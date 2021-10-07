CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Anti-SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain antibody evolution after mRNA vaccination

By Alice Cho ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-6354-6148
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection produces B cell responses that continue to evolve for at least one year. During that time, memory B cells express increasingly broad and potent antibodies that are resistant to mutations found in variants of concern1. As a result, vaccination of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) convalescent individuals with currently available mRNA vaccines produces high levels of plasma neutralizing activity against all variants tested1,2. Here we examine memory B cell evolution 5 months after vaccination with either Moderna (mRNA-1273) or Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT162b2) mRNA vaccines in a cohort of SARS-CoV-2 naive individuals. Between prime and boost, memory B cells produce antibodies that evolve increased neutralizing activity, but there is no further increase in potency or breadth thereafter. Instead, memory B cells that emerge 5 months after vaccination of naive individuals express antibodies that are similar to those that dominate the initial response. While individual memory antibodies selected over time by natural infection have greater potency and breadth than antibodies elicited by vaccination, the overall neutralizing potency of plasma is greater following vaccination. These results suggest that boosting vaccinated individuals with currently available mRNA vaccines will increase plasma neutralizing activity but may not produce antibodies with equivalent breadth to those obtained by vaccinating convalescent individuals.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover a highly potent antibody against SARS-CoV-2

Scientists at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) and EPFL have discovered a highly potent monoclonal antibody that targets the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and is effective at neutralizing all variants of concern identified to date, including the delta variant. Their findings are published in the prestigious journal Cell Reports. The newly identified...
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Agreement between commercially available ELISA and in-house Luminex SARS-CoV-2 antibody immunoassays

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98296-y, published online 23 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. “This study was partially funded by the KidsCorona Child and Mother COVID-19 OpenData and Biobank Initiative from Hospital Sant Joan de Déu (Stavros...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Distinct BCR repertoires elicited by SARS-CoV-2 RBD and S vaccinations in mice

The ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has resulted in serious public health and economic crisis worldwide1. Among the approved vaccines and vaccine candidates in clinical evaluation, except inactivated virus vaccines, the others make use of SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD) or spike protein (S) as vaccine immunogen2,3,4,5,6,7,8. However, the precise nature comparison of antibody repertoires induced by RBD and S vaccinations, especially through vaccines developed by the same vaccine platform, has been little investigated. Here we dissected mouse memory B cell receptor (BCR) V(D)J profile following SARS-CoV-2 RBD and S mRNA vaccinations by high-throughput single-cell sequencing (scRNA-seq) to yield important insights into antibody responses to different SARS-CoV-2 antigens.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Increased lethality in influenza and SARS-CoV-2 coinfection is prevented by influenza immunity but not SARS-CoV-2 immunity

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the cause of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The continued spread of SARS-CoV-2 increases the probability of influenza/SARS-CoV-2 coinfection, which may result in severe disease. In this study, we examine the disease outcome of influenza A virus (IAV) and SARS-CoV-2 coinfection in K18-hACE2 mice. Our data indicate enhance susceptibility of IAV-infected mice to developing severe disease upon coinfection with SARS-CoV-2 two days later. In contrast to nonfatal influenza and lower mortality rates due to SARS-CoV-2 alone, this coinfection results in severe morbidity and nearly complete mortality. Coinfection is associated with elevated influenza viral loads in respiratory organs. Remarkably, prior immunity to influenza, but not to SARS-CoV-2, prevents severe disease and mortality. This protection is antibody-dependent. These data experimentally support the necessity of seasonal influenza vaccination for reducing the risk of severe influenza/COVID-19 comorbidity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Antibodies#Mrna
Nature.com

