later, helping to identify the solution based on magnitude checking.
Artificial intelligence for search and discovery of quantum materials

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are becoming indispensable tools in many areas of physics, including astrophysics, particle physics, and climate science. In the arena of quantum materials, the rise of new experimental and computational techniques has increased the volume and the speed with which data are collected, and artificial intelligence is poised to impact the exploration of new materials such as superconductors, spin liquids, and topological insulators. This review outlines how the use of data-driven approaches is changing the landscape of quantum materials research. From rapid construction and analysis of computational and experimental databases to implementing physical models as pathfinding guidelines for autonomous experiments, we show that artificial intelligence is already well on its way to becoming the lynchpin in the search and discovery of quantum materials.
A novel temporary immersion bioreactor system for large scale multiplication of banana (Rasthali AAB-Silk)

Musa sp. cultivar Rasthali (Silk AAB) is a choice variety of the Asian sub-continent. Its production and sustenance are threatened by Fusarium wilt, which affects the livelihoods of small and marginal farmers. The use of quality planting material is one of the strategies to manage the disease. Availability of quality planting material for varieties other than Grand Naine is limited. Large-scale micropropagation using existing technologies is laborious and expensive. Temporary immersion bioreactor system is emerging as a potential advancement in the micropropagation industry. In this study, a cost-effective temporary immersion bioreactor (TIB) system has been developed and an efficient micropropagation method has been standardized. Explants cultured in TIB with 250Â ml of culture medium in a 2-min immersion frequency of 6Â h were found to be efficient for shoot proliferation and rooting. Its efficacy has been compared with the semisolid culture method. At the end of the 6th subculture, 1496"‰Â±"‰110 shoots per explant were obtained in TIB. Chlorophyll, carotenoid, stomatal index, and the number of closed stomata were examined to determine the physiological functions of the plants grown in TIB and compared with semisolid grown plantlets. Plantlets grown in TIB were genetically stable and were confirmed using inter-simple sequence repeat (ISSR) markers. The multiplication of shoots in TIB was 2.7-fold higher than the semisolid culture method, which is suitable for large-scale production of planting material for commercial applications.
Î±-FeO/graphene oxide powder and thin film nanocomposites as peculiar photocatalysts for dye removal from wastewater

In this study, hematite graphene oxide (Î±Fe2O3-GO) powder nanocomposites and thin-film hematite graphene oxide (Î±Fe2O3-GO) were synthesized for application in the removal of Rhodamine B (RhB) from textile wastewater. Î±Fe2O3-GO nanomaterials were placed onto the FTO substrate to form a thin layer of nanocomposites. Different analysis including XRD, FTIR, Raman spectra, XPS, and FESEM were done to analyze the morphology, structure, and properties of the synthesized composites as well as the chemical interactions of Î±Fe2O3 with GO. The photocatalytic performance of two synthesized composites was compared with different concentrations of Î±Fe2O3-GO. The results showed that powder nanocomposites are more effective than thin-film composites for the removal of RhB dye. Î±Fe2O3-GO-5% powder nanocomposites removed over 64% of dye while thin-film nanocomposites had less removal efficiencies with just under 47% removal rate. The reusability test was done for both materials in which Î±Fe2O3-GO-5% powder nanocomposites removed a higher rate of dye (up to 63%) in more cycles (6 cycles).
An experimental study on the relation between friction force and real contact area

Classical laws of friction suggest that friction force is proportional to the normal load and independent of the nominal contact area. As a great improvement in this subject, it is now widely accepted that friction force is proportional to the real contact area, and much work has been conducted based on this hypothesis. In present study, this hypothesis will be carefully revisited by measuring the friction force and real contact area in-site and real-time at both normal loading and unloading stages. Our experiments reveal that the linear relation always holds between friction force and normal load. However, for the relation between friction force and real contact area, the linearity holds only at the loading stage while fails at the unloading stage. This study may improve our understanding of the origin of friction.
Novel magnetic organic"“inorganic hybrids based on aromatic polyamides and ZnFeO nanoparticles with biological activity

Magnetic nanoparticles were creatively selected as stable, inexpensive, biodegradable, facile recoverable, and functionalizable supports for a variety of synthetic and natural polymers. Herein, for the first time, aromatic polyamide was synthesized on the magnetic core of zinc iron oxide (ZnFe2O4). Terephthaloyl chloride and derivations of phenylenediamine were employed as monomers in this polymerization process. The toxicity of the synthesized hybrid at the highest concentration (1000Â Î¼g/ml) is 13.65% and on the other hand, the cell viability percentage is 86.35%. So, the prepared hybrid is biocompatible and non-toxic to Hu02 cells. Also, it has antibacterial ability against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. Because the results show that the minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) of the synthesized polymer for bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 25923, Escherichia coli ATCC 25922, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa ATCC 27853 is in the range of 500"“1000Â Âµg/ml. Moreover, the hemolytic effect of ZnFe2O4 based hybrid was below 9% at the concentration of 1000Â Î¼g/ml. Therefore, it is compatible with red blood cells.
Genomic prediction for testes weight of the tiger pufferfish, Takifugu rubripes, using medium to low density SNPs

Aquaculture production is expected to increase with the help of genomic selection (GS). The possibility of performing GS using only a small number of SNPs has been examined in order to reduce genotyping costs; however, the practicality of this approach is still unclear. Here, we tested whether the effects of reducing the number of SNPs impaired the prediction accuracy of GS for standard length, body weight, and testes weight in the tiger pufferfish (Takifugu rubripes). High values for predictive ability (0.563"“0.606) were obtained with 4000 SNPs for all traits under a genomic best linear unbiased predictor (GBLUP) model. These values were still within an acceptable range with 1200 SNPs (0.554"“0.588). However, predictive abilities and prediction accuracies deteriorated using less than 1200 SNPs largely due to the reduced power in accurately estimating the genetic relationship among individuals; family structure could still be resolved with as few as 400 SNPs. This suggests that the SNPs informative for estimation of genetic relatedness among individuals differ from those for inference of family structure, and that non-random SNP selection based on the effects on family structure (e.g., site-FST, principal components, or random forest) is unlikely to increase the prediction accuracy for these traits.
