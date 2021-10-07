Special meeting for Flint Hills Community Health Center Board of Directors coming Oct. 12
The Flint Hills Community Health Center Board of Directors has slotted a special meeting for Oct. 12. Chief Executive Officer Renee Hively says the board will look at adjusting what’s called the Form 5A, which outlines the scope of services offered at the Health Center. The board will look at removing optometry and nutrition because the Health Center offers vision screenings, not optometry, and nutrition is covered under general primary care services.kvoe.com
Comments / 0