Expression and characterization of SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 spike protein is a critical component of coronavirus disease 2019 vaccines and diagnostics and is also a therapeutic target. However, the spike protein is difficult to produce recombinantly because it is a large trimeric class I fusion membrane protein that is metastable and heavily glycosylated. We recently developed a prefusion-stabilized spike variant, termed HexaPro for six stabilizing proline substitutions, that can be expressed with a yield of >30 mg/L in ExpiCHO cells. This protocol describes an optimized workflow for expressing and biophysically characterizing rationally engineered spike proteins in Freestyle 293 and ExpiCHO cell lines. Although we focus on HexaPro, this protocol has been used to purify over a hundred different spike variants in our laboratories. We also provide guidance on expression quality control, long-term storage, and uses in enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays. The entire protocol, from transfection to biophysical characterization, can be completed in 7 d by researchers with basic tissue cell culture and protein purification expertise.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 binding and neutralizing antibody levels after Ad26.COV2.S vaccination predict durable protection in rhesus macaques

Several COVID-19 vaccines have recently gained authorization for emergency use. Limited knowledge on duration of immunity and efficacy of these vaccines is currently available. Data on other coronaviruses after natural infection suggest that immunity to SARS-CoV-2 might be short-lived, and preliminary evidence indicates waning antibody titers following SARS-CoV-2 infection. In this work, we model the relationship between immunogenicity and protective efficacy of a series of Ad26 vectors encoding stabilized variants of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein in rhesus macaques and validate the analyses by challenging macaques 6 months after immunization with the Ad26.COV2.S vaccine candidate that has been selected for clinical development. We show that Ad26.COV2.S confers durable protection against replication of SARS-CoV-2 in the lungs that is predicted by the levels of Spike-binding and neutralizing antibodies, indicating that Ad26.COV2.S could confer durable protection in humans and immunological correlates of protection may enable the prediction of durability of protection.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Elevated expression of nuclear receptor-binding SET domain 3 promotes pancreatic cancer cell growth

The nuclear receptor-binding SET domain 3 (NSD3) catalyzes methylation of histone H3 at lysine 36 (H3K36), and promotes malignant transformation and progression of human cancer. Its expression, potential functions and underlying mechanisms in pancreatic cancer are studied. Bioinformatics studies and results from local human tissues show that NSD3 is upregulated in human pancreatic cancer tissues, which is correlated with poor overall survival. In primary and established pancreatic cancer cells, NSD3 silencing (by shRNAs) or CRISPR/Cas9-induced NSD3 knockout potently inhibited cell proliferation, migration and invasion, while provoking cell cycle arrest and apoptosis. Conversely, ectopic expression of NSD3-T1232A mutation significantly accelerated proliferation, migration, and invasion of pancreatic cancer cells. H3K36 dimethylation, expression of NSD3-dependent genes (Prkaa2, Myc, Irgm1, Adam12, and Notch3), and mTOR activation (S6K1 phosphorylation) were largely inhibited by NSD3 silencing or knockout. In vivo, intratumoral injection of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-packed NSD3 shRNA potently inhibited pancreatic cancer xenograft growth in nude mice. These results suggest that elevated NSD3 could be an important driver for the malignant progression of pancreatic cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 inhibition using a mucoadhesive, amphiphilic chitosan that may serve as an anti-viral nasal spray

There are currently no cures for coronavirus infections, making the prevention of infections the only course open at the present time. The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult to prevent, as the infection is spread by respiratory droplets and thus effective, scalable and safe preventive interventions are urgently needed. We hypothesise that preventing viral entry into mammalian nasal epithelial cells may be one way to limit the spread of COVID-19. Here we show that N-palmitoyl-N-monomethyl-N,N-dimethyl-N,N,N-trimethyl-6-O-glycolchitosan (GCPQ), a positively charged polymer that has been through an extensive Good Laboratory Practice toxicology screen, is able to reduce the infectivity of SARS-COV-2 in A549ACE2+ and Vero E6 cells with a log removal value of − 3 to − 4 at a concentration of 10–100 μg/ mL (p < 0.05 compared to untreated controls) and to limit infectivity in human airway epithelial cells at a concentration of 500 μg/ mL (p < 0.05 compared to untreated controls). In vivo studies using transgenic mice expressing the ACE-2 receptor, dosed nasally with SARS-COV-2 (426,000 TCID50/mL) showed a trend for nasal GCPQ (20 mg/kg) to inhibit viral load in the respiratory tract and brain, although the study was not powered to detect statistical significance. GCPQ’s electrostatic binding to the virus, preventing viral entry into the host cells, is the most likely mechanism of viral inhibition. Radiolabelled GCPQ studies in mice show that at a dose of 10 mg/kg, GCPQ has a long residence time in mouse nares, with 13.1% of the injected dose identified from SPECT/CT in the nares, 24 h after nasal dosing. With a no observed adverse effect level of 18 mg/kg in rats, following a 28-day repeat dose study, clinical testing of this polymer, as a COVID-19 prophylactic is warranted.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Nature.com

No crossreactivity of anti-SARS-CoV-2 spike protein antibodies with Syncytin-1

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. SARS-CoV-2, as well as the measures that were taken around the world to limit its spread, has killed thousands of people and ruined industries and economies. Vigorous vaccination campaigns are being pursued in the hope of ending the pandemic. However, many people are afraid of vaccination side effects, and one of these suspected side effects is female infertility due to vaccine-induced autoreactive antibodies against Syncytin-1 [1]. The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, which is the main target of all vaccination schemes, shares homology to Syncytin-1. Syncytin-1 enables the fusion of trophoblasts to syncytiotrophoblasts, cells that are essential for placenta formation, an early step in the establishment of a pregnancy [2, 3].
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Efficacy of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (AZD1222) vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 lineages circulating in Brazil

Several COVID-19 vaccines have shown good efficacy in clinical trials, but there remains uncertainty about the efficacy of vaccines against different variants. Here, we investigate the efficacy of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (AZD1222) against symptomatic COVID-19 in a post-hoc exploratory analysis of a Phase 3 randomised trial in Brazil (trial registration ISRCTN89951424). Nose and throat swabs were tested by PCR in symptomatic participants. Sequencing and genotyping of swabs were performed to determine the lineages of SARS-CoV-2 circulating during the study. Protection against any symptomatic COVID-19 caused by the Zeta (P.2) variant was assessed in 153 cases with vaccine efficacy (VE) of 69% (95% CI 55, 78). 49 cases of B.1.1.28 occurred and VE was 73% (46, 86). The Gamma (P.1) variant arose later in the trial and fewer cases (N = 18) were available for analysis. VE was 64% (−2, 87). ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 provided 95% protection (95% CI 61%, 99%) against hospitalisation due to COVID-19. In summary, we report that ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 protects against emerging variants in Brazil despite the presence of the spike protein mutation E484K.
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Incidence estimation from SARS-CoV-2 genomes

A team of researchers from the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin and the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History present a novel method for the rapid estimation of incidence trajectories from serially sampled SARS-CoV-2 genomes and validate it using phylodynamic methods. Daily counts of new COVID-19 cases...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Imaging of iris vasculature: current limitations and future perspective

Fluorescein and indocyanine green angiography have been the traditional ways to image the vasculature of the iris in the last few decades. Because of the invasive nature of these procedures, they are performed in rare situations, and thus, our understanding about iris vasculature is very limited. Optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) is a noninvasive imaging method that enables the detailed visualization of the retinal and choroidal vascular networks. More recently, it has been also used for the examination of the iris vasculature in healthy and disease eyes. However, there is a lack of uniformity in the image acquisition protocols and interpretations in both healthy and pathological conditions. Artifacts of iris OCTA include shadowing, motion, segmentations errors, mirror effects. OCTA devices have an eye-tracking system designed for the posterior segment and the applications of these systems on the anterior segment can determine motion lines, vessel duplication, and vessel discontinuity. OCTA of the iris should always be performed under ambient room lighting to create miosis and reduce iris vasculature changes during the examination. In the near future, eye-tracking systems specifically designed for the iris vessels could permit the follow-up function, and the development of new OCTA metrics could reveal interesting applications of this new imaging technique.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Aptamers for Targeting SARS-CoV-2 Proteins

AMSBIO has further expanded its product range to help in the fight against COVID-19 with the introduction of a new range of aptamers targeting SARS-CoV-2 proteins to aid development of new kits and assays. Aptamers are small single-stranded RNA or DNA oligonucleotides that fold in a three-dimensional conformation allowing them...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Study on the technology of enhancing permeability by deep hole presplitting blasting in Sanyuan coal mine

To reduce gas disasters in low permeability and high gas coal seams and improve gas predrainage efficiency, conventional deep hole presplitting blasting permeability increasing technology was refined and perfected. The damage degree of coal and rock blasting was quantitatively evaluated by using the value range of the damage variable D. According to the actual field test parameters of coal seam #3 in the Sanyuan coal mine, Dlim"‰="‰0.81"‰~"‰1.0 was the coal rock crushing area, Dlim"‰="‰0.19"‰~"‰0.81 was the coal rock crack area, and Dlim"‰="‰0"‰~"‰0.19 was the coal rock disturbance area. The blasting models under different blasting parameters were established by ANSYS/LS-DYNA software. The influence radius of single-hole blasting was 3.1Â m, the hole diameter of double-hole blasting was 113Â mm, the hole spacing was 5.5Â m, and the delayed blasting time was 25Â ms. According to the numerical simulation results, the determined parameters were tested on the working face of the 1312 transportation roadway in coal seam #3 of the Sanyuan coal mine. The results show that after blasting, the permeability of the original coal seam was increased by more than 30 times, the gas concentration was increased by 2.16 times, and the single hole purity and mixing volume were increased by 4.73 and 4.27 times, respectively. The positive effects of deep hole presplitting blasting permeability enhancement technology on the pressure relief and permeability enhancement of a low pressure and high gas coal seam were determined.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Defining the Gothic Arch Angle (GAA) as a radiographic diagnostic tool for instability in hip dysplasia

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99011-7, published online 30 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract and Introduction, where. "Gothic". As the result, in the Abstract,. "The aim of the study was to validate (1) the intra- and interobserver reliability of a newly defined...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Vaccines and Delta, Moon volcanism and an NIH departure

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. Vaccines cut delta transmission risk, but not for long. The first study to look directly at how well vaccines prevent the spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 brings good news and bad. It...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Behavioral aspects and neurobiological properties underlying medical cannabis treatment in Shank3 mouse model of autism spectrum disorder

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental disease with a wide spectrum of manifestation. The core symptoms of ASD are persistent deficits in social communication, and restricted and repetitive patterns of behavior, interests, or activities. These are often accompanied by intellectual disabilities. At present, there is no designated effective treatment for the core symptoms and co-morbidities of ASD. Recently, interest is rising in medical cannabis as a treatment for ASD, with promising clinical data. However, there is a notable absence of basic pre-clinical research in this field. In this study, we investigate the behavioral and biochemical effects of long-term oral treatment with CBD-enriched medical cannabis oil in a human mutation-based Shank3 mouse model of ASD. Our findings show that this treatment alleviates anxiety and decreases repetitive grooming behavior by over 70% in treated mutant mice compared to non-treated mutant mice. Furthermore, we were able to uncover the involvement of CB1 receptor (CB1R) signaling in the Avidekel oil mechanism, alongside a mitigation of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) glutamate concentrations. Subsequently, RNA sequencing (RNA seq) of cerebellar brain samples revealed changes in mRNA expression of several neurotransmission-related genes post-treatment. Finally, our results question the relevancy of CBD enrichment of medical cannabis for treating the core symptoms of ASD, and emphasize the importance of the THC component for alleviating deficits in repetitive and social behaviors in ASD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Nanostructures, one molecule at a time

A longstanding vision of nanotechnology is to construct covalent nanoarchitectures molecule-by-molecule. Performing synthesis on a surface restricts the reactants to two dimensions, adding a degree of positional control. However, on-surface strategies still lack the precision needed to make custom structures. Thermal activation of adsorbed precursors offers limited reaction selectivity. And although a scanning probe microscope tip can address single molecules, it cannot easily form intermolecular bonds: reactants stick so strongly to the metal surface that they are difficult to align with each other.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy